NYC Beer Week Ready to Rock

As of January 2017, there were close to 30 brick-and-mortar breweries operating in New York City. (As I sat down to write this article, 27 became 28, with the debut of a basement brewery at Death Ave in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood; not days later, Wartega Brewing and Lineup Brewing invited beer community members to a preview event at their shared brewery space in Industry City, to feature pours of both of their beers on inauguration day; ticket sales will go to non profits). Between the imminence of that trifecta and the energy buzzing amongst a dozen or so other breweries in planning, we find ourselves in a perfect time to celebrate NYC Beer Week.

NYC Beer Week, presented by the NYC Brewers Guild, involves more than 25 brewery members and partners hosting and participating in events across the boroughs. The official NYC Beer Week 2017 calendar slates February 24 to March 5 as the designated days of revelry, but don’t be surprised if unlisted tap takeovers, one-off beer tastings, or brewery bashes sneak into your schedule the days before and after the listed events

With the festivities mere days away, beer enthusiasts may find themselves in a state of ecstatic stupor as the “week,” nine days long this year, begins to unfold. To start planning your NYC Beer Week, consider the following events. For more information on NYC Beer Week events, participants and special beers, visit nycbeerweek.com, or download the NYC Beer Week App.

NYC Beer Week Events

Simultap • Friday, February 24

The Beer Week bell will toll with limited release SMASH beers simultaneously tapped at beer bars across the city (various locations, 7pm).

Fermentation Festival • Saturday, February 25

For the first time ever, Fuhmentaboudit! and Just Food will host a market-style celebration of all things fermented, complete with demonstrations and expert panels (Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., Greenpoint, Brooklyn, 11-3:30pm).

Opening Bash Invitational (Signature Event) • Saturday, February 25

A confirmed 45 breweries at press time will debut beer collaborations between NY brewers and their favorite breweries from around the world; more than 75 beers will be featured (Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., Greenpoint, Brooklyn, 5:30-9:30pm).

Closing Awards Brunch (Signature Event) • Saturday, March 4

The NYC Brewers Guild will honor the best in local craft beer bars, bartenders and breweries over a beery breakfast, 11am,Barcade, 388 Union Ave.

NYC Brewer’s Choice • Wednesday, March 1

This wildly enjoyable event co-hosted by Beer Sessions Radio and the Good Beer Seal returns with more than 40 beers along with several chefs and food purveyors in celebration of the men and women of craft beer. This special event will feature dozens of breweries (mostly local with a few out-of-state guests) serving up brews made specifically for the event.

Confirmed New York State breweries at press time include Barrier, Big Alice, Bridge and Tunnel, Captain Lawrence, Folksbier, Greenport Harbor, Gun Hill, Indian Ladder Farms, Interboro, KCBC, KelSo, LIC Beer Project, Lineup, Other Half, Peekskill, Port Jeff, and Rockaway brewing companies. Non-New York breweries include Alpine of California; Carton of New Jersey; Two Roads of Connecticut; and Urban Farm Fermentory of Maine.

The robust beer lineup will be complemented by chefs’ tables from purveyors possibly to include Mile End Delicatessen, Rick’s Picks, Palo Santo, Sigmund’s Pretzels and Jimmy’s No. 43; Prime Meats, BBDs; Consider Bardwell; and a raw bar with oysters. Breweries and food purveyors are subject to change; 1 UNIVERSITY PLAZA ACROSS FROM JUNIOR’S IN FORT GREENE. visit nycbrewerschoice.com for the most recent lineup. .

NYC Beer Week SMASH Beers

Throughout the week, lots of local breweries will be debuting their collaborative SMASH beers (single malt and single hop, and state malt and state hop) and other special NYC Beer Week brews. Look out for the following, along with many more at breweries and events across the city (in many cases, specific details such as beer names, styles and ingredients were not available at press time):

Big Alice of Long Island City, Queens and Destination Unknown of Bayshore, Long Island will be making and canning an IPA to be released in the taproom on Friday, Feb. 24; Big Alice’s SMASH beer will be a parti-gyle, drawing off the first runnings of the mash to create a one strong beer and one small beer.

Bridge and Tunnel of Ridgewood, Queens and Blind Bat Brewery of Smithtown, Long Island will brew a SMASH beer in the style of a Belgian-inspired pale ale, Behind The Garage Door.

Coney Island Brewery will be pouring their SMASH beer, Infectious Smile, a kettle soured ale aged on oak barrel staves.

Flagship Brewery of Staten Island will be debuting a mixed fermentation, dry-hopped sour ale, Wild Island.

Gun Hill Brewing of the Bronx will debut a beer brewed with Greenport Harbor; “no name yet, but it's going to be an east coast-style IPA with Nelson and Amarillo hops.” Gun Hill will also be brewing a SMASH pale ale with “a handful of other breweries,” using pale malt from New York Craft Malt of Batavia, NY and hops from Willet Hop and Grain of Willet, NY.

KelSo of Brooklyn will also be doing a SMASH IPL collaboration with Greenport Harbor.

Sixpoint, based in Red Hook, and Yonkers Brewing will debut an NYC Beer Week Zwickle; Sixpoint also has a SMASH kölsch.

