NJ Updates 6-8-2017

Downtown nanos in the works for Bordentown and Vineland, Jughandle and Czig Meister mark first year, Mead and cider bill signed into law

By Kevin Trayner

beerguru@trayner.net

Two new downtown nanos are in the works for Burlington and Cumberland counties. Common Sense will be Bordentown’s first brewery. The 3-bbl brewery will have a prime location on Farnsworth Ave, the main thoroughfare, walking distance from the RiverLine train station and many downtown restaurants. Inspired by a visit to Village Idiot in downtown Mt. Holly, homebrewer Marc Selover was set on opening his own storefront brewery.

Bordentown welcomed the brewery concept and granted Selover the zoning variance to make a downtown location feasible. The township even passed an ordinance to allow the brewery to be open on Sundays, he said.

The space, formerly an antique store, vintage clothing store and karate dojo, can hold 60 people. A homebrewer for over a decade, Selover will brew mostly session beers on the 3-bbl system, and expects to have eight taps when he opens. Common Sense will be a family affair, as Selover’s son and wife will be helping out with the brewing and tasting room.

“We are really getting close. We are trying to finish our build out and hope to get our final building department approval next week,” he said. (The brewery has its federal license and only has certificate of occupancy and state license remaining.) Selover is hoping to open his doors in the summer.

If you are wondering why the name Common Sense, it is a local historic reference. Thomas Paine, author of the famous “Common Sense” pamphlet of 1776, which argued in favor of American independence, lived in Bordentown for more than a decade.

Brinx Jones Brewing, located in downtown Vineland, will also be a storefront brewery. Owner Steve Wozniak started his brewing career at 1-bbl nano Baying Hound Aleworks in Rockville, MD. (Tech geeks, rest assured this Wozniak is not the co-founder of Apple, despite bearing nearly the same name.)

Wozniak liked the DC brew scene, but found the cost of business prohibitive. When the Haddon native saw the number of breweries opening in his home state of New Jersey, in particular storefront breweries such as Village Idiot in Mt. Holly, another path opened.

As Wozniak sees it, for the cost of the Baying Hound space in Rockville – a 1,200 sq ft industrial rollup with no air conditioning, he is getting a downtown storefront with a 2,500 sq ft taproom that can seat 100 people. Vineland welcomed Wozniak, and rezoned the space to allow for a brewery in the heart of the downtown. “I have 15 restaurants within a few minutes’ walk, and free township parking,” Wozniak said, and the restaurants have been welcoming as they feel it will bring in business.

Wozniak’s 3-bbl brewery takes its name from his 100+ lb mastiff, who made the trip with him cross country from Las Vegas, where he was a professional musician, to DC. The brewery will feature art displays that rotate regularly, and Wozniak is working with the township to have outside seating as well. “Lots of people are excited about it,” he said, noting that he will be one of the few places offering draft craft, as most places have bottles only.

Brinx Jones is not Vineland’s first craft brewery, although it will be its first one in the downtown area. Vineland is one of the only towns in the state with the dubious distinction of having two failed craft breweries – Blue Collar and Turtlestone. It is worth noting that tasting rooms, which provide the income stream to keep the doors open, were not permitted at the time. Perhaps craft beer history would have written a different chapter for Vineland, had the tasting room legislation been passed 15 years ago.

On the topic of craft beer and related legislation, Gov. Christie paved the way for cideries and meaderies in the state, by signing Bill A3351 into law May 11. Previously, cideries and meaderies were permitted under the winery license, which required that the facility be on or adjoining a farm. This bill removes the farm winery restriction, and allows cider and mead to exist in their own right. Currently, the state has only one meadery and three cideries, but you can expect that to change when the law goes into effect in September.

This is a good time to recap the craft beer bills currently brewing in the legislature. The three bills introduced by Senator Kean in February of last year – S1334, S1335 and S1337 – remain in the Senate. Bill S1334 would allow for farmer’s market sales of beer – giving brewers parity with wineries, which can already do this. Bill S1335 would allow brewpubs to sell up to 1,000 barrels in retail sales. Bill S1337 would permit customers to consume food on the premises of the brewery (e.g., from a food truck or nearby restaurant). Although some breweries currently allow this, it is unclear if the law actually permits it.

Bill A4602, also introduced by Kean during February of this year, would remove the mandatory tour requirement, and would also allow breweries to sell or give away snacks (chips, nuts, etc.). All of these bills help incrementally build the business of craft beer in the state and deserve your support. Don’t be shy – lean on your elected officials to earn your vote.

Hackettstown brewery Czig Meister celebrates its first year June 10. The brewery will be bringing back 12 of its fan favorite specialty brews (based on Untappd ratings). Look for a special bottle release of a Barleywine, fermented with local apple cider, named ABACABB ("A Barleywine and Apple Cider Aged in Bourbon Barrels"). ABACABB was aged in bourbon barrels for two months using Champagne yeast, and finished with cinnamon and vanilla spices.

Jughandle in Tinton Falls celebrates 1 year as well (also June 10) with two anniversary bottle releases. The first is a bourbon barrel-aged version of its breakfast stout (8.1%) made with bittersweet chocolate and After Dark French roast coffee from local coffee roaster Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co. The other brew is a 10% sour rye beer aged in Cabernet barrels for nearly a year.

Additionally, the brewery will host events the whole week of June 10-18, including daily specials in the taproom, a small-batch pin tapping, tap takeover at Red Bank’s B2 Bistro+Bar and a pig roast. The brewery now has 24 taps of beer available during its expanded summer hours, which include Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Demented Brewing in Middlesex continues to grow, and plans to expand its brewhouse from 10 to 15 barrels in early June, according to owner Tom Zuber. Upcoming summer releases will include Sol Reaper (American Pale Ale) and C-4 IPA, in addition to many small pilot batches including their first Gose. Look for cans of Gallows Hill, a New England Style IPA in June, followed by Sucker Punch, a sour blonde ale aged in Chardonnay barrels.

Climax will feature its Helles and Maibock through spring, with the Hefeweizen coming on in the summer. Look for apricot and raspberry variations. High Point will be tapping its 6% Ramstein Summer Bock, the slightly lighter cousin of the Maibock, during the June 10 brewery tour. Cricket Hill releases three beers for the summer – Jersey Summer Breakfast Ale (Blond Ale), Brew Jitsu Session IPA (hopped with Cascade, Centennial, Columbus, and Zythos) and Schnick Schnack Sour. Angry Erik taps Citra Kisses, a session Blonde Ale dry hopped with Citra, which is also the name of the brewery’s dog. Angry Erik is one of several NJ breweries taking over the 50 taps at Mohawk House in Sparta June 15.

Brix City (Little Ferry) will again be canning Cosmic Charlie, an IPA dry hopped with Ekuenot and Mosaic lupulin powders (a concentrated powder of hop resins and aromatics). Double IPA, IPA, Pale Ale and Porter should also be available in cans. All of those will be available on draft as well, in addition to St. Stephen Saison, Blonde Ale and Amber Ale. Beer and cider makers are attempting to mimic the flavors of one of the iconic beverages of the summer – the “Arnold Palmer”, a half-and-half mix of iced tea and lemonade. Alementary (Hackensack) brews up No Shade IPA, brewed with black tea and Meyer lemons. In a similar vein, Jersey Cider Works releases Ironbound Summer Cider, which blends the base cider with black tea and fresh lemons.

Going south, Spellbound is releasing its Peach IPA seasonal on draft, with limited cans available at the brewery and in retail. Flying Fish unfurls the latest in its Exit series – the 8% Exit 12 Maibock, available in draft and on tap. Pinelands Brewing (Tuckerton) will be tapping a Blueberry Blonde Ale, Mason's Wheat (Witbier) and Paradise In The Pines (Cream Ale). Every Tuesday, the brewery donates 10% of all proceeds from the taproom to benefit a particular nonprofit or cause. June’s proceeds will support the Popcorn Park Zoo and Atlantic City Aquarium. Forgotten Boardwalk will be hosting an Adopt-a-Cat fundraiser at its tasting room June 15. The $10 donation includes a complimentary beer, and the proceeds go to Stray Cat Relief Fund of Marlton. Check out the Shark Attack IPA Event July 15, where the brewery will pour a host of IPAs, marking 101 years since the infamous 1916 Jersey Shore shark attacks.

Trap Rock brewpub in Berkeley Heights celebrates its 20th year May 24 with a beer dinner extravaganza, featuring five courses from the pub’s first beer dinner menu in 1997. Brewer Charlie Schroeder, who has been with Trap Rock for 15 of those 20 years, should have some surprise beers in store, as well. Upcoming beers will include two beers named for, or brewed for customers – Nuptial IPA, brewed for the wedding of a faithful brewpub customer, and Allan Alchemist Saison, a honey, pepper and ginger-flavored Saison named after a Belgian beer-loving customer. Lastly, the brewpub will tap a Coffee Milk Stout, served off of coffee beans in the tank.

Iron Hill releases Rising Sun IPA (7.3%) in cans and on tap. This seasonal brew is hopped with lemony Sorachi Ace, and comes with its own haiku – “Crisp and refreshing. So, with sun up or sun down. Drink, drink, drink, drink, drink.” Gaslight keeps some of its bigger beers on tap for the summer, including Abby Normal, Eliminator Doppelbock and Colossus Imperial Stout. Look for the 1920s Pre-Prohibition Lager in the warmer months, as well.

Thanks to its proximity to Philly, Cooper River Distillers in Camden is listed on the new Philly Distillery Trail along with nearly a dozen other distillers, including Dad’s Hat and Philadelphia Distilling. Philly Beer Week kicks off its 10th year June 1. The 10-day celebration features more than 1,000 events, with participation from many NJ breweries. Opening tap June 1 will feature 40 different local breweries, and a separate Orchard section which will feature ciders and cider makers.

Some highlights of all the new beers coming into the state...

Von Trapp brings its Austrian-style lagers to the state from Vermont. The brewery is owned by a member of the Von Trapp family who inspired “The Sound of Music.” Cigar City (Tampa) has come into the state through Hunterdon Distributors. The core beers are available currently, including the tasty Jai Alai IPA. Also, something you don’t see a great deal in the US – a Canadian craft, Muskoka Brewing, is now on shelves in NJ. In addition to its flagship brews, the brewery will also be releasing its Moonlight Kettle series. The first two offerings are a cucumber lemongrass ale, and dry-hopped kettle sour. Chicago's largest independent brewer, Revolution, is now in the Garden State with its hop forward, but well balanced lineup of IPAs, courtesy of Peerless Beverage (see story, page 17). You can now get Brooklyn’s Singlecut, and Citizen Cider from Vermont, thanks to distributor Sarene. Lastly, Danish gypsy brewer Evil Twin and some other high-end imports are being brought in by importer 12 Percent.

The Garden State Craft Brewer’s Festival returns to the Battleship New Jersey in Camden on June 24. More than 40 breweries will be attending this year, in addition to music, food and other vendors. Admission includes 15 drink tickets (4-oz pours), and a tour of the battleship. VIP tickets are available, and include early entry, five extra drink tickets and exclusive access to limited beers. Up in West Orange, also June 24, the Brew at the Zoo at Turtle Back Zoo returns for its fifth year. The Wildwood Beer Festival will return to Fox Park June 10 with two sessions, featuring more than 100 beers, and more than a dozen NJ breweries pouring their wares.

