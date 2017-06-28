NJ Brew News June 29, 2017

By Kevin Trayner

Manafirkin (“Manawkin” plus “firkin”) opened in Manahawkin on Long Beach Island this past May. The brewery currently has nine beers on tap and the tasting room is open Friday through Sunday. Check the Facebook page for more information.

Point Pleasant saw two nano breweries open in June - Frye Brewing, owned by husband and wife, Mike and Colleen Frye; and the surf-themed Last Wave, owned by surfer buddies Bert Roling and Nick Jiorle. Recent offering at Frye’s eight taps included a Coconut Stout, Shandy and Covfefe Ale Dark Ale (with the tagline “We don’t know what Covfefe means either”). Both are fairly small and new, and do not yet have business hours posted.

Cricket Hill releases two seasonals for the Fall – Pumpkin Ale, made with cinnamon, allspice, ginger and nutmeg; and Fall Festivus, a Brown Ale/IPA hybrid with tropical fruit hop flavors. The brewery just finished brewing its other fall seasonal, the Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Porter, which will age in Wild Turkey barrels until fall. In the tasting room, the 8.9% Abbey Tripel returns for the end of June.

Angry Erik Brewing taps Viva Verde, a Jalapeno flavored IPA, but without the heat. Pumpkin Spice Latte takes a sideways turn into the world of beer with Dark Side of the Leaf, a blend of the brewery’s sweet stout (made with local Fika coffee) and harvest ale (flavored with baking spices).

The brewery is also planning its first vertical flight tasting with its Abbey Dubbel (Dubbel Blade), from 2015, 2016 and 2017. Check Facebook for more details.

High Point Brewing, maker of German-style lagers and ales under the Ramstein label, will be open for two extra hours during the week. The new summer hours are Monday to Thursday 4pm-8pm. (Saturdays are still 1-5pm.). Fans of Ramstien’s all-German Octoberfest can check out the Sept 8 open house/tour when it will be tapped for the first time.

Jersey Girl Brewing (Hackettstown) is releasing two new beers for the summer – Mo Pils, a 4.5 Pils, and ElderLemonWeizen, a Hefeweizen flavored with elderberry and lemon.

Climax Brewing taps its Hefeweizen, with variations served with raspberry and apricot. The brewery will also tap its IPA, ESB and Golden Ale. Climax is the beer sponsor for Maplewoodstock, a local music festival in Maplewood on July 8 and 9. The two-day festival will feature over 20 musical acts, including Los Lobos, food and other vendors, and admission is free. Brewer/owner Dave Hoffman is working on getting his Oktoberfest out for end of August, so there’s that to stay tuned for as well.

Cypress Brewing (Edison) celebrates its second year with an anniversary bash on July 8. The brewery will be releasing three variants of Back 2 B.A.C.K.M.ANN, an Imperial Stout aged in Woodford Reserve Bourbon oak barrels. The first version will be the “plain” one, with two other versions aged on local Cuchilla Coffee beans, and cinnamon sticks and Madagascar Vanilla beans, respectively. Special firkins will be tapped throughout the day, and food trucks and live music will be provided as well.

Firkin Tavern in Ewing will be hosting a Big Beer Night in September, featuring such craft beer delights as Founders KBS, Dogfish 120 Minute, and River Horse Stouty Stout. Date TBD - check Facebook for updates.

River Horse expands its canned offerings to include two new beers available at the end of June – My Name is Citrus Maximus (made with grapefruit and passionfruit puree) and Juiced IPA, a New England style IPA made with Lemondrop hops. The Cherry Berliner Weiss returns in July. The brewery continues its Final Friday one-off tasting room brews - look for a Gimlet Kettle Sour (made with juniper berries) in July and a Hibiscus Mint Pale Ale in August.

Spellbound Brewing will be canning one of its tasting room favorites Major Nelson Pale Ale, both a nod to the Nelson Sauvin hop used in its making and to a 70s classic TV series character from “I Dream of Jeanie”. This Northeastern style IPA throws in Citra and Mosiac for good measure to create a tropical and citrusy 5.5% hop bomb.

Double Nickel (Pensauken) releases Laid-Back Lager for the summer in cans and draft. In August, the brewery will add a Belgian Golden Ale to its core beers (Vienna Lager, Session IPA, Pilsner, and IPA). August will also kick off the brewery’s one-off series called DNA (Double Nickel Auxiliary), with a Berliner Weiss.

Pinelands Brewing will be tapping Pucker in the Pines, Pineland Pils and a Blueberry Blonde Ale. Backwards Flag has expanded to nearly ten taps at its Forked River brewery. You should start to see more of Pinelands in bars and retail as they are now being distributed by Hunterdon through the state.

Down the shore, Carton Brewing has released its latest small batch beer, Dune Fruit, a 3.8% sour wheat beer made with Prickly Pear cactus. Dune Fruit will be available in four-pack cans, and for growler fills.

Little Dog in Neptune City has been wood-aging some of its brews and serving on cask. Recent offerings included a Bourbon oak-aged Stout, and an Amber Ale aged on Cabernet Sauvignon oak. For the summer, look for Local Girl Blonde – a refreshing 4.5% brew made with ginger, and Steinerweiss, a Hefeweizen.

Flying Fish hosts its Bikes and Beers Ride on July 8. Participants can do a 15 or 30-mile loop starting and ending at the brewery, and enjoy two beers, along with a pint glass, and chance to win other prizes, including a new bike. Additionally, there will music, food trucks and outdoor fun and games. Part of the proceeds will benefit Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia to help improve cycling in the region.

Cape May recently released the first of this year’s Barrel-Aged Series - Brothel Madam, a golden sour ale conditioned on raspberries and cranberries. This year’s theme for the series focuses on ghost stories, a staple of the Cape May region. The bottle design reflects the brewery’s new rebranded look, which better reflects the brewery’s ties to the shore. According to the packaging designer, if you line up the bottles, the colors and design should be reminiscent of a section of the iconic houses in Cape May.

If you haven’t bought your tickets for the Garden State Craft Brewer’s festival at the Battleship NJ in Camden on June 24, you are out of luck as it has sold out this year. Some other upcoming festivals…

Chester Township hosts the Cheers in Chester Wine and Beer Fest on July 22 at Municipal Field, featuring over 100 craft brews and wines. Proceeds will benefit the Chester First Aid Squad. All attendees must be 21 or order with picture ID.

Monmouth Park Racetrack’s three-day BBQ and Craft Beer Festival returns on Labor Day weekend – Sept 2-4. The event will feature beer, BBQ, live music, horse racing, and activities for children as well. The Glassboro Beer Festival returns on Sept. 23. The festival, located on College Ave will feature dozens of local craft breweries. Check out www.glassborobeerfest.com

