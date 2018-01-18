Kona Brewing Invites Pigskin Fans to Take A Time-Out and Enter to Win the Ultimate Hawaii Vacation

Kona Brewing Co.’s Take a Timeout with Kona sweepstakes campaign runs through Feb. 6 on the brand’s social platforms and at retail stores, nationwide. With the Superbowl on the line, the Take a Timeout with Kona campaign is designed to motivate fans to hit pause on their game day anxiety and experience a refreshingly un-stressful cold Kona beer. Participants who share that moment can enter to win an exclusive Hawaii experience with a trip to the Aloha state.

To participate, Kona fans post a photo showing how they take a timeout with their favorite Kona beer on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #KonaTimeoutSweeps. More details can be found online at www.Konabrewingco.com/KonaTimeout.

“Here at Kona Brewing Company, we realize that timeouts, in life or on the field, are just as important as the game,” said Widaliz Quinones, Brand Manager at Kona Brewing Co. “We wanted to create a fun way for fans to share how they take a break, recharge and hopefully inspire others to do the same. So, while the players use their timeouts to prep for the next play, we want to remind folks that the best timeouts happen with a cold Kona.”

Leading up to the big game in February, Kona Brewing Company will be utilizing Twitter to communicate to fans their favorite timeout tips. Be sure to follow @KonaBrewingCo on Twitter for the latest news.