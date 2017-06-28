New England Brew News June 29, 2017

By Dan Kochakian

MASSACHUSETTS

The Bay State has over 120 brewing operations running now with more to come. We are very pleased to see most sustain themselves in small neighborhood places to larger statewide breweries. One of the micros is Portico whose three offerings at the Hyper Local Beer Festival in Somerville on Friday, June 9, impressed us. Brewer Alex Rabe poured Two Point Pils (a 5.1% year-round beer made with two hops and two malts finishing with crisp lime and zesty fruit) and Escher #4 (6.1% pale ale with three C hops). Alex promises that Batch #5 will be loaded with Azacca, Centennial, Nugget and Summit hops. Chroma is an amber ale brewed with a touch of rye and four American hops. The earthy hoppiness blends well with the spicy rye notes.

And one of the big guys is Berkshire Brewing in Deerfield whose new Inhopnito, at 6.2%/40-IBU, uses a new hop so far called simply 431. 431 adds an easy-drinking smooth citrus finish. An 8.5%/76-IBU double IPA, called Green Gown, also brewed with 431, will be made again in August.

The new Turtle Swamp Brewing in Jamaica Plain, not far from Sam Adams, attempted its first cask ale at the Hyper Local Fest and hit it spot-on with Nik’s Bitter, a lovely 4% real ale with British malts and yeast, and bittered with American hops. Owners John Lincecum and Nicholas Walther also have a hazy IPA, a very pale ale, and a robust bitter, among others, in their line-up.

Mary Ellen Leahy, the real brains behind Notch Brewing in Salem, notified us of the releases of three new beers in the portfolio: two Polish-style beers out now, and Hootenanny Berliner Weisse.

In Orange in central Massachusetts Honest Weight Brewing is owned by two ex-Cambridge Brewing alumni, Sean Nolan and Jay Sullivan. The duo plans to release a mixed-culture fruited saison as well as a collaboration with Ben Howe, another ex-CBC brewer now hitchhiking somewhere in Europe. The collab is a 4.9% dry and spicy Bruxelles style pale ale the guys are calling One World Passport which will be released in late July/early August in kegs to local bars and restaurants as well as 500-ml bottles at the brewery taproom and select retailers.

Having mentioned Cambridge Brewing Co., we’ll inform you that 2017’s 12% blonde barleywine, Arquebus, has been released. Brewed with honey and white wine grapes and aged in Napa Chardonnay barrels, this is a beer interpretation of a dessert wine with honeyed Sauterne-like flavors. Corked and caged in 375s, and 100% bottle-conditioned, Arquebus may be found at stores that usually carry CBC beers. And equally exciting news is that Will Meyers and Co. have collaborated with Jester King to produce Cor Cordium, a wild ale combining CBC’s house-mixed Brett cultures with JK’s Texas Hill Country mixed yeast culture. The golden ale was refermented for seven months with foraged cherries and heirloom cranberries. A bright fruity tartness melds with the spicy cherry aroma and flavor. Also available in 375s, Cor Cordium will also be on draft at the CBC brewpub.

Much further west, in Belchertown, is Arcpoint Brewing, with co-owners/co-brewers Chris Peterson and CJ Eldridge, Westover AFB techs, at the helm. The flagship beer is their True North IPA, and Magnetic North, an imperial version at 8.2%, makes appearances occasionally. Cold Spring Pale Ale and Reveille (coffee stout that will awaken you) are two more options. The guys hope to open a larger brewery with a taproom soon. They’re currently working on a 1.5-bbl system.

On the south shore in Bridgewater, Paul Mulcahy and his crew are finishing a big expansion of their Black Hat Brew Works. A 500 sq ft outdoor patio was added to the taproom and two new 15-bbl fermenters will allow BHB to double production.

In Weymouth, down the road from the always excellent Union Brewhouse beer bar, is Barrel House Z, which just brewed a collaboration beer with Vitamin Sea Brewing of Hull. BHZ owner Russ Heissner and Vitamin Sea’s Dino Funari, hosted the debut tapping of House Call-Barrel 2, a 10.7% imperial cream ale with vanilla beans and raisins, aged in Bully Boy Rum barrels!

In Plymouth, Mayflower Brewing has a new IPA called New World, a 6% unfiltered beer with pale malts and big doses of Mosaic, Simcoe, Amarillo and Citra. Check it out this summer at The New World Tavern downtown.

Off Exit 5 in Plymouth is IndieFerm Brewing owned by Rose and Paul Nixon with Ron Cotti (ex-Drop In) brewing a variety of interesting styles. Latest up is the 5.8% Black Feather Porter with roasted malts producing a smooth chocolate flavor. A dollar of every pint will go to the Black Feather Horse Rescue near the brewery. Espo The Ould Bruin is an 8% sour Flemish brown ale which was released in mid-June with Summer Saison (6% with Citra hops in the finish). Espo is named for Phil Esposito, one of the best-known Boston Bruins. The beer was aged in an oak whiskey barrel for five months. IndieFerm also has a new venture with Wildlands Trust whose 20-acre parcel of farmland has gone unused for years and now being utilized for IndieFerm’s 50 cascade, 25 Centennial and 25 Nugget rhizomes; 2000 hop plants are planned for the two acres. Maybe we’ll be seeing a big hoppy IPA from IndieFerm. And watch for a new larger facility for IndieFerm to increase taproom capacity and brewery space.

On the Cape in Hyannis, be sure to enjoy a beer-filled Rails & Ales train trip with dinner on August 5 featuring at least five south shore breweries, including IndieFerm.

This fall, if you make a pilgrimage to Asheville, NC, now home to about 30 breweries and brewpubs, check out Brewery Cersus owned by former Cisco (Nantucket) head brewer Jeff Horner. Jeff has acquired a wooded parcel of land along the river where they have about 50 oak barrels ready for barrel-fermented sours. Jeff was integral in brewing the highly-praised Cisco fruit sours. A winding trail through the woods will allow beer fans ample private areas to relax with a pint.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Smuttynose Brewing in Hampton has collaborated with Whole Foods Market to release a special beer for WFM sales-only called Whole Lotta Lupulin Double IPA. At 9.5%/69-IBU, this beer isn’t one for the beach (unless you enjoy long naps in the sun), but is full-bodied with citrus and pine and a hoppy, slightly bitter finish from Nugget, Summit, Citra, Motueka, Amarillo and Centennial hops. Available at WFM in CT, NH, ME and MA. For summer session quaffing, Smutty’s Summer IPA is a lovely hoppy beer at only 5%, but loaded with Zeus, Citra, Saphir and Amarillo hops, resulting in a tropical fruit flavor with a zap of bitterness. Another you may consider is Pinniped Special, a 5.1% brew in the Vienna lager style with caramel and toasted bread with a refreshing hoppy bitterness. Some folks have wondered where former Smutty executive brewer Dave Yarrington had gone, but he’ll be turning up soon at the new Chapel and Main Brewery in Dover run by the Black Birch restaurant owners Sublime Brewing in Plymouth, just west of Squam Lake, is owned by co-brewers Greg Aprilliano and Dave Sanbron. The brewery is located at The Last Chair restaurant and produces small batches of the very popular pale ale and IPA.

Just to the south near Lake Winnipesaukeee is Shackett’s Brewing in Bristol where a nice range of beers (including pale ale, 6% IPA, wheat, blonde, brown, porter and stout) may be found on tap and in bottles. A 7.2% Barleywine also hits the taps during the cold-weather season.

VERMONT

Red Barn Brewing in Danville will be going strong this summer with bands and food trucks to complement their seven draft beers. Release, a double IPA, and Lola, a triple, were very well-received recently, and July will see the debut of Lithium DIPA, single-hopped with Amarillo. Red Barn will be pouring at the Vermont NanoFest at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds on August 18 with other local breweries.

Magic Hat Brewing of Burlington has surprised us with some big beers lately, including Big Hundo, a 9%/100-IBU imperial IPA with Apollo and Simcoe and dry-hopped with Centennial. Art Hop Ale, an imperial Blonde at 7.2% with Simcoe, Amarillo and Cascade, will be released in late June, and Belgo Sutra, a Belgian Quad at 8.2% with six malts and Apollo hops, is set for mid-August. Scotch Ale and Raspberry Stout are a bit lighter at 8% and 7.2% and are cold-weather brews scheduled for winter release.

Big news in the Vermont area is that Mike Gerhardt, he of the dog and VW bus picture labels for Otter Creek Brewing, has left his post to join Hill Farmstead in Greensboro Bend. We’re hoping for some new twists on Shaun Hill’s classic brews.

Next Trick Brewing on Route 5 in West Burke is open from May to October. The 7-bbl. brewhouse has debuted this year with Langsam Lager. Other styles are set to go for sampling during weekends.

