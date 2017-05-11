NJ News 5-11-17

Eight and Sand brings session beers to Woodbury, Collaboration between Cape May and Weyerbacher, NJ seasonals out and about

By Kevin Trayner

Eight and Sand, a new 10-bbl brewery in Woodbury, down in Gloucester County, takes its name from a old railway greeting wishing train crews a fast and safe journey. (Notch 8 represented the highest power setting on a locomotive, and sand was used to prevent wheel slippage). Owners Chris Burke and Chris Mazzone (from nearby Absecon and Sewell, respectively) loved the storefront space they discovered in Woodbury and got a “very warm reception” from the town, said Mazzone. The railroad theme was a natural, given the town’s history as a railway hub. “You can hear the train go by,” he added, noting that the railroad is less than a block away. Carrying the “safe journey” theme into the brewhouse, the brewery is focused on sessionable beers, testified to by a wonderful 4.5% Dark Mild, and quaffable Pale Ale around the same strength. Or check out the 4.2% Gratzer, a Polish style beer made with smoked wheat. The brewery sports around 14 taps, with room for a half dozen more. There are some interesting one-offs as well, like Bad Hombre, a 6.2% Milk Stout, with the Serrano peppers, coffee, and cinnamon provide a great counterpoint to the sweet lactic flavor.

Thanks to a recent distribution deal with Hunterdon and ramped up production, you may be seeing a lot more of Three 3s, a 10-bbl brewery in Hammonton. Three 3s is big on IPAs and saisons, to a lesser extent – a recent tap list featured eight different IPAs. The brewery has added Wed. and Thursday nights (5-8) in addition to its regular weekend hours. Did I mention that Hammonton’s other brewery, Tomfoolery is a one-minute walk, literally around the corner? On May 20, Beach Haus in downtown Belmar will celebrate its 10-year anniversary (it was a contract-brewed brand many years before the brewery was built). The brewery plans to have over 15 beers on tap, including New England-style IPA, India Pale Lager, and Belgian IPA, and will do random giveaways and toasts during the day.

Cape May Brewing is brewing an IPA for the Cape May County Department of Tourism to celebrate the county’s 325th anniversary. The Follow the Gull IPA will be brewed with 325 lbs of hops and 3,250 lbs of malt and will be available at select bars and restaurants in May. The brewery is also partnering with PA's Weyerbacher to brew a draft-only India Pale Lager, named Paradise 160. The name comes from the fact that 160 miles separate Cape May, NJ, from Easton, PA. The breweries did a “hops swap” – pairing Cape May’s Hallertau Blanc hops with Weyerbacher’s NZ Wakatu hops. A batch of the beer was brewed at each brewery, and each will host separate release parties to tap the beer for the public on May 19.

Iron Hill surfs into summertime with the release of its seasonal Mahalo, Apollo! (“Good Day, Sunshine” in Hawaiian). A Belgian style wheat beer, Mahalo, Apollo is flavored with lemongrass and Grains of Paradise, and is available on draft and cans in all 12 Iron Hill locations. Lots of NJ seasonals getting released around Cinco de Mayo. Flying Fish releases its Exit 12 Maibock, which weighs in at 8% and is made with Pilsen malt, Warrior and noble hops. And according to official tasting notes, “pairs incredibly well with the abundant sunshine.”

River Horse is doing a bottle release of the latest in its sour series - Berry Lemonhead, a wheat-based kettle sour brewed with lemon peel and Citra hops, then aged in wine barrels with Brettanomyces, blueberries and raspberries. They will also be canning a new IPA to be sold at Whole Foods, Juiced Hippo IPA, which you can get a sneak peek of in their tasting room the last weekend of May. The brewery will be hosting its inaugural River Horse Legacy Run on May 13. The 13.7-mile run starts at the old Lambertville brewery, glides through scenic Delaware River trails ending with a celebration at the current Ewing. Lastly, in June River Horse will celebrate its 21st anniversary with a series of tap takeovers across New Jersey and PA, featuring a special anniversary beer (tba on social media).

Angry Erik Brewing (Lafayette) has released its Mango Chombo, a mango habañero pale ale weighing in at 7.0%. In the Atlantic Highlands, Carton releases Hángjú, a 6.2% Saison flavored with Chrysanthemum blossoms and Sichuan peppercorns. (Owner Augie Carton advises: “ponder the mountains” while tasting this Far East inspired beer). Going south, Little Dog in Neptune City released a version of Kentucky Common, a little known regional style made with malt, corn and little hops for Kentucky Derby weekend. The brewery is aging it on bourbon-soaked chips and serving it with a sprig of mint to create the beer version of a mint julep. Little Dog will also feature Local Girl (a blonde ale with fresh ginger), Rauch Hund (a Blonde ale made with smoked wheat malt), Duck Boy Pale and Gesundheit (Altbier).

It is the season for festivals in the state. The What’s on Tap beer festival comes to the WheatonArts and Cultural Center in Millville on May 13. This is shaping up to be a great event with 25 breweries, including Glasstown, Tuckahoe, Cape May, St. Benjamin, Spellbound, Garden State Beer, Eight and Sand, and Slack Tide, among other great locals; along with food trucks and live music. Hosts Gary Monterosso and Tara Nurin will be filming a live episode of “What’s On Tap,” with special guests dropping in for the show.

The ninth annual Pour-A-Palooza is coming to the Pour House in Westmont that same day as well. This year’s fest will feature over 50 breweries, including locals and craft standards, Brotherton, Demented, Lost Abbey, Founders, Allagash, Dogfish Head and Cigar City, and more. Music will be provided by Beatles cover band Newspaper Taxis. Check out pourapalooza.com and Facebook for more info.

The 2nd Annual Meadowlands Racetrack Spring Beer Festival also kicks off that same Saturday. The fest will feature over 20 breweries, including several NJ breweries and cideries, live music, and of course horse racing. Regular tickets will be available on the day of fest. Check the web site Events page for more info.

Chester will host its first ever Spring Brew Fest on May 20-21 in the Main Street/downtown area. Not a lot of local breweries (nine breweries total currently), but tickets are pretty reasonable at $15 in advance, and $25 at the gate. (Designated drivers are free.) Tickets are available through EventBrite.com and proceeds go to Sylvia’s Children, a charity benefiting children living in Uganda. That same Saturday the Beer, BBQ and Bacon show returns to Lewis Morris Park in Morristown.

Cigar City (Tampa) has come into the state at long last through Hunterdon distributors. The core beers are available currently including the tasty Jai Lai IPA. Also, something you don’t see a great deal in the US – a Canadian craft, Muskoka Brewing, is now on shelves in NJ. In addition to its flagship brews, the brewery will also be releasing its Moonlight Kettle series. The first two offerings are a cucumber lemongrass ale, and dry-hopped kettle sour. Muskoka is distributed through Regal.

