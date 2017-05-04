New England Brew News 5-4-17

By Dan Kochakian

beerdrkr@comcast.net

MASSACHUSETTS

The Massachusetts Brewers Guild Power Beer Festival at the SoWa Power Station on Harrison Avenue in Boston on April 29th was an excellent showcase for tried and true brewers as well as a dozen new breweries breaking out their debut beers. Among the relative newbies was Brew Practitioners of Florence who had a range of colorful beers named Yellow, Orange, Brown, White, Red and Black. Moon Hill Brewing is the brewery of the Gardner Ale House, and River Styx Brewing of Fitchburg (who had a juicy 9% double IPA called Zeus King of Gods, and Rhea Darkness, 1 12% port-bbl. RIS), Start Line Brewing in Hopkinton, and Old Planters Brewing in Beverly also had interesting selections of beers on offer.

John Wanner opened the 1-bbl. Bear & Bramble Brewery in Northampton, and Vanished Valley Brewing opened in April in Ludlow. Also check out Outlook Farm Brewery in Westhampton and New City Brewing in Easthampton. And further west is Bright Ideas in North Adams where Chris Post of Wandering Star is doing double brewing duties.

With all the exciting brewery openings, we are also sad about the closures of two who have been on the scene for a while. Paper City in Holyoke has closed its doors after 20 years and Stoneman Brewery, a nano run by Justin Korby in Colrain, has ceased operations. Justin plans to contract brew at Brewmaster’s Services in Williamsburg and has worked with Chris Sellers at People’s Pint. The long-term plan is to reopen a 10-bbl. brewery on his 75-acre family farm. Howler Brewing, while not closed, is now contract brewing at Brewmaster’s.

The latest winners of the Sam Adams Longshot Homebrewing Contest include David Cousino for his Barnstorm Saison (7.8%, with white wheat and English hops), Duane Wilson for his Wild Child American Wild Ale (5.7%, with clove and apricots with a mild tartness), and Graham Johnson for his Coffeehead Imperial Stout (7%, aged on coffee beans and coca nibs).

HarpoonFest will be jumping at the brewery on May 19 and 20 with bands, food and many Harpoon taps.

Row 34 is one of our favorite restaurants, for the fresh oysters and other seafood, as well as the incredibly ambitious beer list curated by manager Suzie Hayes. Recently, Row 34 held a Sunday Brunch with seven beers from the Bissell Brothers with brothers Pete and Noah in attendance. On May 18, stop by for the debut of Verzet beers from Belgium.

Contrary to a great April Fool’s Day joke, Will Meyers has not left Cambridge Brewing. He was, however, the recipient of the 2017 Russell Scheher Award for Innovation in Brewing bestowed upon him at the Craft Brewers Conference in Washington, D.C. in April.

Ipswich Ale Brewery has a new can/draft beer in Cranberry Beret for the summer. This 5% Kettle Sour Ale includes fruit puree. This one may not last through the summer.

Somerville Brewing, aka Slumbrew, is opening a third location. Not far from its Assembly Row outdoor venue and across town from its main brewery, will be another small brewery directly across the Assembly Row subway stop. With outdoor café tables amidst new shops and restaurants, we’ll be able to enjoy new Slumbrews, including Big Kid’s Table (juicy double IPA), Saturday Morning (Belgian Tripel with cereal and fruit notes), Luma Luma IPA, and Beautiful Dreamer (7% sour brown ale with cherries and plums).

In the southeast area of the state, two new breweries are hopping. Moby Dick Brewing in New Bedford, with ex-Rock Bottom brewer Scott Brunelle at the helm, is situated near the waterfront. Scott will soon be tapping a brown ale called Daggoo’s Virtue (5.5% with toffee and cocoa notes). Firkin Fridays will kick off on May 5 with a new cask beer every week. First up is Quick Eternity with organic grapefruit peel and dry-hopped with Simcoe. For summer, a 5.8% as-yet-to-be-named German Pilsner will be pouring. Skyroc Brewing in Attleboro has six beers on tap, including a 7.1% 14 Karat Golden Ale, IPA, Pale Ale, a cloudy IPA at 5.5%, Turnpike DIPA at 7.8% for four hops, and Porter at 5.1%.

If you are in the East Boston area, do yourself a favor and stop in at Maverick Marketplace to visit the pub run by John Tyler, an ex-Brit who knows about cask ales. John is a cellarman for NERAX (New England Real Ale Festival) and highlights half a dozen spot-on beers at his pub. The latest to draw raves was Gravity, a double IPA brewed by Mystic only for the pub. There weren’t even any casks for the brewery. While we visited, Tripp Nichols of Mystic stopped in to make sure he didn’t miss the beer. Word is he stayed all afternoon…

Medford Brewing Co., just north of Boston, is releasing its American Golden for the summer. Merrimack Ales in Lowell has a new taproom with constantly evolving beers.

Jeff Matthew, head brewer at Bolton Beer Works, has a list of 10 beers pouring at the taproom. Besides the regular brews, including Heron ale and Bolt 117, Jeff uses apple cider from the Nashoba orchard to brew Nashoba Apple Ale. A Smoked Malt Maple Lager is subtle in the smoke at 6.5% and 50-IBU.

New World Tavern in downtown Plymouth has area bands performing regularly, but we also visit for the oysters and 40-tap beer selection. May 18 is a Sam Adams Tap Takeover with IPAs as well as a Longshot-winning draft.

When you hit the Cape beaches, stop in at Nor’East Beer Garden, the lively and fun outdoor spot on Commercial Street in Provincetown with 20 drafts, inventive cocktails (such as lemonade with a hop infusion) and excellent food.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Smuttynose Brewing in Hampton brought back Brett & I in April. This popular sour used Belgian strong-ale and Brett yeasts and was then aged in red wine barrels. Smutty’s Rhye IPA (6.9% / 71-IBU, with several malts and three hops) is now a year-round beer available in 6 and 12-packs and draft. In the new Heritage Beer Series, Smutty has just released S’Muttonator Double Bock in 4-packs and draft for limited availability. S’Muttonator has been one of Smutty’s most popular beers through more than two decades of beers. Double decoction mashing and German specialty malts provide a nutty toffee flavor to this malty brew.

Henniker Brewing’s latest in the Off The Grid Series is Queen Pollyanna, a sour red ale aged on oak and red wine barrel staves. With plum, cherry and date flavors, QP drinks like a Flanders Red rather than a puckering sour.

VERMONT

Burlington Beer Co. is slamming us with great beers for May. Orbital Elevator is an 8.3% double IPA made with oats and Mosaic, Simcoe and Amarillo hops. Chasing Rabbits is a 5.7% hoppy wheat ale. Mid-May sees more hop-infused beers: Elaborate Metaphor (5.4% hazy Citra/Amarillo bomb), Single Hop IPA (5.7% with the fruity Medusa hop), It’s Complicated Being a Wizard (8% double IPA), Future Glow (4.2% dry-hopped table beer), and a Barbe Rouge IPA in the single Hop Series. This last beer uses hops from France with nice 5.9% fruity and flowery aromas and flavors.

Rock Art Brewery of Morrisville has just gone 100% solar. A special can release will celebrate this environmentally-friendly effort. Rock Art has also brought in more Jack Daniels barrels in which the Russian Imperial Stout will age for a while. If you’re on hiatus for the summer and want a job in beer, Rock Art is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions in its tasting room. Check out the website for contact information.

