Hudson Vally Update 3-1-18

Aaron Brown and Chris Dorn are planning a spring opening for Cousins Ale Works in Wappinger Falls

New Breweries

Cousins Aaron Brown and Chris Dorn are set to open Cousins Ale Works mid March in Wappinger Falls. The 3,100 sq ft facility, equipped with a 5-bbl brewhouse and a farm brewery license, will serve a malt forward beer slate that will include IPAs, pale ales, wee heavies and others, but, their main focus will be on darker brews like stouts and porters. All malt and hops (Cascade, Centennial and Newport) as well as local fruits and other produce will be grown in New York with an emphasis on the Hudson Valley region. Their flagship ale is Smoking Musket Stout and they plan on barrel aging some of their darker beers in local bourbon and single malt barrels. Seasonals will include beers tinged with local fruits like Dutch Apple Bite Ale, Peach Ale, and Chocolate Strawberry Stout. The brewery will have a revolutionary theme and the wood used was either rough cut or derived from a century old barn. They will have food on Fridays and Saturdays supplied by NOSHIS Poughkeepsie restaurant and will sometimes have Big T’s Smoked BBQ. The brewery taproom will also serve locally-distilled spirits, locally-made hard cider and local wines and will have live bands and comedians.

Sloop Brewing is set to open another location that will serve as both a production brewery with a canning line and a pub that will feature wood fired pizza and street food themed dishes from around the state. It will join a mixture of companies and shops in what used to be the old IBM facility on Route 52 in East Fishkill in what is now known as i.Park Industrial Complex. It is set to open in late May or early June. With 120-bbl tanks, the increased capacity will allow them to increase distribution and to can a lot more of their popular juicy IPAs and sour ales. They will retain their presence in Elizaville right now. In February and March, look for double dry hopped versions of their Green Islands and Simcoe Bomb IPAs.

New Notable HV Canned Beers

Crossroads Brewing’s latest canned beer to come out of their Catskill production brewery is New Normal Unfiltered IPA. March 1, look for cans of Newburgh Brewing’s NewYorkBoss IPA made from 100% New York State ingredients including malt from Germantown Beer Farm and hops from Pederson Hop Farms. Rushing Duck Brewing’s latest cans include 8.2% Punk Rock Freak Show Belgian Strong Ale made with added Ethiopian Sidamo coffee and their popular War Elephant DIPA. Chatham Brewing released cans of their 8% Simcoe and Citra rich Hopfinity and Beyond DIPA. Brown’s Brewing is selling their latest canned beers, Intonation DIPA and their classic Oatmeal Stout. Hudson Valley Brewery’s latest cans include two versions of their 6% Incandenza Sour IPA, one with Galaxy hops and one with Citra and Simcoe. Industrial Arts just released cans of their very popular 6.8% Wrench NEIPA.

Craft Beer meets Virtual Reality

Chatham Brewing, Mill House Brewing in Poughkeepsie and Adirondack Pub and Brewery in Lake George have teamed up with Jay Wulff’s Brew Reps marketing company to invigorate tap takeovers with 3D Virtual Reality Brewery experiences. These three breweries will be part of a travelling virtual beerality tour where participants can buy a beer, don VR headsets and take a 360 degree virtual tour of the brewery of their choice, led by the owners and brewers. The remaining dates on the tour are as follows: Feb. 15: Copperfield’s, Montgomery, NY; Feb. 16: Craft Beer Cellar, Warwick, NY; Feb. 22: Grand Cru, Rhinebeck, NY; Feb. 23: Half Time, Poughkeepsie, NY; March 2: Pennings, Warwick, NY; March 3: Beer Fest, Westchester County Center, White Plains, NY; March 8: The Oath Craft Beer Sanctuary, Tarrytown, NY; March 9: Decicco & Sons, Brewster, NY; March 22: 18 Rock Da Casbah, Saugerties, NY; April 5: The Golden Rail, Newburgh, NY; April 28-29: TAP NY festival, Hunter Mountain, Hunter, NY. For a promotional image, click

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CdiUEdkZtDCiAf43ufGtQ9xSBqc04wJw/view?usp=sharing



New Beers and New Celebrations

Brown’s Brewing turned 25 years old on Feb. 23 and celebrates with a big party in Revolution Hall at their Troy Brewpub where you will find latest beers that include Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, Cappuccino Milk Stout, a classic Oatmeal Stout and 8.1% Dubz Belgian Ale aged in whiskey porter barrels. Chatham Brewing just unveiled their newly renovated taproom equipped with a horseshoe bar and more seating. At CH Evans Brewing in Albany, new head brewer Sam Pagano plans on reformulating old classics like Kick Ass Brown Ale and Pump Station Pale Ale as well as introducing plenty of new hoppy beers and more pilsners. From The Ground Brewery, located on Migliorelli Farms in Red Hook, just got a hold of a train car to alter what will eventually become part of their future Beer Garden and Farm Stand.

At Rip Van Winkle Brewing in Catskill, the new Catskill Black Series beer is a 5.8%, Kent Goldings hopped Oatmeal Stout. Their popular Kaaterskill Crush DIPA returns at 7.8%, both hopped and double dry hopped with Amarillo, Chinook, Citra, Columbus and Mosaic. Hyde Park Brewing is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with 5.5% Irish Creme Amber Ale and 5.2% Dry Irish Stout. The latest Hop Barn Brewing beer in Greenville is a Honey Wheat Ale. Helderberg Mountain Brewing in East Berne will have some new beers on tap in March that will include Finn’s Irish Red Ale, a Scottish 60 Shilling Ale and Simmons Ax Milk Stout. Rushing Duck Brewing has a few new beers out on tap that includes a version of Dad Breath Lager that was dry hopped with Mosaic and Simcoe and Brux IPA, fermented with Saccharomyces Bruxellensis Yeast and hopped with Azacca, El Dorado, Meridian and Mosaic hops. Mad Jack Brewing in Schenectady just released their first ever 4.5% Session IPA hopped up with Citra and Mosaic. And speaking of first ever, there is a Schenectady collaboration beer out to celebrate the city’s first ever Beer Week Event taking place from Feb. 12-17. Mad Jack Brewing, Great Flats Brewing and Wolf Hollow Brewing collaborated on an India Brown Ale. Using a joint recipe, all three breweries brewed it on premises and all three have it on tap till it is gone.

The Brewery at The Culinary Institute Of America in Hyde Park will re-open their Post Road Brew House Gastro Pub on Feb. 23. Initially they will be opened on Friday and Saturday nights and will eventually expand their hours. Look for eight taps in the pub and a few more in The Egg. New beers include Beefsteak Blonde German-style Kölsch, an Extra Pale Ale and collaboration beers like Kool Beans, a Crossroads Brewing Imperial Stout collaboration made with coffee and coconut and a Paradox Brewing Raspberry Milk Stout collaboration. Feb. 15 and March 15, Glenmere Brewing in Florida will host two more Craft and Create events with Rachel Bertoni. Participants will create anklets while drinking craft beers that include new beers like Dark Shadow Munich Dunkel and Box’d Smok’d Porter. Dogfellas Food Truck will be on premises to go with your weekend beer and live music. Keegan Ales in Kingston is releasing their first spring seasonal in late February called Catskill Pale Ale. It is hopped with Cascade, Chinook and Falconer’s Flight. They also will be releasing their new rotational Natural Selection IPA series in March with the first being a hazy 6% IPA made with oats, lactose and lupulin powder. The series will be heavily customer oriented with interactive feedback determining how the new batches will be made based on ABVs, hop selections etc.

Albany Craft Beer Week starts April 2 and ends on April 7 with two sessions of the 2nd annual Albany Craft Beer Festival replete with many festival specific beers from local Hudson Valley and Capital District Breweries joining others from New York, US and beyond.