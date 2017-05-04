News Bites: Wicked Weed Acquired, Sam Calagione Wins Big, Sam Adams Remake

Comments like "You could hear hearts break all over the country" were out on Twitter this week when Asheville, NC favorite Wicked Weed announced its sale to brewing giant AB InBev. The cutting edge brewery operates four facilities in Asheville and is know for its concentration on sour beers. It is the first craft acquisition for AB InBev in 2017 and joins nine other breweries in the company's High End division.

Dogfish Head President Sam Calagione was named the Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional at the James Beard Foundation Awards this week. He has been nominated several times and now joins only two other beer pros to have received the award – beer author Michael Jackson and Brooklyn Brewery Brewmaster Garrett Oliver.

With sales of its flagship Samuel Adams off 15% in 2016, Boston Beer Co. has signed up a new agency to readjust its image. Ready for summer, Beantown agency MMB has come up with a new strategy for Samuel Adams Summer Ale which departs from the art of brewing and focuses more on the appeal of the product itself. The 30-second TV spot is described as “Jamaica meets Wu Tang meets Sam Adams meets Toy Story.”

