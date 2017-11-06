Brewery Crawl in Long Island City

The New York State Brewers Association joined the New York City Brewers Guild for a unique NYCBrewed Fall Crawl in Long Island City, Nov. 8. There were four breweries on the crawl, all within walking distance – LIC Beer Project, Fifth Hammer Brewing, Big Alice Brewing Co., and Rockaway Brewing Co. A dozen other NYC breweries also offered offering their brews at the host locations.

The event was a part of Taste NY’s Craft Beverage Week highlighting the state’s breweries, cideries, wineries and distilleries with a variety of tap takeovers, food pairings and happy hour specials at bars and restaurants all over the city.For more on Craft Beverage Week events go to https://taste.ny.gov

Left and below, NYS producers at a Craft Beverage Week preview in Sept.

More on Taste NY:

The Taste NY initiative amplifies Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s efforts to modernize New York’s craft beverage industry and pave the way for growth through new legislation, regulatory reforms, groundbreaking initiatives and promotional campaigns. Today, there are nearly 1,000 licensed wineries, breweries, distilleries and cideries across the State, a threefold increase over 2011.

“The craft beverage industry in New York has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years and as a result, has become a critical driver of regional economies in every corner of this state,” said Gov. Cuomo. “Craft Beverage Week gives local producers a chance to partner with restaurants across New York to showcase their top-notch products, and I encourage craft beverage enthusiasts from near and far to come out and experience the very best our wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries have to offer.”

Said NYS Brewers Association Executive

Director Paul Leone, “The growth of the brewing industry in New York State has been steadily climbing due to favorable legislation and incredible demand. Thanks to Governor Cuomo’s efforts in promoting all craft beverages, New York is quickly becoming one of the top craft beer producing states in the entire country. Promotion through events like the first-ever Taste New York Craft Beverage Week, is just one more way to get our products in the hands of a public that is demanding more and more locally made beer, cider, wine and spirits.” https://taste.ny.gov/

Above, Elizabeth Ryan of Hudson Valley Farmhouse Cider. Right, War Horse Brewing, Geneva, NY.