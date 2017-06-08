New York City Updates 6-8-17

By Cat Wolinski

BROOKLYN

As part of its draft only series of beers released only in NYC, Sixpoint Brewing will debut a new IPA featuring hops from Cornerstone Farms. The beer, which is the first in Sixpoint’s “Farm to Pint” draft series, uses El Dorado and Centennial hops from the Yakima Valley farm, offering “a blast of pure, dank candied orange.”

Wartega Brewing has announced the Bold Beer Brew-off Homebrew Competition, offering NYC homebrewers an opportunity to compete for the chance to have their beer produced commercially at Wartega. The competition is scheduled to take place July 15. Sign up at www.boldbeerbrewoff.com.

QUEENS

Iconyc Brewing has officially opened its taproom to the public at 45-13 34th Ave. in Astoria. Hours are 4pm-10pm, Wed.-Fri.; 12pm-10pm, Sat.; 12pm-8pm, Sun.

Transmitter Brewing has brewed a collaboration with Other Half called Crystal Waves available in June; the Long Island City brewery also brewed a collaboration with Burial Brewing to be released in Asheville in June.

Fifth Hammer Brewing is making progress toward its opening date, and recently brewed a collaboration beer with Rockaway Brewing called Rock & Hammer, “a crisp lemon saison for summer drinkin’,” the brewery-in-progress said in a recent Facebook post.

STATEN ISLAND

Flagship Brewing will be bringing back a special batch of its NEIPA, Swamp Tings, for the Unforgettable NYC IPA & Taco Festival taking place at the Richmond County Ballpark June 10. Swamp Tings is the brainchild of Flagship brewer, Felipe Higgins, and features Wakatu, Motueka and Citra hops. The IPA and taco event is hosted by Flagship with sponsors Ho’brah Tacos and the Staten Island Yankees. “It should be a great fest for the overwhelming population of IPA and taco lovers with the beautiful NYC skyline as the centerfield backdrop,” said Flagship head brewer, Patrick Morse.

Keep Kills Boro Brewing on your radar, as the 10-bbl brewery-in-planning is hoping to be opening to the public in the near future. Kills Boro summed up in a recent Facebook post, “build-outs take time, and we’re trying our best to be patient.” In the meantime, the brewery-to-be has been collaborating with local brewers and distributors, including Arcane Distilling (its "One Hundred IPAs" was distilled into one of Arcane’s Lone Wolf whiskies, auctioned at a Brew For Autism charity event) and Keg and Lantern – their helles lager will be pouring at Craft House in Staten Island.

BRONX

On June 1, Bronx Brewery will host a release party for the brand-new Holy Mother of Citrus Tangerine IPA collaboration with Whole Foods. The beer will be available at all Whole Foods stores throughout the Northeast. Bronx Brewery also released its summer ale, Bronx Brewery Summer, a pale ale (5.2%) brewed with British and American 2-row malts, an experimental hop variety and dried lemon peel. Gun Hill Brewing has brewed up a new batch of Rise Up Rye Saison, and recently released a new beer in cans: Motueka Soft Serve (3%), a “micro milk IPA” brewed with lactose. Stay tuned for new beer and can alerts on the brewery’s social media channels.

MANHATTAN

Heartland Brewery is honoring New York City's brewing heritage with its The “New York Historic Beer Series”. A tribute to the original NYC brewing pioneers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the series kicks off with George Ringler German Lager, the staple brew of George Ringler & Co. Brewers, founded in 1872 and eventually became the third largest brewery in NYC. This traditional light golden lager (5.2%) carries a well-balanced, mild taste of biscuit and herbs topped with a light touch of hop bitterness and sparkling effervescence. Also on tap at Heartland locations look out for Summertime Apricot Ale (5%), a succulent summer wheat ale with a light, fruity sweetness and a pleasant bouquet of fresh apricots.

Heartland Brewery is also giving beer enthusiasts the chance to win a beercation for two to the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Oct. 5-7, 2017. Enter to win by "liking" Heartland Brewery on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Heartlandbrew) and following on Instagram (www.instagram.com/heartlandbrew), then fill out the form at www.heartlandbrewery.com/gabf. The winner will be chosen at random on Aug. 15, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Must be 21 or older to enter.

LONG ISLAND

Barrier Brewing recently canned and released Kapow!, a nearly-neon yellow, opaque IPA marked by pithy citrus flavors. Seasonal releases from Blue Point Brewing in Patchogue include Macho Muchacho, a Mexican-style lager brewed with limes, sea salt and agave; and Beach Plum Gose, a kettle sour made with beach plums harvested on the shores of Long Island, North Atlantic seaweed and locally cultivated sea salt, and coriander, cumin and lemon peel.

Upcoming brews at Garvies Point Brewery in Glen Cove include two new cans released in the end of May: Wunderkind, a tropical IPA (6.8%) brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops and a wild yeast that gives tropical fruit flavors, and On Point IPA (6.7%), a New England-style IPA brewed with Citra and Kohatu hops, offering very smooth bitterness, said Co-owner and Head Brewer, Ben Kossoff. Summer brews from Garvies Point will include Witte Cap, a Belgian witbier brewed with orange peel, coriander and peaches; and Sea Worthy, a light and refreshing summer saison brewed with New Zealand Motueka hops. The brewery also plans to do another release of its sour batch series, said Kossoff. Finally, Garvies plans to debut its first-ever lager, a hoppy American pilsner brewed for the local fire department’s anniversary.

New releases from Riverhead’s Moustache Brewing include DJ Night IPA and Get Up On Outta Here! DIPA, two recent brews now available in cans, and 2016 Woodford Reserve barrel aged Blueberry and Ginger Tripel, a large-format bottle available exclusively at the brewery tasting room.

Oyster Bay Brewing will be canning a summer saison called Summer White House, an ode to Teddy Roosevelt’s Sagamore Hill residence located in Oyster Bay. For their fourth anniversary party which will be happening “sometime in June” (details not fleshed out at press time), founding partners Gabe Haim and Ryan Schlotter will be brewing a special session IPA “just under 5 percent ABV with some pretty cool hops [including] Citra Cryo Hops (powdered hops) and Motueka. The special brew will mark the first time the co-owners have actually brewed in about two years, Haim said. Oyster Bay will be adding 60 more barrels to its fermentation space this summer bring the capacity to 150 barrels. The addition will help with the brewery’s ramped up canning production, Haim said.

Sand City Brewing in Northport recently released cans of Man Hands imperial IPA (8.5%) brewed in collaboration with Barrage Brewing in Farmingdale. This beer is “double dry hopped with a ridiculous amount of Nelson, Mosaic and Comet hops, but balanced nicely with malted oats,” the brewery said.

WESTCHESTER

Yonkers Brewing also released cans of their beer via a Cinco de Cano party on May 5: Hop Runner IPA (6.4% ABV) and 914 Vienna Lager (5.3% ABV). Yonkers is also offering Yankees fans a special promotion on these two brews: show them your ticket on the way to the game, and enjoy $4 pints two hours before and after the game.

Another can release this spring from Peekskill Brewery brought fans Paramount Pale Ale, which won a silver medal at Tap New York festival in April. The cans will likely be sold out by press time, but look out for fresh cans of Amazeballs APA coming this summer.

Elmsford’s Captain Lawrence, which celebrates 11 years this month, recently released two new beers in cans: Power Dreams IPA, double dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic lupulin powder, and and I Was Learning to See Imperial IPA brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops. Both beers are available only in cans, not on draft.

At Andean Brewing Co. in Blauvelt, brewers of the Kuka beers have released a revamped recipe of Ginger Mango IPA (5.2%) – now a dry hopped with Mosaic Lupulin Powder. Coming in June – Happy Colored Marbles (6%) is a saison brewed with Mango and Peach purees, and in July the latest version of Ales for ALS Double IPA (8.5%). "We love brewing this beer to raise money for a great cause while getting to play with an awesome proprietary hop blend at the same time," said GM Andria Petito. Tasting Room hours have been extended to Fridays 3-8pm and Saturdays 1-8pm.

