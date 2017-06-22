NYC Brew News – June 22, 2017

Summer of Pils in New York City 6-22-17

By Cat Wolinski

beeraffair@gmail.com

Seasoned beer geeks may be relieved this summer: after palate-wrecking IPAs turned to session IPAs, session IPAs turned to juice bombs, juice bombs segued into sours and sour made its way to IPAs, craft brewers and consumers are finally turning back to basics: pilsners and lagers.

As summer is heating up, pilsners are becoming cool again, with the thirst-quenching palate pleaser popping up at breweries and beer bars across the boroughs. Some of the leading lager makers, like Threes, continuously impress us with their lineup, while others, like Transmitter, are venturing into the style for the first time.

In true American fashion, these craft pilsners and other pale lagers are drawing their inspiration from a variety of geographies and traditions, replicating the best of Bohemia, Germany and Austria while giving the style a spin all its own—think more hops, more haze, and in many cases, more zesty flavors than are typical of the originals.

First, in 1988, Brooklyn Brewery was the first to bring the craft lager concept to NYC with its flagship Brooklyn Lager, billing itself as an American amber lager drawing inspiration from Vienna. Later, its eponymous Pilsner did the same thing for that style, imitating a traditional German-style pils. KelSo followed suit with KelSo Pilsner, the first pale pils to come in cans here, debuting on the shelves in 2007. Mermaid Pilsner from Coney Island Brewery has also been around for quite some time, making a more craft-minded alternative available in grocery stores, an edgy-labeled alternative to the American “king of beers” or star-studded cast of European imports.

After nearly two decades since beer’s rebirth in the boroughs, the rest of Brooklyn is following suit, Threes Brewing, with its ever-expanding selection of hoppy table beers, offers two excellent pilsners, Vliet and Yclept. They also have a long list of pale and hoppy lagers, with its newest “Gender Neutral” lager with lemon zest debuting just in time for NYC Pride today (June 22 - a portion of proceeds for the beer will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign).

Folksbier stepped modestly onto the scene with its traditional takes, reminding Brooklyn beer drinkers of beers old fashioned subtleties with its Helles Simple, a Southern German-style pale lager (soft palate, bright grain flavor, subtle hop character). In October, Folksbier will bring back its Santiam Pils, brewed after the hop harvest with a private stash of Michigan-grown hops from its own family farm.

Kings County Brewers Collective pulled back the curtains on their impressive taproom last summer, and on tap off the bat was Janiak Maniac, a lightly sweet German-style pils with a crisp, bitter bite. (The beer is named for their landlord, Gary Janiak, who is apparently quite a character). Even as the brewery expands their lineup with fruited sours, secret pours from wine barrels and a can-ready lineup of sumptuous IPAs (Dangerous Precedent, Extra Dangerous Precedent, International Affairs), Janiak remains a favorite.

Keg & Lantern just debuted Designated Hitter, a dry-hopped pilsner brewed in collaboration with the Brewsers, a Greenpoint-based homebrew club (from whence brewer, Jeff Lyons and a handful of other area brewers came).

Greenpoint Beer & Ale has made several pilsners over the course of its 3-year history; most recently, Particle, a “Centennial pilsner,” brought Brooklyn beer drinkers a firing-all-cylinders pilsner in 16oz cans: fruity, bready, hoppy, and revitalizing.

Even Other Half, Brooklyn’s king of IPAs, did their first collaboration with Transmitter Brewing of Long Island City, the two debuting a style neither had previously been known for: a pilsner called Crystal Waves, featuring fruity aroma, bready grain flavors and a refreshing hop finish. The first batch was brewed at canned at other half, and the next brewday is planned for Transmitter, where the beer will also be bottled.

Over in Queens, SingleCut has been pour its tasty 19-33 “Czech/German pils mashup” since 2013. After that flagship, a lineup of India Pale Lagers followed, like its KT66 IPL, 6V6 IPL, and EL34 Session IPL. And at Rockaway, which started out in its early days with classic microbrew styles like ESB and Porter, has come around with an American Pilsner that will be available in can six-packs this summer.

And what of the isle? Lest we forget, Paulaner planted its flagship brewery on US soil on the Bowery, where it’s been providing passersby and Bavaria-philes with a mix of accessible, everyperson lager styles like its Paulaner 265 Pilsner, Paulaner Munich Lager, and the slightly more adventurous Paulaner Smoky Bowery, a Vienna lager. Heartland, too, has long had its Cornhusker Lager, a golden lager made with midwestern malts and flaked sweet corn. Other lager options have included its historical Grand Cru Lager and Betty’s Blueberry Lager. Flagship Brewing debuted with its full-bodied Metropolitan Lager, a Vienna-style lager with toasted Vienna and Rye malts. Staten Island Beer has also offered up its fair share of lagers: Mass Appeal, a Vienna-style lager; Octoberfest, a Märzen; and Deez Nuggets, a hopped-up IPL.

From Gun Hill Brewing, look out for the Spirit 76 Pils, an American pilsner brewed with New York state grown malt and Liberty and Saphir hops, featuring a floral, herbal aroma and subtle spice notes.

Enjoy your summer drinking, beer geeks. Yes, you are free and encouraged to explore the many wonders of summer’s sours, goses, and beers smoked, spiced and Berliner-weissed. But once every few pints, consider a session reset with a crisp, clean, pilsner. You won’t regret it.

Related Posts via Categories