New Jersey Retailers Adapt to Changing Craft Beer Market

By Tony Forder

The Garden State has long had a positive reputation for good retail choice in craft beer. But as labels proliferate – SKUmageddon – as some call it (an SKU is a Stocking Keeping Unit), retailers are both challenged to keep up with the pace of new labels as well as to find space in their stores to accommodate them.

Gabe Blum has been the craft beer guy at Canals of Berlin for 15 years – you've probably seen his smiling face in the ASN ads. "When I started we had a pretty small section for craft beer. Now we have three aisles and growing," he said. He estimates craft sales at about one third of overall beer sales.

Many retailers have completely retooled their stores to put craft beer front and central. When Adithya Bathena opened his Super BuyRite store in Jersey City in 2009, he did so with a huge investment in craft beer "in terms of selection, inventory and space. Our 54 beer cooler doors are still the most in NJ and possibly on the East Coast as well," he said.

Likewise Carl Inserra Jr. of ShopRite Wines & Spirits says the dozen liquor stores his family owns are undergoing upgrades one by own. Their state-of-the-craft store in Wallington has that rare NJ licence that allows for draft beer take-outs, and they invested in an 8-tap patented counter-pressure growler filling technology from The Growler Station Express.

Three years ago, Nick Agathis moved his store across Route 18 in New Brunswick to a brand new building, also changing the name to Adelphia Wine Company. He incorporated significant attention to the high end – wines, spirits and cigars, including a walk-in humidor – and these days craft beers also have their high end.

Diversification is part of the game. "(As well as carrying a well rounded portfolio) we carry a fair amount of sixtels," said Mike Mavarca at Liquor Outlet in Boonton. He said they stock popular breweries like Stone, Lagunitas and Founders, but will special order any keg that's available in NJ. Gone are the days when beer aficionados (geeks if you like) would drive across the state to find rare beers. Practically every liquor store now carries craft beer in some form, although not all make it such a priority as the stores we spoke to for this article.

"Our initial approach was to carry every single craft beer that was available in NJ," said Bathena, "but that is now more difficult since there are so many more producers and varieties. We take a very analytical and democratic approach in fine tuning our selection, since it's based on customer sales."

Said Mavarca, "(If a distributor) brings in four different beers and they taste like every other beer, they're not going to sell."

Frank Politano, V-P at Kohler Distributing Co. of Fairlawn said there was a time when both retailers and wholesalers would invest in a new beer simply because they were scared of missing out. "I think we're losing a little bit of that fear now," he said.

Freshness is another reason the retailer has to be selective. Sometimes it's difficult to clear stock before today's fickle consumers move on to the next trend. Wholesalers are even more concerned with fresh beer. They need to protect before their own and the their brand's reputation. Said Politano, "We talk about quality so often in this business; it's really a cornerstone. With so many new SKUs, new packages, new brands, freshness definitely comes into play. "What consumer wants is choice, but too much choice creates fatigue," Politano said.

The 64-million dollar question is of course, how does a retailer know if a beer is going to sell? "It's a matter of staying on top of you game," said Canal's Blum, "and hearing what people are talking about."

The successful retailer realizes that the craft beer world is consumer driven. Said Bathena, "Craft beer is one of the few categories where the customer sometimes knows when beers are coming out, even before stores and bars do."

Talented staff who are passionate about the category are another key to success. "As craft beer drinkers and enthusiasts alike, we do our best to keep our fingers on the pulse of the craft beer scene in order to stay on-trend and offer the products that our customers are looking for," said Inserra. He said his team members regularly attend local events and festivals "where brewers have been known to step outside the box and give attendees a glimpse of the next big trend."

Right now what's trending, as you probably know, are IPAs (India Pale Ales). IPA in itself has so many categories, with the popularity of the hoppiest morphing from West Coast IPAs to cloudy, unfiltered Northeastern or New England IPAs. Local is the other hot category.

"We are firm believers in supporting our local breweries," said Inserra, ... but also our especially-loyal craft beer consumers to bring them the freshest and highest-quality local craft beer.

Inserra, of course, has the advantage of eight taps to pour local beers, some of which are only available on draft. There will always be those hard to find brewery only releases – Inserra, himself admits to waiting in 2-hour lines for a special brewery release – but, more and more of even small breweries are getting into package, especially cans.

There are also some new smaller distributors in the state, like 12 Percent Imports, bringing in cult-status breweries like Evil Twin that appeal to the top niche of beer lovers. As vociferous as that top niche can be, retailers still have to cater to their full customer spectrum.

"Although we will continue to offer a wide variety of core established craft beer brands, it seems as if everyone is now looking for that ‘new-new’,” said Inserra.

"The presence of social media has really created a society where people are always trying to one up each other by sharing their unique experiences with each other,” said Bathena.

As Politano says, "the consumer is still driving in the boat."

