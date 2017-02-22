Mid-Atlantic Feb/March 2017

When you drive up the long gravel road to Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery in Goochland, VA, you know you’re headed some place special. The 220-acre farm about 40 miles northwest of Richmond spreads before you with the giant white barn house housing the brewery on top of a hill. A hop farm is seen one side, and woods totally surround the wide-open property.

A handful of picnic tables were outside the brewery along with a merchant selling children’s books, and a food truck. A band was setting up to play next to a fire pit and an outdoor fermentation tank. Several well-behaved dogs and small children wandered around the patio outside the barn. While the scenery was gorgeous on a late fall day, the real attraction was inside the barn, where the small tap room had a list of big bold beers including Rum Barrel Carrot Cake, an amber ale, Coconut Black Beer, Virginia Black Bear and Chai Tea Black Bear–three Russian imperial stouts. Standing by the taps, visitors can see the 20-bbl beer system as well as dozens of bourbon and whiskey barrels that are used to age beers.

Farm breweries have been a booming part of the craft beer scene in the Mid-Atlantic region for several years. Lickinghole was the first to open in Virginia. In fact, its owners helped spark the state law to allow farm breweries. Owners Sean-Thomas and Lisa Pumphrey have been lovers of craft beer since their college days at the University Montana. At school they discovered Big Sky Moose Drool, a brown ale and they were hooked.

Sean, who managed a Saturn car dealership for nearly a decade, was a home brewer for years, and Lisa's family owned land in the Goochland area that was not being used. After moving back to Richmond, it wasn’t long before Sean and Lisa began to grow hops and small crops on the farm for Sean's homebrews. With a passion for beer-making, Lisa had toyed with the idea of opening a brewery, but not at the expense of the environment. Through research and perseverance, Lisa figured out how farming and beer could come together. It was extremely challenging because breweries were not allowed in agricultural zoning, but Lisa, with help of some lawyers, was able to change the law in Goochland – and eventually in the state.

The name of the brewery, which opened in 2013, comes from the name of a creek that runs right through it. “You can’t make this stuff up,” said Sean who wasn’t sure how big a following the brewery would get but quickly discovered many like to make the 45-minute drive from Richmond or Charlottesville – or even points further – to come to Lickinghole.

One of the brewery’s biggest events each year is Enlightened Despot, which is scheduled for March 4. Enlightened Despot is an amazingly rich, complex and surprisingly drinkable Bourbon Barrel Russian Imperial Stout. Notes of chocolate, vanilla, and of course the delicious hints of Bourbon round out this robust stout.

One of Lickinghole’s newest beers is Nasty Woman, an 11.3% tequila barrel Tripel Ale. Aged for months in Mexican Tequila Barrels, notes of vanilla, oak and the choicest tequila compliment the honey and citrus notes. Other beers coming up this winter include Bourbon Barrel Coconut Delight; Bad Hombre – Tequila Barrel Tripel with Cherry & Orange Peel Blueberry Obsession – Imperial Chocolate & Blueberry Stout; and Kentucky French Toast – Bourbon Barrel Imperial Brown Ale fermented with Vermont maple syrup and vanilla and cinnamon.

In addition to hops, fruits, barley and herbs are grown on the property that go into the wide range of beer.

While big barrel aged stouts are a top draw, Lickinghole also features several IPAs and pilsner style brews. The brewery is open Friday through Sunday.

Flying Dog of Frederick, MD is bringing back its Brewhouse Rarities and Single Hop Imperial IPA series with new styles for 2017. The Brewhouse Rarities series gives non-brewers at the brewery an opportunity to help design beers. The latest is a Salt and Pepper Tripel, an 8.2% which combines pink Himalayan sea salt, black peppercorn and Belgian yeast. One of the former tour guides at Flying Dog helped conceptualize the brew. The latest Single Hop beer, Denali, also, has just been released. The hop from Yakima Valley, WA has a unique blend of pineapple, pie and citrus flavor.

In Washington, DC January is inauguration month with countless events to commemorate the big day. Bluejacket, the DC brewery and eatery near the Navy Yard, has a special beer called “People are People” to mark the occasion. Some should still be available in February at each of the Neighborhood Restaurant Group (which owns Bluejacket) restaurants including Chuchkey, The Sovereign, and Iron Gate. “People are People” is a bone-dry Belgian-style Saison of 6% that’s golden in color, brewed with raw wheat, deftly hopped with American, European and Southern Hemisphere hops, and fermented with Farmhouse yeasts. It exudes rustic notes of earth, lemon and pepper, along with aromas of white wine and tangerines.

Neighborhood Restaurant Group is opening a new spot in DC in February, Red Apron Burger Bar, that will have its beer program designed by legendary beer director Greg Engert. A burger place with a beer program. How cool is that?

Because Red Apron foods will focus on Virginia beef, Greg will have a heavy focus on Virginia beer. With dozens of breweries to choose from Greg has picked four that don’t typically sell brews in DC – The Veil, The Answer and Triple Cross are from Richmond and Pen Druid from Sperryville. The restaurant will be at 1323 Connecticut Avenue, near DuPont Circle. There will be rotating drafts from across the region, too.

Owen’s Ordinary – another Neighborhood Restaurant Group member – is starting a Brew Club Card so after 10 full pours you get one free. Just have to get your punch card punched each time. On Feb. 8, Owen’s will be selling 20+ drafts from Montgomery County, MD, brewers including 7 Locks, Brookeville Beer Farm, Denizens and Waredaca.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond has started the Hardywood Family Tree Beer Club. For $295, members will receive four seasonal curated packages available for pickup at the brewery, each containing three bottles of their most sought-after beers (yes Gingerbread Stout on the list) and exclusive Family Tree member gifts. Additional perks include members only events, limited beers bottled exclusively for Family Tree members, merchandise discounts at the brewery. Only 100 memberships are being sold.

Hardywood’s Charlottesville tap room opens Feb. 18. It will be Hardywood’s first satellite tap room, a trend across the state. Some new beers coming out this winter include Hardywood Ruse Release on Feb. 4, Hardywood Bourbon Sidamo Coffee Stout on Feb. 18 and Hardywood Quadrahop on March 4.

Fordham & Dominion Brewery’s Fordham line will get an overhaul this month with a new look and new flagship beers. Gypsy Lager and Copperhead Amber Ale, will also be joined by four new brews. Crash Zone IPL and Dilated Pupilz are being added to the year round calendar while 11th Sour Berlinerwise and a Scotch ale will make seasonal appearances.

Hard to believe but Port City Brewing celebrates its 6th anniversary Feb. 3-5. Its doing it with release of Colassol 6, a Russian Imperial Stout. Alexandria, VA-based Port City was the first production brewery to open in the DC area since Prohibition and fair to say it started a revolution in the region.

Three new 120-bbl fermenters and a 120-bbl brite tank have been delivered and will be operational by February at Port City. To make room for these new tanks – which represents a 30% increase in fermentation capacity – Port City has retired the 60-bbl fermenter that held the original batch of Derecho Common, the beer named for the freak Thunderstorm of 2012.

Starr Hill Brewing of Crozet, VA has several new beers including Reviver Red IPA, a 6.2% that blurs the boundary between IPA and amber style and Warehouse Pils a 5.5% pilsner with mild floral flavor and crisp malt finish. On March 18, a St. Patrick’s Day event at the brewery will include Peppermint Paddy Mine Chocolate Stout and a non-dry hopped Reviver Red Ale. Brewers will hold an educational session about Irish brewing history with samplings of beer, live music and a chef’s competition will round out the day.

Adroit Theory Brewing in Purcellville, VA has expanded tasting room hours adding Wednesday 12-6 and Thursday 12-8, in addition to its weekend hours. Adroit is known for pushing the envelope on big bold beers and the latest new beers in late Jan./Early Feb. are no exception: All I See is Carrion, a Belgian Quad with Bourbon Tart Cherries (12%) and Now I am Death, Destroyer of Worlds – an 11% triple IPA and BAYS [black as your soul] – Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, a 10% packed with cherries, hazelnuts, and aged on American Chestnut. Describing Now I am Death, Adroit owner Mark Osborne says, “We are jam packing the tri-fecta: Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy into a west coast style ale that lets you know that Adroit is not messing around with their hoppy beer game.”

Center of the Universe Brewing is opening a new facility Feb. 3-5 in Ashland, VA called Origin Beer Lab. This facility will be used to test new beers, perfect current recipes, begin their sour initiative, and serve as a teaching brewery for the general public and supportive account personnel. They will also hold weekly Cicerone classes in the 19th century building.

Heavy metal fans will have a new beer to savor when Darkest Hour hits town in Feb. 11 from DC Brau Brewing. In honor of their 20th anniversary and release of their 9th studio album, "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora," the band teamed up with DC Brau for a collaboration they’ve titled Savor The Swill, a German-style Helles lager. DC Brau’s co-founder and head brewer Jeff Hancock worked with the band to choose a style they’d enjoy drinking.

“There was one obvious choice that rose to the top after discussing the many potential beer styles that we could brew – a German-Style Helles,” says Hancock. “I mean, how fitting is it to choose a beer with the word hell in the name?”

Save the Swill is a light (5 %), golden German lager with lively, natural carbonation that touts aromas of lightly-kilned malt, grain and cracker with a subtle herbal hop presence. The beer will make its debut in the tasting room on Feb. 11 on draft and in cans. The band members will be on site for a special meet and greet.

Calvert Brewing in Maryland is producing Mortal IPA, a New England style Double IPA for February. The 9% beer is juicy and citrusy, with a barrage of sweet orange, balanced by intense hop flavor and ample bitterness.

Charlottesville, VA-based Champion Brewing is opening a taproom in downtown Richmond in February. Brasserie Saison will be both a brewery and restaurant on Charlottesville historic downtown pedestrian mall. Ken Rayher, formerly of Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, will be Champion’s Richmond Taproom brewer.

Brasserie will offer classic small batch Saison, Farmhouse, and Bier du Garde style beers. Beers will be brewed by Champion using seasonal ingredients and will be inspired by the same countries that inspire the menu, leaning more heavily on Belgian and French influence. “Multiple styles of saison will be stable beers, including a wild and funky traditional saison as house beer, a fruity French-style saison, and some easy-drinking wheat beers,” said Champion owner Hunter Smith.

Dogfish Head Brewery has launched its Flesh & Blood IPA – its newest year round brew – for sale in cans. Flesh & Blood, a 7.5%. IPA is crafted with orange peel, lemon flesh, and an aromatic blood orange juice, resulting in a balanced, yet zesty refreshing ale.

“Because we derive flavors and aromas from actual fruits you would recognize at your local farmer’s market and not jugs or buckets of flavoring created in a laboratory, you will not see statements like ‘brewed with natural flavors’ or ‘natural flavors added’ on our labels,” says Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head founder and CEO.

Dogfish of Milton, DE becomes the first American brewery to package and ship fruit IPA nationally, Calagione said. “We think the fruit IPA category will surge the fastest in 2017 and we are proud of Dogfish Head’s innovator position in this realm,” says Calagione.

Even though it’s still winter, Evolution Brewing in Salisbury will have its Sprung Blond Ale, a spring seasonal brewed with honey, hibiscus and chamomile in February along with Noveau Rouge 7, a sour ale that is tart and earthy with notes of vanilla and tannin from the oak aging process.

Gov. Larry Hogan has declared FeBREWary as Maryland Craft Beer Month. Evo will be participating with a bunch of events to celebrate including Craft Beer Lovers Dinner, Feb. 23, 6:30 pm at the Evo Public House in Salisbury. Every Friday in the Tasting Room will have a special firkin of XO Stout our Rise Up Stout base blended with cherry puree and conditioned on cocoa nibs.

Look for Evo at the Brewers Association of Maryland’s Love Thy Beer: Winter Warmer Showcase, Silver Spring Civic Building, Montgomery County, Feb. 17; 7-10 pm.

Heavy Seas Brewing of Halethorpe, MD has great beers all year but winter means one of my favorites including Siren Noire, an imperial Chocolate Stout aged in bourbon barrels. Trust me on this one. Also, in February, Heavy Seas has partnered with Union Craft Brewing in Baltimore on an Olde Ale the 8.5% beer has hints of nuts, cocoa, molasses and dried fruits float over a chewy, luscious body of English malt goodness. In March, look for The Alpha Effect, a hazy 7.5% IPA will be released offering a various exotic hop to create a sort of Category 5 hop monster. The second annual Heavy Seas Beer & Wing Festival will be March 4. Its $39 for all you can consume.

