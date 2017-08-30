Michael Jackson   March 27, 1942-August 30, 2007

Raise a Glass Today

He was a friend, a professional friend, not close enough. He knew so many people. I met him at Brewsky’s New York City around 1990, expansively holding forth in their front window on East 7th Street to a small gathering of homebrewers. He steered me to the Little Bruges Bear, a wonderful gift. After that I kept bumping into him at festivals all over the world until shortly before his death – GBBF in London, Chicago Real Ale Fest, GABF in Denver, quieter times at his favorite American pub Sherlock’s Home, in Minnetonka MN, for great cask ale amidst a massive selection of single malts. At the James Beard Society I first I saw him put on the white glove, dispelling forever all comparison with “the other Michael”.

Saying he put American craft beer on the map sounds stale today, but just remember, at the start nobody had the ghost of an ad budget or even a distributor. His syndicated columns and his pocket guidebooks were the only mappa mundi for our expanding taste. Best of all, he didn’t just write, he visited craft brewers all over the US, and always had something to say that added to the moment.

I know he certainly steered me right. Ten years gone, and I wonder how he would marvel in all that’s happened to beer in America since then. So August 30th nudge whoever’s with you to raise a glass to the Beer Hunter.

A juicy sampler of his writing and more can be found at www.beerhunter.com, and the older you are, the more warmly he’ll take you through the years. In pace requiescat, but please, with a beer in your hand.

Warren Monteiro, BeerSensei

Jackson in Heaven

What can be said about Michael that hasn’t already been said? After his passing, amongst all the eulogies and websites, one of the most poignant for me came from our cartoonist who draws the Salty Dog cartoon for ASN. Salty is looking for good beers in his favorite neighborhood of Williamsburg, but all he can find is Bud, Miller and Bud Lite. He’s told there are only five breweries in the country. The Spuyten Duyvil is an antique shop. Then Clarence the Angel from It’s a Wonderful Life appears and explains it’s as if Michael never lived.

“Each man’s life touches so many others. When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole doesn’t he?”

It’s been just over half a year, but already it seems Michael’s been gone a long time. I thought I would miss him terribly; we all would. But as the days, weeks and months pass I’ve come to realize how much he is still with us. He’s everywhere I go in beer. And he will never go away.

One night I dreamed a dream. It wasn’t like I imagined it….but then maybe it was. No clouds and harps or angels with wings. In fact there was really no substance. I felt myself as just a thought, or perhaps a group of thoughts, surrounded by space. Warm space, not light, not dark…happy space.

After a while, or maybe quite suddenly I felt the presence of Michael, or the presence of the thought of Michael. Smiling. And saying, or rather communicating without speech, communing.

“Hello Tony.”

“Is this…” my thought/question began. “No, not quite,” the telepathic response came back. “It’s in between…we come down here to welcome newcomers…and to remember a bit of what it was like…we tend to forget up there…care for a beer?”

Michael answered my question/thought. “Think of a beer….” I did, a refreshing golden Orval. “Good choice,” communed Michael. The beer was all around me, it was in me and I was in it. It was all encompassing, I had never tasted a beer in quite this way.

“Another?” inquired Michael. I thought of the dark richness of a Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout. “It’s been a while since I tasted that,” communed Michael. “Delicious. How is Garrett?” “Well, I imagine. He’s running for Senator,” I communed, considering we must be well beyond the boundaries of newscasts.

In an instant, we took a neverending fantastical journey through an array of beers, experiencing each one fully, completely, Michael gently prodding and inhaling the memories.

“C’mon,” communed Michael. There are many other greeters…

– Tony Forder

A Cadboll Stone

Michael is still a rock, a Cadboll stone in the night, whose signed book I still consult with delight.

Sans pretense and posturing, he held it and drank it like it is, as you were. Man o man would he be sad about the rising ego driven, follower tally online know-it-alls, and where's/who's-your-pappy side of the current biz.

But Michael would no doubt wave and turn it off. Instead, delight in the local distillers and brewers stiffening up the sinews and summoning up the fight. To brew, distill, serve and hand sell on their own terms locally. Doing it right. Against all odds.

Michael, one if by land, two if be sea, or as a bedtime dram. Perhaps with ASN in hand?

Damn, I miss seeing you in person at tastings, still.

Whisk(e)y. Yours 'tis, Will Wm Shakespour

Slainte, John Henry

He Mentioned My Beer

Michael Jackson was slated to come to Boston to give the keynote address or some sample and talk event to the CBC that year. I worked in a brewery located in close proximity to the convention site and we eagerly awaited Mr. Jackson's arrival. He always reminded me of Dr. Who for some reason. Maybe it was the scarf, maybe it was the multiple public television appearances he made on The Beer Hunter. it could also have been his ruddy and haggard appearance in old rustic storied breweries where he made history taking notice of these hidden gems.

The assistant brewer at the time had lucked out by being able to brew a beer for the CBC, and the style he brewed was a Helles Bock. It took practically a whole 44 lb box of Hallertau to get the specs right as he calculated constantly and didn't want to appear light handed. IPA was a different beast back then!

Well Michael Jackson finally showed up and it was quite a fanfare. In my eyes it was where every aspiring homebrewer, probrewer and beer lover wanted to be at that time. I had just made the transition from homey to pro so I was loving it – I brewed my first batch of beer with my dad in 1983. Michael sampled our beers and everything went well despite him having to be helped around in his advanced state.

So we all finish up and head to the conference. He was speaking and tasting first and we were happy because it was the kick off. Michael stands up, has a sip or two of something, not sure what. He paused and slowly confided in the audience, "I'm sorry my mouth is still reeling from the Helles Bock I had across the street."

The assistant looked at me and said, "I'm famous, he mentioned my beer!"

I said, "yeah you ruined Michael's palate, good job!"

Stewart Mason

