Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Invites Homebrewers to ‘Brew with a Legend’

by ecteam

Iron Hill Brewing “Legend” Mark Edelson (right) with Head Brewer Chris Lapierre.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (Iron Hill) is launching Brew with a Legend, a regional beer competition where homebrewers will vie for the opportunity to brew their signature recipe with craft beer pioneer and Iron Hill’s co-founder, Mark Edelson. Five winners will be chosen, one from each region in which Iron Hill operates, including Delaware, New Jersey, South Carolina, Central Pennsylvania and the Greater Philadelphia area. In keeping with Iron Hill’s tradition of community involvement, the winning beer will be available on tap with $1 per pint donated to the winner’s charity of choice as well as a dedicated Give 20, a fundraising evening where the selected non-profits can earn twenty percent of food sales. In addition to bragging rights, winning homebrewers will receive a $500 Iron Hill gift card and a sixtel of their prize-winning beer.

“Iron Hill has always had strong connections to the homebrewer community. Kevin Finn and I started as homebrewers over 20 years ago and have been lucky enough to turn our passion into a thriving and growing business pairing craft beer with made from scratch menu items,” explains Mark Edelson, Director of Brewery Operations for Iron Hill.

“While I may question the name of the competition, the respect I have for the creativity found within the homebrewer community continues to astound us as professional brewers.”

Homebrewers must register online before December 20, 2019 and can find a comprehensive parameter of rules and regulations, which adhere to the Brewer’s Association competition style guidelines, as well as the registration link here. Entrants must submit four 12 oz. bottles for judging at designated regional locations starting on December 26, 2019 through January 8, 2020. Each homebrewer may submit up to three beer entries. Beers will be judged by a panel of Iron Hill regional brewers, Mark Edelson and celebrated craft beer industry guest judges. Regional judging will take place on January 11, 2020, where five finalists will be selected from each of the five regions. A final round of judging will take place on January 18, 2020. Winning beers will be brewed within the first few weeks of February in order to be on tap in early March 2020.