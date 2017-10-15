Maine October News 2017

Keegan Nee showing off some fresh Epiphany in front of the recently expanded Foundation brewhouse in Portland’s Industrial Way. Image courtesy of Foundation Brewing Co.

By Chris Sweet

Nonesuch River Brewing Co. is open in Scarborough giving this coastal town its first brewery.

Located near the shopping district on the Scarborough/South Portland line, Nonesuch River

Brewing opened with an IPA, a blonde, an English bitter and an Irish red ale.

North Haven Brewing Co. became the second licensed brewery located off the mainland

(Monhegan Brewing Co. is the first) in late 2016. NHBC has successfully concluded its inaugural

and all-important summer tourist season on the island. Co-owner/brewmaster Ben Lovell is a

North Haven native who learned the craft brewing ropes at Sebago Brewing where he worked

many different jobs. Lovell brought that knowledge back to North Haven where opened the

brewery with his sister Liz and best friend Jesse Davisson. And, in typical Maine craft beer

fashion, Monhegan was very helpful to the trio in getting their island operation up and running,

answering the many questions that are unique to opening and maintaining a brewery operation

accessible only by boat. NHBC launched with an IPA, a pale ale, a brown ale and a rotating

seasonal featuring local ingredients. NHBC doesn’t have plans for wide distribution at this point

so a trip to the island is recommended.

The midcoast city of Bath is getting a new brewery. Bath Brewing Co. is under construction

downtown and will include a brewpub as well as a brewhouse. Co-owners Mike Therriault and

Terry Geaghan are simultaneously working on the construction as well as the permitting. Bath

Brewing Co. is tentatively scheduled to open in November.

Hard to believe it’s been seven years but happy birthday Rising Tide Brewing Co.! Heather and

Nathan Sanborn are celebrating this milestone on Sunday, October 1. Tickets are on sale now

and festivities will include the release of Pleiades, a kettle-soured Belgian-style ale aged in wine

barrels with fresh raspberries. There will be succulent meat from Locally Sauced plus live music

and other Rising Tide beers on tap. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the

Good Shepherd Food Bank in support of its mission to fight hunger in Maine.