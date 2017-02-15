New Jersey Feb/March 2017

NJ’s first farm distillery opens, Blendery opens in Hopewell, Coffee and beer find a home in Clarksboro

Craft brewing and distilling in NJ come full circle, as one of Triumph’s original owners opens the state’s first craft farm distillery Sourland Mountain Spirits. “I wanted to get back in (brewing) the year after I sold,” remembered Ray Disch, one of the original owners of Triumph in Princeton. At the time, Disch was also one the key players spearheading the 96’ legislation that legalized craft breweries in the state.

When craft distilleries were legalized in 2013 in the state, Disch again saw the opportunity to make his way into an industry that was just finding its feet as well. It was a perfect match for Disch, as it would enable him to return to the business of alcohol production, but without the headaches of a restaurant, and with a legal framework already in place. As a side note, distilleries are slowly building momentum in the state, with over a half dozen opened, and that many in planning or in the process of opening.

Sourland Spirits is located on the 800-acre Double Brook farm in Hopewell, in the same complex as the newly opened Troon brewing, at the foot of the Sourland Mountains. The plan is to source ingredients, as much as possible, from the farm, Disch said.

Their first product is a gin, with 12 different botanicals - the recipe was developed by Tom Stevenson, who Disch worked with as the original brewer at Triumph, and who is lending his botanical and brewing skills to the operation. You should be seeing the beautifully designed gin bottle at local retailers, thanks to Disch, who is handling all sales and marketing initially.

The distillery is now open for tours and tastings, bottle sales and souvenirs. Check www.SourlandMountainSpirits.com for more info.

Also in Hopewell, the Referend Bier Blendery is now open for business. The 13,000-sq ft facility saw about 300 beer lovers come through during its opening this past December. The Referend has a half dozen beers or more on tap, all spontaneously fermented, some on fruit. Barrels are of course key to the operation, as every beer served here will be fermented in one or more of the blendery’s nearly 300 barrels. “I am learning more about barrels and coopering than I ever thought I would need to know,” joked owner James Priest.

The Blendery is a fairly unique operation – spontaneously fermentation exclusively, and blending of beers only, with no actual brewery on premises. There are only a few others going the coolship route* in the US – Allagash in Maine and de Garde in Oregon come to mind. The beers I tried were well rounded and drinkable, despite being fairly young. It will be worth the wait to see how they develop. The brewery is open on the first and third Saturdays of the month, from 2-8 pm.

The happy combo of coffee and beer will soon find a home in the southeastern town of Clarksboro, in Death of the Fox. Brewery construction is well underway and should be complete by end of February, said owner Chuck Garrity, who envisions a soft opening in April.

“We wanted to create the sensory experience of a coffee house, that opens the taps in the afternoon,” Garrity said. The brewery will feature coffees from local roaster Crescent Moon, in Mullica Hill. The 10-bbl brewery will be part of a complex in the Villages of Whiskey Mill, which features other retail locations and townhomes. Ideally, the brewery would like to serve light breakfast fare (bagels, pastries, muffins) brought in from a local bakery, but Garrity is not sure if this is permitted under ABC rules. The brewery takes its name from a local historic inn, which was the location of the first fox hunting club in the US, established in the 1700s. The brewery plans 16 taps, and of course several of the beers will feature coffee – a coffee Kolsch and Porter are in the works.

Lakewood now has its first brewery, with Icarus spreading its wings this past January. Owner/brewer Jason Goldstein is clearly not superstitious – as his brewery (named after the fallen Greek hero who flew too close to the sun) opened on Friday the 13th. The brewery is located nearby the Lakewood Blue Claws minor league stadium and has plenty of room to grow into its 4000-sq ft footprint.

Goldstein, who trained at the University of Sunderland in the UK under the brewmaster for Heineken and Newcastle, is no stranger to the NJ brew scene, as he was the brewer for Rinn Duin in Toms River when they opened. He left there for Sly Fox, and then went on to work in a distillery in Red Hook, NY, before coming back to open his own brewery. The brewery is currently pouring five taps, including a Coffee Porter, Pale Ale, Doppelbock, Saison and Red Ale.

Carton in Atlantic Highlands will be releasing its latest small batch beer, SuperegoIPA, a 13% Triple IPA. And you may still be able to catch Regular Coffee, an imperial cream ale, and its variations – Café Y’ Churro (with vanilla and cinnamon) and Caffe Corretto (anise, fennel, and licorice).

Dark City in Asbury Park celebrated its first anniversary this past Jan. 8 with the release of DCBC1, a 10.1% Imperial Brown Ale aged in Four Roses bourbon barrels. Little Dog in Neptune City has brewed its 100 batch of beer – its first lager, Rauchhund. Look for it on tap in February, along with Winter Hottie, a classic Porter infused with chili peppers and cinnamon. Look for regulars Gesundheit! Altbier, DuckBoy Pale, Seafarer's Stout and a TBD winter seasonal as well.

Tuckahoe will release its first Barleywine, I Want to See Mountains, at the end of January. The brewery will also release its single-strain Saison collaboration with Screamin Hill farm brewery from Cream Ridge. Look for a new iteration of the kolsch and a milk stout in the tasting room as well.

The association of college and beer typically brings to mind the cheapest beer consumable in mass quantities rather than craft beer. However, when two of your alumni are owners of Cape May Brewing, the bar gets set a little higher. Cape May Brewing owners (and alumni) Ryan Krill and Chris Henke have brewed a Demisemiseptcentennial Ale for Villanova University to celebrate its 175th year. The classic pale ale will be the official craft beer of the university, and be found on tap at many events and festivities during the year. It will also be available on tap and in bottles at the brewery. Krill and Henke met as freshman in the fall of 2001 at Villanova which eventually led to the creation of a nano-brewery in Cape May. The brewery was nominated as the Emerging Business of the Year by NJBIZ, the state’s premiere business journal.

Cooper River Distillery in Camden will release its first ever bourbon whiskey on Feb. 4. The release party will run from 1-8pm, and feature live music, food trucks, and cocktails. In March, Cooper River releases the latest in its Single Run Series, a whiskey distilled from Tuckahoe’s Coffee Stout, and aged for a year in charred oak.

Flying Fish released the latest in its Exit series, with Exit 2 Rosemary Double IPA. Exit 2 pays homage to the rolling farmlands of Gloucester county (and to owner Gene Muller’s love of rosemary in beer). Exit 3, Blueberry Braggot, will be re-released in four packs in the coming months. The Flying Fish Crafthouse opened its doors in Philly’s historic Brewerytown neighborhood. The pub features 16 FF beers on tap, with the kitchen being run by Chef Brian Duffy (from Spike network’s “Bar Rescue”).

Forgotten Boardwalk (Cherry Hill) will be canning its White IPA, Mr. Watson Come Here, I Want to See You, and its Double IPA, Pocket Trick, hopped with Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria. Look for a Sauvignon Blanc barrel-aged version of the White IPA in the tasting room as well. The brewery continues its First Friday firkins as well.

Lunacy, which just celebrated its second year, will soon be upgrading to a 15-bbl brewing system, said owner Ed Gledhill. Big IPA lovers should keep a look out for Descension, an all-Chinook double IPA, and the 10.5% Triumphant Triple IPA.

Spellbound will release Cherry Belgian Trippel in cans this February as part of its “When are you going to can…” series, which focuses on canning popular tasting room beers. Only 150 cases will be produced. Look for the Peach IPA, Pepper Bacon Maple Coffee Porter and Palo Santo Porter to follow. Brewery production hit around 3,600 barrels last year, tripling its volume from the previous year.

True to its name, The Local in Mt. Holly focuses on local craft beer, spirits and food. The pub’s 16 taps typically feature a half dozen NJ beers including locals Village Idiot, and Spellbound. Local spirit selections include Cooper River (Camden) and Claremont (Fairfield) among others. The pub will be hosting a St. Paddy’s beer fest on March 4, featuring15 breweries including Kane, Carton, Tonewood and many other locals.

Going a little further north to Hamilton, Blend Bar and Bistro is another bar with a nice selection of local beers. Half of the bar’s 22 taps feature local selections, with more than a dozen being NJ beers. Some nice tap takeovers as well – a recent one, Old School Hip Hop Night featured nearly a dozen Carton beers, alongside the sweet jams of Carton’s “DJ Robbie Woodside.” Blend also sponsors the Central Jersey Festival in October.

For the winter months, River Horse breaks out Chocolate Porter (bottles and draft) and the Stouty Stout in750-ml bottles, a 12% imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels. And you may still be able to get 6-packs of the Hippo’s Hand Double IPA, a 9% IPA made with Buddha’s Hand fruit. (Buddha’s Hand fruit is a lemony citrus fruit shaped like the fingers of a hand). The brewery will host a New Year’s “Rebelution” Cookie and Beer Pairing Feb. 11, which will pair Girl Scout cookies with River Horse beers. The cookies are provided by a local Girl Scout troop. River Horse will be featuring a new one-off beer the last Friday of each month, available only in the tasting room.

In a similar vein, Iron Hill in Maple Shade will host I Love Cookies and Beer Feb. 11 – four cookies paired with four beers. Next up, will be the Bacon and Barrels event March 24, which pairs beers and bacony goodness.

With Chicago Uno’s brewpub closing in Metuchen, brewer Mike Sella has moved over to Woodbridge to man the helm at J.J. Bitting brewpub. (Former brewer Tom Stevenson is now splitting his time between Troon Brewing and Sourland Mountain Spirits distillery, both in Hopewell.) Sella will be brewing an ESB, Wee Heavy and Bock in the coming months.

Harvest Moon, along with New Jersey Craft Beer, is hosting its second annual Winter Cask Festival Feb. 18. Lots of local breweries at this one – Bolero Snort, Carton, Cypress, Dark City, Demented, Departed Soles, Flounder, Little Dog, 902, Spellbound and Tuckahoe, to name just a few. Casks will pour until they kick, with a portion of proceeds going to New Jersey Highlands Coalition, which helps protect the state’s water resources.

Going north to Roselle Park, Climax is brewing its seasonal Tuxedo Oatmeal Stout, but this time will be adding some coffee to the mix. Look for the Helles lager in March. Trap Rock hosts a beer dinner with Empire Brewing Feb. 28. Reservations recommended as these usually sell out. Brewer Charlie Schroeder is putting out a barleywine to warm the cockles of Berkeley Heights beer lovers, along with a New Zealand hopped IPA, and a Ginger Wheat Beer.

Capital Craft, a great craft beer bar in Green Brook just celebrated its first year. The pub has 24 taps, featuring many NJ beers and locals, including Bolero Snort, Brix, Kane, Czig Meister, Dark City, Two Ton, and others. Be sure to check out great gastropub menu and coal-fired pizza.

Gaslight will be releasing Eliminator Doppelbock, Colossus Stout, Gubenator (Vienna Lager), Chernobyl IPA (named for the experimental hop with the same digits as Chernobyl’s zip code), and 1920 Lager in the coming months. It’s not too soon to think about booking Gaslight’s annual bus trip to Tap New York (April 30). Breakfast, beers on the bus, and admission to festival are included. Call the brewpub for more info.

Cloverleaf (Caldwell) will tap Dogfish Head’s Worldwide Stout Feb. 6. Come back the next night, when the pub will tap close to a dozen beers from Oskar Blues included barrel-aged Ten Fiddy and nitro Old Chub. Lastly, on March 21, Cape May Brewing comes to Caldwell.

February is Stoutfest at Czig Meister in Hackettstown, where the brewery will feature over 50 different stouts on tap. The brewery embraces its artistic and spiritual side with monthly “Paint and a Pint” and “Yoga on Tap” events. Check the website for schedule and to see what’s on tap.

Jersey Girl, also in Hackettstown, kicks of the new year with a collaboration with Jersey Spirits distillery in Fairfield. Jersey Girl will provide a few barrels of Amber Ale, which the distiller will then run through their stills to create a spirit. Then, after the spirits are fermented in barrels, Jersey Girl will use the barrels to age their beer. Think of it as a “full circle” fermentation where both the spirits and beer benefit from each other. The brewery canned its first beer this past January – Rake Breaker, a sessionable New England Style IPA hopped with Mosaic and Amarillo.

In nearby Blairstown, Buck Hill is still waiting to open as NJ’s newest brewpub – mostly paperwork and permit holdups at this point. But as a sort of prelude, the pub is brewing three recipes of its own with Czig Meister. These beers will be on tap at Buck Hill on Feb. 23.

Ale Street News Publishers Tony Forder and Jack Babin joined forces with Brix City Brewing in nearby Little Ferry to mark the brew newspaper’s 25th anniversary. The 7% plus Wee Heavy Scotch Ale was released at the brewery in January. See release schedule at select Northern NJ bars at www.alestreetnews.com.

Alementary in Hackensack has hired a second brewer to focus on packaging production and sales, mainly to keep up with demand for Hackensack lager and A-Game IPA. The focus will be pretty evenly split between cans and draft, said co-owner Blake Crawford. Upcoming beers include Hops and Dreams Double IPA and a rum barrel-aged version of the Figgy Pudding.

Contract Brewer 902 in Hoboken is sponsoring the annual chili cook off and homebrew competition on March 11 at Our Lady of Grace gym. Winning entry in the homebrew competition will be brewed at Departed Soles in Jersey City. Live music, chili and beer samples will be provided to attendees. Tickets are $45, with proceeds donated to TRUE Mentors, a one-on-one mentoring program. Departed Soles will be release a spiced New England style IPA (DaYumm), made with Australian hops, coriander and orange. Look for a Kolsch and Easter seasonal (TBD) in February.

Angry Erik (in the northern hinterlands of Lafayette) marks its third year with an anniversary celebration the weekend of Feb. 16-19. The brewery will release Wolves Among Sheep, a bourbon-barrel aged Russian Imperial Stout weighing in at a respectable 10.1%. In nearby Sparta, Krogh’s brewpub in Sparta celebrates its 18 years of brewing with the release of a barleywine aged in Four Roses bourbon barrels.

High Point gets ready to greet the warmth of spring with its all-German Ramstein Maibock, rated 100 (in style) on RateBeer.com. with a March 11 release. Look for High Point at the TAP NY fest at Hunter Mountain April 29-30, where it is the only non-NY brewery invited. In related news, Ramstein beers will now be distributed in the Hudson Valley by Dutchess distributors.

Cricket Hill will release its Barleywine, aged for a full year in bourbon barrels, in the spring, followed by the Small Batch Russian Imperial Stout. Both brews (and the Imperial Porter) will be available in 4-packs and sixtels.

The Big Brew Beer festival returns to the Morristown Armory on March 4 for two sessions. The fest will feature over 200 craft beers, music, food, and other vendors. For more info or tickets, check out www.bigbrewnj.com.

The Atlantic City Beerfest the region’s biggest beer festival, returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center on March 31 and April 1. This year’s festival will feature Flogging Molly as its headliner, along with a half dozen other musical acts. The fest, now in its 12 year, will feature over 60 breweries, food, vendors, and other fun stuff – motorized toilet races, wing eating contests, and yoga-inspired Pints and Poses. The Hops Trot, which had 500 participants last year, is back for the morning of April 1 – runners visit several beer stops along the course, with the race ending as the second session begins at the convention center.

