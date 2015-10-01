The Nomenclature of Craft Beer Styles

By DJ Ladysmith

The uber-expansion of craft beer, due to an ever-increasing consumer demand, has fostered the blurring of the genres that categorize these quality beers. My intention here is to pontificate specifically about the new India Pale Ale genre of Session IPAs.

India Pale Ales are in actuality homogeneous to the Pale Ale style, but with a more hop forward flavor and a higher gravity. Brewers have now defined a new subpar class of IPAs known as "Session IPAs" because they have the extra hopped flavor but offer an alcohol content more signature of a Pale Ale, however with a more watered down nature. Sure, you can drink them all day. Great! These "session" beers are all the rage right now with neophytes (Welcome!) to the craft beer culture who are finally seeing the light and are making the switch from less flavorful, lower ABV macro-brewed beers to which they're accustomed.

Really, I understand. Consumers want a beer that they can drink more of in a "session" and they do not want to sacrifice the integrity of their IPA's hoppy nature. Great. Drink slower. Avoid Imperial IPAs. Drink less. Don't start until 5 o' clock. Better yet, add distilled water to your growler as you go. Would whiskey drinkers ever pine for a session whiskey? (Yes I understand it's completely different, but)...Hells no! Or at least I hope not.

So why does the style assigned to a beer matter? Well, if you are a brewer it matters because a certified beer judge will judge the flavor, aroma and color of your beer in accordance to the style to which you've ascribed it. Most breweries take their finest beers to the GABF (Great American Beer Fest) only to walk away without an award winning beer. Oftentimes the brewery will decide to re-enter the same beer the following year but in a different, more apt classification, possibly resulting in a medal which will promote the marketing and sales of that beer and ultimately the brewery.

Why else does it matter? Because I, the consumer, am sick of buying beers in the store that call themselves India Pale Ales when in actuality they're a type of Pale Ale, missing the boat on the flavor, alcohol content and texture. I hear many Pale Ale drinkers complaining in a similar nature in that their Pale Ales are too hoppy. Again, this is a mis-categorization of the style a mistake that lies in the hands of the brewery.

Maybe I'm being iconoclastic when it comes to the classification of craft beer; I prefer to think that I am simply a confirmed sybarite, confined to my own palate...and beer budget. Regardless, I simply refuse to succumb to the beer marketing gods. Guessing that it would be pertinent that I at least suggest a resolution to all of these (craft) world problems, I hereby suggest calling these watery, lower ABV beers masquerading as IPAs what they really are - American Pale Ales.

