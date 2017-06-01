Mid-Atlantic Updates 6-1-17

By Phil Galewitz

Heavy Seas Brewing of Baltimore is introducing Blackbeard’s Breakfast Imperial Coffee Porter aged in bourbon barrels. Featuring Chesapeake Bay Roasting Co.’s Dark Sumatra coffee, the 10% brew will please the coffee and beer connoisseur alike. It's available in 22-oz bottles as well as draft as part of the Unchartered Waters series. In July, Heavy Seas will release its India Pale Lager, a collaboration brew with Tampa-based Cigar City Brewing. The golden strong lager, with bready malt aromatics and crisp dry finish comes in at 7.8%. Citrus and tropical fruit flavors help balancing a soft bitterness. Heavy Seas doesn’t just collaborate on new brews in the US. Heavy Seas’ brewmaster Christopher Leonard recently was in the Netherlands to brew with Jopenbier, which specializes in historically accurate recipes of beers brewed centuries ago. He helped them with a Fruity Spelt IPA brewed with pineapple.

Lots going on at DC Brau in the District of Columbia. Brau Pils, introduced in 2015, has become the company’s third best-selling brand eclipsing flagship Citizen Belgian Pale Ale. DC’s Brau’s two bigger sellers are The Public, a pale ale, and The Corruption, a Pacific Northwest IPA. “We have seen drastic growth, especially in the on-premise sector over the past year, for Pils,” says Co-founder and CEO Brandon Skall. "It's been my everyday beer since we added it to the lineup and I don't see that trend ending anytime soon." Only a few years ago, it was rare to see a craft brewery put out a pilsner because they didn’t want to be compared to old-style beers like Budweiser. But today many craft brewers are adding a pilsner to round out their less hoppy offerings.

In June, 700 cases of Brau Pils will be repackaged as PRIDE PILS in cans designed by Josette Matoto that will be available throughout Washington, DC for the annual Capital PRIDE festival. All proceeds from the sale of the special golden unicorn cans will benefit local LGBTQ youth empowerment program, SMYAL (www.smyal.org), and The Washington Blade Foundation (www.washingtonbladefoundation.org), which is dedicated to preserving the Blade’s legacy while funding new enterprise journalism projects and encouraging the next generation of LGBT journalists.

DC Brau knows nothing goes better with beer than chocolate. DC Brau helped make the Penn Quarter Porter chocolate bar with DC-based Salazer Chocolate Co. They are being sold at Whole Foods throughout the region.

Like many breweries, DC Brau is offering yoga with a monthly Beerasana yoga class at its brewery the last Sunday of each month – June 25 and July 30. Details and reservations for the classes can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beerasana-dc-brau-tickets-26755780259.

It's amazing how many babies you see at brewery tap rooms these days. DC Brau teamed up with the DC Diaper Bank in May to help the charity. Indeed they did. They helped 2,100 diapers from patrons, which will go to low-income families.

Adroit Theory Brewing in Purcellville was one of the biggest hits of the media tour of Loudoun County during the Craft Brewers Conference in April. Owner Mark Osborne was pouring beers to the group by 10:30am. The lightest beers at Adroit started around 7%, with most topping double digits. Adroit has made a following with big heavy beers full of taste. The latest brew, Eastern Bushido Knight, is an IPA. Adroit is making several variations of this brew with different tweaks to hops and grain. A double IPA will be out June 22 with a passionfruit addition planned for a future version. Osborne, who opened Adroit in 2014, said he has sold his painting company to concentrate on the brewery full time.

District Chophouse & Brewery in DC is closing in on its 20th anniversary this summer. To mark the occasion, it has a couple of new brews – American Zwickel, an unfiltered hop pale lager full of grassy and citrus hop. It will also have Ellie’s Saison, named in honor of head brewer Barrett Lauer’s 8-year old daughter. Barrett says its light to medium bodied, light orange in color, and unfiltered. It has notes of fruit, tartness, a little mustiness, and citrus. It finishes really dry. Finally, the Chophouse will have Inverted Jenny Imperial IPA. “This beer is all about the hops. The malt and yeast are merely a delivery method,” Barrett said. “I used a meticulous blend of five hops to accentuate citrus and tropical fruit flavors.” Get ready for some taste of tropical fruit, grapefruit, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, lemon and melon, he said.

Devil’s Backbone Brewing Co. will be making beer for charity as part of its Heartland Initiative that will benefit an organization selected by a staff member. The first beer of the Heartland Series is One Foot in the Black, a smoked black IPA created by Basecamp brewer Erik Filep. This beer will benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, an organization Erik has been personally involved with being a firefighter himself. Half of all the beer’s sales will be donated for the cause.

“We are stewards on our farm and have channeled our standards throughout Devil’s Backbone as a community-centered, environmentally friendly business since 2008,” say founders Steve and Heidi Crandall. “The Heartland Initiative is an exciting opportunity with a new full time dedicated employee to further our mission and continue support for our Virginia community in impactful and sustainable ways.” This draft-only release will be exclusively available at the Outpost Tap Room in Lexington, VA and Basecamp Brewpub in Roseland, VA.

The second Heartland Series release was pitched by Julianne Gunst, the Devil’s Backbone HR generalist, called Survivors Double IPA to benefit Free to Breathe, whose vision is to double lung cancer survival by 2022. Julianne’s uncle was a 30+ year employee at Anheuser-Busch who sadly lost his life to lung cancer in 2009, and her family has been advocating for increased awareness ever since.

Dogfish Head Brewing in Milton, DE started as a small brewpub in downtown Rehoboth Beach in 1995. Now, that location has been redesigned and reborn next door as Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats. “It’s the end of one era for our original brewpub and the beginning of a new one,” says founder and CEO Sam Calagione, recent recipient of the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. “After over two decades in Rehoboth, we’re heartwarmed to be able to create a beautiful new dining space with a world-class stage for original bands playing original music, delicious eats, a killer brewing and distilling program with the same staff fans love and trust in a wonderful new environment.”

Located next door to the original brewpub, the 6,300 sq ft restaurant has a vibrant interior design style featuring artwork celebrating the creative, rebellious connection of three American art forms: punk rock, hip hop and craft brewing. Soaring walls with warm wood tones and cozy barrel booths with oversized fishbowl glass windows allow for natural light to illuminate the space. Warm and spatial with high exposed ceilings, full-length windows and a metal staircase leading to a mezzanine dining area overlooking the main room and stage, the new pub floor plan has seating for 180 guests. Designed by DIGSAU Architects of Philadelphia, the new pub will share a similar look and feel with the brewery in nearby Milton. “We’ve learned from working with Dogfish Head for the past nine years that the company has its own special culture and loyal fan base, so we set out to design a space to provide the background of the unique Dogfish experience,” says Chris McAdams, Project Designer at DIGSAU.

The menu features pub fare such as crab corn chowder with Maryland crabmeat and bacon, seafood tacos with local seafood and fish and chips made with Dogfish Head’s Namaste beer batter. Wood oven pizzas and chicken mac and cheese are among other tasty offerings. And about the beer, the restaurant has 24 taps pouring all Dogfish favorites along with some brewpub exclusives, cask conditioned beers and cocktails from spirits made with Dogfish Head Distilling Co. Bands booked to play on the new stage include Richard Lloyd, a founding member of Television, an American punk rock band. Lloyd, a guitarist and session musician with Delaware roots, is also spotlighted in a mural at the new Brewings & Eats. Other notable bands confirmed to play the stage include: Guided By Voices, Ron Gallo, Marshall Crenshaw and Steve Gunn. The original Brewings & Eats will remain open all summer for visitors to purchase Dogfish Head merchandise and to fill crowlers and growlers to-go.

Just in time for summer, Dogfish has released new seasonals, Romantic Chemistry and Festina Peche. Romantic Chemistry is brewed with an intermingling of mangos, apricots, hops, ginger, and a beautiful essential oil called myrcene which overlaps with all the components. The India Pale Ale is dry-hopped with three varieties of hops, the golden amber off-centered ale clocks in at 7.2% and 40 IBUs. Romantic Chemistry is made from all-natural citrus fruits. Dogfish Head is arena is the first brewery to package and ship fruit IPAs in America. “We’ve been experimenting with fruit and citrus IPAs since 1996 when we released Aprihop, an IPA brewed with apricots,” says Calagione. “Fruit IPAs continue to be the biggest breakout craft beer style in America and we’re proud of the innovative, fruit-centric IPAs we have available now in both Romantic Chemistry in bottles and Flesh & Blood in cans.” Festina Peche is a tart and refreshing neo-Berliner Weisse. The fruit complexity is woven into the aroma and taste through the natural fermentation of the peach sugars. This pale straw-colored, highly sessionable beer clocks in at 4.5% and just 8 IBUs.

If you’ve ever been to Brussels, you’ve obviously been to Delirium Tremens, noted by critics as one of the world’s best beer bars with literally thousands of bottled and draft beers. In May, the first Delirium Café opened in the US – in historic downtown Leesburg, VA. Owner and manager Curtis Allred is a certified Sommelier and Cicerone (the beer equivalent) who cut his teeth in the Manhattan food scene before working for a mix of fine dining and casual establishments in the metro DC area. Allred’s Delirium Café brings a new twist to the Delirium concept first forged in Europe and now in 16 locations throughout the world including Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro.

The menu offerings include foods produced and grown locally as well as French-inspired cuisine reminiscent of the Belgian experience including frites and mussels. The bar menu features the full Delirium Tremens lineup along with nearly 300 beers from around the world, including many local favorites, and 26 taps to start. Look for Delirium Café at 101 S. King St. or online at www.facebook.com/deliriumcafeusa.

Mispillion Brewing in Milford, DE has begun to experiment with the milkshake-style IPA. Over the past few months, they've created beers like Pineapple Express, a pineapple-based milkshake, on their its utilized their 1-bbl system. That beer in particular met with such great fanfare that the brewery scaled it up to 30-bbl batches that are being distributed to accounts in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Heritage Brewing Co. of Manassas, VA, a popular veteran-owned brewery, has opened a branch in Arlington, VA. The Heritage Brewing Co. Market Common Brewpub & Roastery opened May 13 with three new packaged beer releases, 10 draft only releases, and a bunch of new merchandise for sale. The new beers include its 3rd anniversary ale that was aged in seven different barrels for nearly three years. The result is an extremely complex beer that drinks more like a fine spirit than an ale. Heritage Brewing Co. will also be kicking off its new Lincoln's Hat beer series with the packaged release of its Double Taxation, a double IPA. This complex and unfiltered imperial IPA is juicy, resinous, and loaded with tropical citrus notes from its generous hop additions. The third new beer will be Heritage’s first-ever sour beer as part of their new Wilderness Series bottle releases, a collection of rare and wild aged beer. Each beer is aged in a mix of barrels from vineyards and distilleries. This first Wilderness Series release is a wild fermented Belgian strong ale with a mix of spices, giving it a refreshing tart fruit flavor like no other beer in their lineup to date.

Atlas Brew Works in Washington, DC is getting back into sours with its kettle-soured Gose that is brewed with Himalayan salt. This beer will be available locally but those in the tap room will get to try a blood orange version on tap. Also in the tap room in Atlas’ new North East IPA made with Citra and El Dorado hops. The flavor is big, bold and juicy with a nose of orange juice and fresh mango.

In Ashburn, VA, Old Ox Brewery has released its Hardway Summer Lager, a thirst quencher with subtle notes of citrus and red beer resulting from use of certain hops. Port City Brewing in Alexandria, VA has debuted Oscura, a Mexican-style dark lager, as part of its new rotating lager series. The 5.4% lager has a clean, toasty malt character, and it takes inspiration from brown and amber lagers brought to Mexico in the 19th century by German immigrants.

A new limited release lager will be released every month. Upcoming beers will include a German pilsner, a Baltic porter, and a schwarzbier. The limited release series will be available draft only at the tasting room and select bars and restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. “Given lager's extended fermentation time many American breweries stick to ales,” said Port City Founder Bill Butcher. “Through this series, we hope to give beer drinkers the chance to enjoy something new, exciting, and refreshing.”

Legend Brewery in Richmond is releasing Glenco Gohsts, a strong 7% Scottish ale inspired by a nearby bed and breakfast, The Glencoe Inn. The brew has deep red color and just a hint of rose hips.

Here's the back story, according to Legend:

It was in 1985 that the old Victorian house on 222 North Street seemed to call out to Anne McGowen. It had been abandoned for years and in need of much repair. After several years trying to acquire the property, she was able to purchase it and begin renovations. One day while working in a back room on the third floor, she noticed a ghostly figure in what had been the old rose garden. Having tended roses as a young girl in her native Scotland, she realized immediately what the spirit was trying to tell her – an old Victorian house needs a traditional English garden. Now fully renovated and complete with a beautiful garden, the spirit roams the halls of the old house. Ghostly footsteps and the scent of roses are the only traces she leaves for the guests of the bed & breakfast.

