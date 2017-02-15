NYC Feb/March 2017

With close to 30 operating brewery/taprooms within city limits and 12 at various stages of construction, there’s never a shortage of brew news in New York City these days. Here’s what you need to know about NYC’s operating breweries, contract brewing companies and breweries-in-planning across the boroughs – and of course, all the beers you should be looking out for as we venture into the boozy unknown of 2017.

Manhattan

Now Open

Death Ave Brewing Co. recently made its Manhattan debut at 315 10th Ave. in Chelsea. The Greek-inspired eatery, bar, garden and brewery has been operating sans brewing license since 2014 and can now open its basement brewery to the public. The “speakeasy brewery” is helmed by chef/brewer/operator Michael Tzezailidis, who combines American and Hellenic influences in both beer and food. The first batches of brew started churning in mid-January, and will offer private brewery tours beginning with a beer tasting at the bar, followed by a guided tour and a private three-course beer pairing dinner. (www.deathave.com)

Beer Menu

Alphabet City Brewing Co. (ACBC), a Manhattan-based brewing company whose beer is produced at Shmaltz Brewing in Albany, will have a new stout in time for NYC Beer Week. The Short Lease Stout (a jab at New York City rents being too damn high, no doubt) is a classic dry stout that’s light yet rich and roasty with a touch of chocolate and full mouthfeel from flaked oats, according to ACBC. Director of sales, Red Dacquel, said ACBC is also “in the process of seeking out a modest tasting room in the East Village,” where the company is based; he also said ACBC is undergoing a rebranding and repackaging, which includes a new logo you can view on the ACBC website (www.acbcnyc.com).

Harlem Brewing Co. has a lineup of 2017 releases: Harlem Hellfighters IPA, “a tribute to the valor of the 369th US Army Regiment and Bandleader, James Reece [in] Europe [during] WWI,” Harlem Family Reunion Ale, a celebration of family reunion traditions, and Harlem Sweeties Saison, a tribute to poet Langston Hughes, according to brewer and founder, Celeste Beatty. Beatty also told ASN the 2017 beer releases will initially launch through the PicoBrew BrewMarketplace (www.picobrew.com/BrewMarketplace).

Third Rail Beer recently released the second edition of their Alternate Side Stout in 22-oz bottles. The new batch is a 10.5% imperial stout with deep roasted barley and rye, a silky oat body, and subtle warming spices, according to Third Rail.

Newly added or altered brews rolling out in Heartland Brewing Co.’s 2017 lineup include a revamped Pale Ale Series, in which each pale ale will focus on a different hop varietal ranging from Citra to Mosiac to Motueka; the beers will average 5-6%, according to director of beer operations, Gregory Balena. Another new brew is the Berliner Weisse, fashioned after the German classic, which will debut as Heartland’s spring sour to help welcome the warm weather (3.5%).

More noteworthy news from Heartland: Kelly Taylor, who previously headed up brewing operations there, has made an amicable departure after 16 years. Rest assured, he’s keeping busy “brewing by day and trolleying by night,” Taylor told ASN.

Brooklyn

Now Open

Folksbier Brauerei, the Carroll Gardens brewery that has been discreetly yet effectively existing in some way for five years now, has officially opened a tasting room to the public. Founder/brewer, Travis Kauffman described the new tasting room as a “work in progress,” featuring bespoke tap handles and stools, and soon to include more lighting and infrastructural improvements. “We’re tricking [it] out as we go,” Kauffman said. Tricked out or no, the brewery is worth a visit: Clean, classic German-style lagers are Folksbier’s forte, with tasty Berliner-style weissbiers making appearances, too. Folksbier is located at 101 Luquer St.; taproom hours are M 4-11pm; Th. 4-11pm; F 4pm-12am; Sat. 12pm-12am; Sun. 12pm-10pm.

Coming Soon/Brewmors

Wartega Brewing and Lineup Brewing, soon to open their shared space within Industry City Distillery to the public, are still awaiting TTB approval at press time. Grimm Artisanal Ales, the infamous Brooklyn-based gypsy brewers who currently brew the bulk of their beers at Beltway Brewing Co. in Virginia, are also awaiting their state license for a brewery and two-story taproom to be located at 990 Metropolitan Ave. in East Williamsburg. Also under construction are Five Boroughs Brewing Co. and Randolph Beer.* (*Special thanks to Brew York for sharing this info.)

Brew Moves

Keg & Lantern brewpub based in Greenpoint is undergoing an imminent transition. Patrick Allen, currently head brewer, will be leaving his post to join as co-brewer at West Kill Brewing, a new 10-bbl farmhouse brewery set to open to the public in summer 2017. The brewery is located on the 127-acre farm of Mike Barcone and Colleen Kortendick in West Kill, NY. “I could not be more excited to join the team,” Allen said.

Allen will be replaced by Jeff Lyons, currently at Greenpoint Beer & Ale, who previously brewed at Keg & Lantern. “There are some staple beers here that [Jeff] will continue to make like Golden [Lager] and Green Eyes [IPA], but he will also be making lots of his own beers, which will certainly be excellent,” Allen said.

Beer Menu

Bottle news from Brooklyn Brewery: Bel Air Sour, a Brooklyn tasting room favorite, has been released for a limited time on draft and in 12-oz bottles. Bel Air is a “clean, bright sour ale packed with aromas of tropical fruit, pineapple and sea breezes,” Brooklyn Brewery says. Brooklyn American Ale is also now available in 12-oz bottles, joining the American Ale cans released over the summer. Brooklyn fans should also watch the shelves for Cloaking Device, the latest Brooklyn Quarterly Experiment (BQE), a strong porter one hundred percent fermented with Brooklyn’s proprietary Brettanomyces yeast strain and aged in French oak red wine barrels.

Braven Brewing, a contract brewing company based in Bushwick, has a new beer launching at the end of January/early February: Las Tumbas, an orange habanero chocolate stout weighing in at 7.5%.

Coney Island Brewery recently tapped its Hot Toddy Ale, a 12.5% copper ale conceived of by head brewer, Eric Hernandez, inspired by the classic cocktail. The beer is brewed with honey, lemon and cinnamon, conditioned on oak bourbon barrel staves, and served warm at the brewery on Saturdays (you can also find it at select accounts around the city). Coney Island will also be hosting a full flight guided tasting on Feb. 26 featuring taproom exclusives. More information is available at coneyislandbeer.com.

Coney Island’s spring seasonal, NY Honey Stout, is set to hit the market this February; the beer is the first brewed on site at the new brewery that became a bottled offering for distribution.

Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. has a set schedule of can releases slated for 2017, kicking off with two new cans, Constant Reassurance Juicy Oat Pale Ale and Vert Mont Double IPA, on Jan. 20. Next up, on Feb. 20, are Apply Formula IPA and Dankonia IPA, also both new. Each can release will feature two beers, at least one of which will be new; the releases will follow a three week schedule with Iron Heart canning. Greenpoint cans can be purchased at the brewery or at Brouwerij Lane in Greenpoint.

Interboro Spirits & Ales, NYC’s first brewery and distillery, released two new cans on Jan. 19: Bring the Noise DIPA (8.5%), brewed with Optic malt, wheat, oats and rye, pouring a hazy orange copper color with aromas of tangerine, strawberry and bubblegum from Cascade, Mosaic and Amarillo hops; and A NY Thing APA (5.8%) brewed with pilsner and Vienna malts and corn, pouring hazy pale yellow with aromas of orange, pineapple and grass from Cascade and Amarillo hops. Interboro will be releasing cans throughout the spring; the next release will be on Feb. 9.

KelSo of Brooklyn, the beer brand of Greenpoint Beerworks, whose brewery closed last year, is now brewing primarily at Chelsea Brewing in the Bronx while it searches for a new home. Upcoming releases include Nelson IPA in 12-oz cans in February, along with Carroll Gaarden Wit in March.

Kings County Brewers Collective (KCBC) released two new IPAs in January: Jetsetter IPA (5.8%), offering up flavors of orange zest and herbal bitterness hopped with Amarillo, Cascade and EKG Hops; and KCBC IPA (6.9%), featuring orange haze color, tropical juice aromas and balanced bitterness. KCBC also released an unfiltered rice lager, Straphanger (4.8%), affectionately referred to by KCBC as “the champagne of Bushwick – dirty, gritty and delicious.” The better-than-Budweiser pours a hazy straw color, featuring light sweetness, herbal, hoppy bitterness, and a crushable, crisp finish.

The latest in KCBC’s Local Talent Tap Series is Space Program, a hoppy brown ale brewed by Bobby Rolandi and Ian Kalmes. There’s only one keg of this rare treat, so get it while it’s hot –one dollar from each sale goes to V Foundation for Cancer Research.

KCBC also recently collaborated with Interboro on a hopped-up lager, Taco Wednesday, which will debut in early February.

Other Half has been churning them out as usual, with several new releases and collaborations bringing fans to the brewery to line up for their 16-oz trophies. Brews debuted in cans last month included Mosaic + Motueka Imperial IPA (8.5%) and double dry hopped Space Diamonds Imperial IPA (8.5%), which takes the previously released Space Diamonds and “crushes it with another massive dose of Galaxy hops.”

Recent collaborations from Other Half include those with 3 Stars Brewing of Washington, DC, Meek Millet (6%), a wheat, buckwheat and millet saison fermented and aged in a foudre, available in two versions; and a collaboration with Jeff O’Neil of Industrial Arts Brewing in Garnerville, NY.

Burial Brewing of Asheville, NC became available in NYC in January, when the brewery came, saw, and conquered New York by way of beer collaborations and parties. Burial’s NY collabs included I Left My Wallet in a Bed-Stuy Juice Bar Double IPA with Other Half; Both Ways India Pale Lager with Threes Brewing; and NC-1, a Brett farmhouse ale brewed with sumac and black lemon at Transmitter.

Four small batch releases coming from Sixpoint Brewery are Köld Shower, a Kolsch dry-hopped with Huell Melon hops (5%); Blood Rave, an Imperial Stout blended with a sour beer with orange zest (9%); Galacto, a kettle-soured saison dry-hopped with Galaxy hops (4.5%); and Stickler, a strong, malty Doppelsticke-style ale (7.8%). Large-scale production beers becoming available in February are C.R.E.A.M. (Craft Rules Everything Around Me), a blonde coffee ale (7.2%), and Hi-Res Triple IPA (10.5%).

Strong Rope Brewery, in Gowanus/Park Slope, have introduced a new temptation to Brooklyn beer drinkers and fans of “real ale” – a new cask beer release every Friday. Founder/brewer, Jason Sahler also said the brewery is “working on getting bottle labels approved,” and hopes to have bottles available in February/March.

Threes Brewing has continued to release its beers in cans, and the brewery’s on-site bottle shop is offering bottles, cans and growlers to-go, as well as draught beer to stay, Tuesday through Sunday from 12-6pm. Recently, the shop featured several Threes beers (Vliet pilsner, Wandering Bine saison, Bad Wallpaper IPA, Here Ya Go APA, There You Are IPA) as well as some favorites from other breweries.

Wartega Brewing, though not yet selling beer to the public at press time, recently debuted Wartega Coffee, which is available for purchase online at www.wartega.com. “We've barrel aged high quality Ethiopian and Kenya coffees in local whiskey barrels, and roasted our first batch in partnership with expert roasters at the Pulley Collective,” said Wartega co-founder and brewer, Merlin Ward in an announcement. “The coffee has unique barrel flavors infused in it to create a delicious brew.” Wartega T-shirts, glassware and growlers are also available for pre-order.

The Brooklyn Beer Book, an annual bar guide and beer passport from Brokelyn.com that gives its buyers access to 30 craft beers at 30 craft beer bars, breweries and restaurants for $30, is now on sale in two editions. Brewery participants include Brooklyn Brewery, Coney Island Brewery, Interboro Spirits & Ales, KCBC, Lineup Brewing, Threes Brewing, and Wartega Brewing. For more information on the Brokelyn Beer Books, visit brokelyn.myshopify.com.

Queens

Coming Soon/Brewmors

Iconyc Brewing Co., a production brewery operating in Long Island City, is slated to open a taproom to the public. Iconyc specializes in farmhouse ales for an urban landscape, with bottles of their High Ryse, Vexed, Hib-Hop, and Proper Saison available at various NY area locations. For more information, visit iconycbrewing.com.

Also coming soon to LIC and already approved by the TTB is Fifth Hammer at 10-28 46th Ave., where “construction is underway, and the ‘bones’ – plumbing, electrical, walls and floors – should all be in place by March 1,” co-owner and brewer, Chris Cuzme told ASN. Alewife, also in Long Island City, is rumored to be expanding to include a brewery in the near future as well.* Under construction in Ridgewood, Queens are Evil Twin Brewing and Queens Brewery. (*Special thanks to Brew York for sharing this info.)

Beer Menu

Big Alice will be making and canning an IPA with Destination Unknown of Bayshore, to be released at the Big Alice taproom Feb. 24. The beer is brewed as part of NYC Beer Week’s “sister brewery” portion, and the name was not yet announced at press time. Big Alice will also be making a SMaSH beer for NYC Beer Week (the “s” designating both “single” and “state” malt and hops this year), a parti-gyle beer, meaning two beers will be brewed from one mash.

Bridge and Tunnel Brewery is stepping onto the canned beer scene, and will begin hosting can releases for both new and established styles, said founder/brewer, Rich Castagna. The husband-and-wife owned brewery also recently brewed a collaboration beer with Paul Dlugokencky from Blind Bat Brewery in Long Island, a Belgian-inspired pale ale called Behind The Garage Door. Said Castagna,“The beer's name is a reference to the roots of both Blind Bat and Bridge and Tunnel, as well as a tribute to nano brewery pioneers everywhere.” The beer will debut as a NYC Beer Week SMASH beer at all major NYC Beer Week events.

Bridge and Tunnel will also be hosting the second annual Ridgewood Grove Rockem Sockem Robots Title Championship in early February; follow B&T online for updates on the upcoming shenanigans, can releases, and tap line news, Castagna said.

Rockaway Brewing Co. said it will be hosting monthly exclusive can releases starting in February. The first monthly release will be an imperial stout brewed with crystal rye malt, flaked rye and cocoa nibs. Visit the Rockaway Brewing Facebook page for updated information.

SingleCut Beersmiths recently released Softly Spoken Magic Spells IIPA (8.6%) and Harry Doesn’t Mind IIPA (8%) in 16-oz cans. The taproom also debuted a new food menu available Thursdays through Sundays, featuring Korean style tacos from Salt & Bone, a new barbecue restaurant from the folks at Bareburger.

Transmitter will be releasing their collaboration with Willows Family Ales of Tulsa, OK, B0 Black Gose with orange and cranberries, on Feb. 10. “Just in time for Valentine’s Day,” said Rob Kolb, co-founder at Transmitter.

Bronx

Bronx Brewery will be distributing their Spring Pale Ale with Tea (5.7%), a blend of black and chamomile teas brewed with two row barley malts with refreshing lemongrass and pine hop bitterness, in 12-oz six-packs for the first time ever. The spring seasonal will also be available in Bronx Brewery’s seasonally updated Boogie Down Set variety packs, according to marketing coordinator, Nick Mezansky. “When we first released this beer last year as a draft-only option, it caught a lot of buzz as a unique seasonal option, so we decided we put it in cans for wider distribution,” Mezansky said.

Chelsea Craft Brewing was barrel aging a porter at press time, as well as working on a long-term sour project, said head brewer, Mark Szmaida. Royal IPA (8.2%) is now available on draught. “Belma hops dominate the flavor and aroma,” Szmaida said. Checker Cab Blonde Ale, a Kolsch style beer, is now available in cans in the NY market. “Look for it's return to Yankee Stadium in the spring,” Szmaida said. Other venues are in the works as well, so check Chelsea Craft Brewing’s website for updates chelseacraftbrewing.com).

Gun Hill has several NYC Beer Week beers in the works, including an East Coast style IPA brewed in collaboration with Greenpoint Harbor of Long Island; an all-New York State ingredient beer brewed with Strong Rope (potentially available for NYC Beer Week); and a SMaSH pale ale brewed with “a handful of other breweries.” The latter will feature pale malt from NY Craft Malt and hops from Willet Hop Farm.

With their Roll Call series complete, Gun Hill will also be debuting a double IPA series, “E. Pluribus Lupulin,” which will include four variations. The first will be available in cans mid-February, and the second will hit in early March, Lopez said.

On Feb. 4, Gun Hill Brewing will host a can event at their brewery tasting room featuring a lineup of NYC breweries currently canning: SingleCut, Threes, Interboro, LIC Beer Project, Keg and Lantern, and Greenpoint Beer & Ale were confirmed at press time. At the event, each brewery will sell cans of their beer for off-site consumption. “No lines, mix and match four-packs, and cases,” Lopez said. The event will also have a NYC Brewers Guild table offering information on NYC Beer Week.

Staten Island

Coming Soon/Brewmors

Kills Boro Brewing Co., a 10-bbl brewery is in planning at 62 Van Duzer Street in Staten Island.

Beer Menu

Meanwhile, Staten Island’s Flagship Brewery will be debuting a mixed fermentation, dry hopped sour ale called Wild Island (5.75%) for NYC Beer Week. Brewer, Felipe Higgins describes the beer as an American sour ale with “mouth-puckering acidity [combined] with juicy flavor and intense aroma reminiscent of tropical and citrus fruits, such as pineapple, grapefruit and passion fruit.” The hazy ale is exclusively dry-hopped with a combination of New Zealand and American hops, balancing out the fermentation flavors of the Belgian yeast, Flagship said.

Also coming up at Flagship is a Kill Van Kolsch bottle launch in early spring, making the brewery’s fastest growing beer available in longneck bottles, and “giving us five year-round bottled beers, plus two seasonals,” said head brewer, Patrick Morse.

The Women's Craft Beer Society will be meeting at the Flagship brewhouse on Feb. 16 at 7pm. The female members of Pour Standards, Staten Island's homebrew club, will be hosting and brewing up some special beers to be sampled at the event.

Westchester

Coming Soon/Brewmors

Conduit Beer, a brewery-in-planning in Yonkers, is in the works making wild fermented beers under the direction of co-founders Dailey Crafton and Cindy Rodriguez. Crafton and Rodriguez, both graphic designers, also do business as Lockstep Studio, a Brooklyn-based studio partnership specializing in brand and identity design for local businesses and craft breweries.

Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. recently hosted a brewing event in honor of Oceana’s 25th anniversary, in which the restaurant collaborated with Captain Lawrence to create an exclusive Oyster Stout for the restaurant. Attendees were able to watch the beer-making process and try some beers along the way, witnessing Captain Lawrence’s first ever oyster stout.

Peekskill Brewery continues to have can releases for its Amazeballs Pale Ale and Eastern Standard IPA.

Yonkers Brewing Co. has a busy brewery lineup for 2017, including a Belgian Abbey Ale, Wee Heavy, Schwarzbier, Kölsch, Smoked Marzen, Mosaic Pale Ale, Simcoe Pale Ale, and Simcoe Sour.

Long Island

Barrier Brewing Co. released three packaged offerings in late January: Daddy Warbuck$ IPA, offered in cans for the first time; Suburb Mosaic IPA, also in 16-oz cans; and Half & Half, a coffee stout collaboration with Other Half, which made its resurgence in 500-ml bottles.

While the brewers are busy brewing, Great South Bay Brewery is keeping taproom goers busy with events, like Wednesday Night Bingo, Simpsons Trivia, and Disney Trivia; call ahead to find out what’s happening.

Greenport Harbor recently released Pith n' Peel Citrus IPA in 12-oz bottles; the pithy brew was brewed with whole lemon, lime, orange, and grapefruit, and is now available on tap and in six-packs.

At Port Jeff Brewing Co., 22-oz bottles of Ice Breaka Winta Warma were just released; the winter warmer ale is available for a limited time at the Port Jeff tasting room.

New Year, new beer, says Spider Bite Beer Co. in Holbrook; the brewery released the, ahem, inaugural No Love Porter (6.5%) in January; try it at the tasting room or find it on BeerMenus.com.

Events

Feb. 4: NYC Brewery Can Event, Gun Hill Brewing

Feb. 16: Women’s Craft Beer Society, Flagship Brewery, 7pm

Related Posts via Categories