New Breweries and Acquisitions in the Hudson Valley

Tait Simpson, Brewer and Co-owner of Kingston Standard Brewing.

Memorial Day Weekend is the projected opening of a new Kingston brewery on Janson Street. Brewer and Co-owner Tait Simpson teams up with Oyster expert Kyle Needham and Marketer Matt Owens to open the Kingston Standard Brewing Co., that will focus on their own interpretations of fresh German Style Beers as well as Mixed Fermentation styles like Farmhouse Ales, Flemish Reds and Lambics. For food items, they will initially offer Oysters, Sourdough Pretzels and other light pub snacks to pair up with their brews and other quaffable NYS wine and cider guest offerings. Opening day, expect up to four beers that will include a Schwarzbier, an Alt, a Light Lager and one other beer that could possibly be an American Pale Ale.

Initially introduced to yeast as a baker, Tait began homebrewing and started his commercial endeavors as a brewer at Arrowood Farms in Accord before setting off on his own. Look for him to eventually brew with mostly NY ingredients. His initial Alt offering will be brewed with all 6 grain pale Hudson Valley Malt from Germantown Beer Farm. All beer will be for sale only in the brewery’s 1,500 sq ft taproom.

Industrial Arts Brewing is set to open a second 150,000 sq ft facility in Beacon sometime this spring at 511 Fishkill Avenue. The space will include indoor and outdoor seating, visiting food trucks and a new brewing facility with eventual capability of 50,000 bbls annually.

Equilibrium Brewery will open its second 27,000 sq ft Middletown brewery site in late 2019 that will have a 250 person restaurant, taproom and expanded production capability of 12,000 bbls a year. Clemson Bros Brewing just recently purchased the Gilded Otter Brewpub in New Paltz.

Brenda Schworm, only sole female brewery owner in NY, renovated an 18th century barn in Duanesburg and opened her Back Barn Brewing Co. with Brewmaster Klaus Kuhland at the beer helm. The current beer slate includes a brown ale, a wheat beer and two IPAs that will soon be followed by a pilsner, dunkelweiss and a stout. The owner and brewer were introduced by the former East Coast brewing legend Bill Newman who opened the first microbrewery in the Eastern US in 1980, in Albany. This year marks the 40th year of its founding and Bill has decided to part with his original recipes for a cause. The first recipient is Brenda. She received his legendary Newman’s Winter Warmer Cask Ale recipe so look for that to be locally resurrected in the future. The rest of the recipes will be auctioned off with the proceeds to go to the United Nations Refugee Relief Agency.

Table 41 Brewing will open in May in its new digs at 188 Remsen St in Cohoes. Their new taproom will offer their twist on traditional pub eats to be paired with their ales. Great Life Brewing in Kingston is up for sale for 160K. Current owner Patrick Clancy is retiring and wants to pass on the turnkey 7-bbl brewery to a new owner with all current licensing and personal assistance during the transition. Email patrick@greatlifebrewing.com if interested.