New Brews 3-24-17

Fegley’s Brew Works has released their Framboise Lambic. This lambic has been fermenting in French Oak barrels with raspberries for over 2 years, to develop the funky, tart, sour raspberry profile that Lambic lovers have grown to adore. This brew is in short supply: only 120 barrels and one keg will be available at each Fegley’s Brew Works’ location. The unique part of a Lambic is that it uses wild yeast strains and spontaneous fermentation to create the perfect combination of fruit and tartness. After fermentation is completed like any other beer, fruit is added to the barrels to help kick off the fermentation process again for additional funky flavors. The alcohol content of lambics tend to be low, as well as malt and hop profiles, to allow the unique wild yeast and fruit to consume the palate. thebrewworks.com/2017/02/learn-your-lambics/

Catawba released Red Rhum, a rum barrel-aged red IPA, as their first ever specialty 22oz bottle from their long-running Barrel Program. To date, Catawba barrel-aged beers have been offered only on draft. This beer is a rare find and will also see limited distribution in North Carolina. This 2016 vintage REDiculous Red 7.5% IPA was aged for eight months in Flor de Caña Nicaraguan rum barrels. It was then dry-hopped, producing bright citrus notes to complement its rich molasses, vanilla, and oak. Catawba beers can be found in NC, SC, TN, AL, and coming soon to GA. catawbabrewing.com

Nine Pin Cider Works, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced their official partnership with Berkshire Brewing Company (BBC) for distribution in Massachusetts. This partnership will make Nine Pin Cider available across the entire Bay State in the form of cans, bottles, as well as on draft at select locations. Making its home in New York’s Capital Region, Nine Pin represents a shining beacon of sincere localism that has created jobs and stimulated the regional economy by producing high-quality, handcrafted cider from fresh pressed local apples. After establishing a presence in the Greater Boston area, Nine Pin now seeks to build its brand throughout the entire Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Berkshire Brewing Company, an independent veteran of the craft brewing industry, shares Nine Pin’s vision of quality, local products. "Berkshire Brewing is excited to team up with, introduce and promote Nine Pin Cider to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Nine Pin's commitment to quality, handcrafted local hard cider blends seamlessly with our own philosophy and commitment to the production and distribution of excellent ales and lagers. To complement our own dedication and passion for brewing the finest beer, we're thrilled to promote and distribute great cider produced by Nine Pin," said Gary Bogoff, president and founder, Berkshire Brewing Company. ninepincider.com berkshire-brewing.com

21st Amendment Brewery’s newest year-round release Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die builds off the foundation of their original west coast IPA and captures everything that’s wonderful about that beer – including the malt structure and balanced bitterness coming at you with two pounds per barrel of dry hops with Citra, Mosaic and Chinook. But right when you think this IPA couldn’t get any better, there is the added mouthfeel of refreshing orange citrus thanks to the infusion of real blood orange puree. Coming in at 7%, don’t let the fruit fool you. Blood Orange Brew Free! has a pronounced hop flavor and great malt backbone. Six-packs and draft is available in all 21A distribution markets including CA, OR, WA, AK, ID, MN, OH, MA, NY, IL, NJ, DC, NV, DE, MD, FL, VT, RI, PA, NH, ME, VA, GA, SC and NC. 21st-Amendment.com

With their most innovative product to date, Stony Creek Brewery has released Stony Joe Golden Mocha Stout featuring locally roasted coffee and cacao nibs. The result is a coffee beer infused with roasty sweet mocha flavors, the silky texture of a milk stout and a shockingly golden color that seems impossible to comprehend. “Coffee in a stout is a no-brainer because it harmonizes with the roast character of the malts so nicely. But to brew a coffee stout that’s actually golden in color was a fun challenge,” says Stony Creek’s brewmaster, Andy Schwartz. The Guatemalan coffee, roasted locally by Redding Roasters of Bethel, CT, was chosen for its hints of fruit, and smooth chocolate notes. The roast character was carefully crafted to produce mocha-like flavors in this blended beer. It is as welcome in the taproom as it would be with a plate of pancakes at the diner. Available year-round in 12 oz. six-pack bottles and draught. An imperial version blended with Burundi Mpanga coffee, giving it notes of cocoa, spice and fruit, is also available in very limited quantities in 16.9oz. bottles at the brewery. Distributed in CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT. stonycreekbeer.com

First brewed in 2012 for a limited time, Elysian’s 8% Savant IPA is making a triumphant return as the latest release in their Manic IPA series. New Zealand Nelson Sauvin hops are responsible for the beer’s tropical aromas of passion fruit and citrus complimented by a light malt sweetness. Available through April in 22oz. bottles and on draft in slect US markets. elysianbrewing.com

Shmaltz Brewing Co. commemorates the 100th Anniversary for women's suffrage in NY State with the brewing of a completely new Double IPA recipe for SHE'BREW Beer®. Available in 4-packs and draft to the 35 states within Shmaltz's distribution network. Awestruck Cider in Sydney, NY will be making a companion cider utilizing some of the same hops that will be in the beer. Shmaltz will donate a portion of proceeds to Planned Parenthood and the Pink Boots Society scholarship fund, a global non-profit that aims to advance women in the beer business. shmaltzbrewing.com

Schlafly Beer introduces a new limited release with Smoked Stout. A continuation of the brewery’s Cellar Series, the Smoked Stout joins other beers such as Belgian Golden Ale, Baltic Porter and ESB in 750 ml bottles. The full-bodied, flavorful stout is slightly hoppy and boasts hints of chocolate. After the barley is malted, it’s smoked with beechwood, which adds an appealing, roasted aroma to the finished beer. With capabilities for different bottle shapes and sizes, the new craft bottling line in the Schlafly Tap Room’s Horn & Quill Room allows the brewery to execute these smaller, limited releases. schlafly.com

