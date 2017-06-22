Long Island Brew News – June 22, 2017

By Bernie Kilkelly

Barnshed Brewing opened its tasting room in May, becoming the 28th craft brewery tasting room/brewpub on Long Island. Brewer Bryan Murphy and his wife Kristine raised over $16,000 through Kickstarter in 2016 to build a 1-bbl brewing system and tasting room in a warehouse located off Route 107 on the Hicksville/Bethpage border. Barnshed is a New York State licensed farm brewery and uses a variety of New York malts and hops in its beers, which include a wide range of styles from hefe-weizens to pale ales and IPAs to porters and stouts. The tasting room is open on Fridays from 6-9pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 1-6pm.

Another of LI’s newest breweries, BrewSA Brewing in Freeport, is serving its beers this summer at concerts at Jones Beach. Among the BrewSA brews on tap at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater are its flagship American Pilsner and a summery Cherry Wheat. BrewSA’s tasting room on the Nautical Mile is open seven days a week starting at 3pm Monday to Thursday and 1pm on Friday to Sunday. Head brewer Wayne Milford, formerly at Dogfish Head, is also brewing several delicious ales on BrewSA’s 15-bbl system, including IPAs, chocolate brown ale and a coffee stout.

All three of Long Island’s homebrew clubs will participate in the Brewers Collective Chinook Brew Off at Brewers Collective Beer Co. in Bay Shore on July 23. Brewers Collective donated a supply of Chinook hops for members of the clubs to use, and their homebrews will be judged by the brewery’s Skeleton Army club and available for sampling. The winning beer will be brewed at Brewers Collective and put on tap in the tasting room.

Long Ireland Beer Co. will hold its 3rd annual Long Ireland’s Pintwood Derby on July 22 at the brewery in Riverhead. Competitors in the traditional pinewood car races can register in advance online or at the brewery, or on race day if spots are still available from 11 am – 1 pm. The first race will start at 2 pm and spectators are welcome to purchase a Pintwood Derby Pint Glass and enjoy $1 off all pints on race day.

BrickHouse Brewery in Patchogue celebrated its 21st anniversary on June 10 with a “21 Years and 21 Beers” party in the Beer Garden, with 21 beers from brewmaster Paul Komsic available for sampling. BrickHouse will participate in Patchogue’s 15th annual Alive After Five free summer street fair, which will take place on Main Street on July 6, July 20, August 3 and August 17. Alive After Five will feature six stages of live music and entertainment with children’s activities and plenty of food trucks and local craft beer.

Port Jeff Brewing is the sponsor of a free summer music series held directly outside the brewery every Wednesday night through Aug. 30 from 7-9:30pm. Bands include local favorites Quarterhorse and Jellyband and homebrewer musicians the Andrews-Blessing Band on July 12.

Oyster Bay Brewing will celebrate its 4th anniversary with a party at the brewery on June 25 featuring live music and food from several local restaurants. A special celebratory Session IPA “1461” will be on tap hopped with Citra, Moteuka and Mosaic Lupulin Powder.

Brew Cheese, the artisanal cheese and craft beer shop that opened in Stony Brook in 2015, is expanding to open a second shop in Northport this summer. The new shop, located on Woodbine Avenue across from Cow Harbor Park, will feature an expanded menu with additional sandwiches, soups and salads. Beers on tap will include Northport’s own Sand City Brewing and other local beers and ciders.

Plattduetsche Park in Franklin Square will hold the 134th annual Volksfest July 8-9. The 2-day festival celebrating German culture will include German music and dancing, along with plenty of German beer and food. The Plattduetsche Biergarten has live bands every Friday and Saturday night starting at 6:30 pm during the summer.

Brewers East End Revival (B.E.E.R) held its 21st annual Brew-off competition May 13 at Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore. A total of 162 entries were judged in 18 categories, including meads and ciders. The Brewers Cup for best beer brewed by a B.E.E.R. member was awarded to Michael Murphy for his Holiday Porter, which will be brewed later this year at a local brewery or brewpub.

Handgrenades Homebrew Club (@Brewgrenades) will hold a club-only homebrew competition at its monthly meeting on July 18. The club’s June meeting will be held at Barrier Brewing in Oceanside June 20 and new members are always welcome. The club also holds a monthly bottle swap, usually on the second Thursday of the month, at the Homebrews & Handgrenades supply shop in Baldwin. The shop will also hold a Homebrew Swap Meet June 25 open to all homebrewers who have equipment they want to sell or swap.

Long Island Beer & Malt Enthusiasts (LIBME) will hold its next monthly meeting July 12 at LI Pour House in Port Jefferson Station. The winner of the club’s annual Chopped competition will be announced at the meeting and the winning beer will be brewed later this year at Blue Point Brewing in Patchogue.

