NYC News 5-11-17

Interboro Bows NYC’s First Canned G-and-T; SingleCut Expands Distro to NJ, UK

By Cat Wolinski

Welcome to spring, NYC beer drinkers. Spring’s lack of “seasonal” brews in the traditional sense means the borough’s brewers are getting inventive this season with hopped up “juice bombs,” crisp, clean pilsners and a variety of inventive ales and lagers that are sure to help you taste the season.

BROOKLYN

Candemonium continues in Brooklyn, where Interboro, Kings County Brewers Collective, Greenpoint Beer & Ale, Threes and of course, Other Half are wow-ing the pants off of beer drinkers palates with regular can releases throughout each month. Of all the aluminum-clad treasures, Interboro Spirits & Ales takes the cake in May: the part brewery, part distillery has released NYC’s first-ever canned gin and tonics, featuring their housemade Goodwin Hill Gin in a bubbly mix with a citrus-forward tonic. Cans were released Thursday, May 4. Enjoy out of the can or on the rocks. It may not be beer, but we are beery excited for this ingenious invention becoming available – and perhaps a gateway to beer drinking – for Brooklyn’s drinkers on the go. On the beer front, recently released from Interboro is a collaboration with Long Island’s Barrier Brewing: Mad Fat Money (7%, 33 IBU), a mashup of Interboro’s Mad Fat Fluid IPA and Barrier’s Money IPA. The result? “A golden, tropical citrus bomb of an IPA.”

Kings County Brewers Collective has hit the ground running after the release of their first canned beer, Dangerous Precedent, in the fall. Can releases as of late have included Tiger Thunder Double IPA (8%), described by the brewers as intense, resiny, dank and decidedly bitter; and Look Ma, No Hands! Pineapple Lemon Zest Gose (4.0%), which features a tropical nose, pinch of salt, brisk acidity and light fruit flavors. The next can release from Threes Brewing will be their Constant Disappointment IPA, along with a new collaboration with Mikkeller, according to the brewery. Further details were not yet available at press time.

Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. brought two new cans to the market in April: Resist, “a modern IPA for a progressive cause,” and Bio Dome, with aromas of pine, citrus rind, melon and pineapple and “hope haze for days.” On May 17, Greenpoint Beer & Ale will release two new IPAs: Purgatory, so named for getting “stuck” between the kettle and fermenter during the brewing process, then undergoing aggressive dry-hopping to ensure it was “saved”; and Bathmophobia, a new Imperial IPA with big floral and citrus aromas.

On the Grimm front, look out for Idaho 7 (8%), a single-hop double IPA that used 264 pounds of Idaho 7 (a new hop varietal) yielding pronounced notes of orange and peach, pungent herbal elements, black tea and earthy character. (Hat tip to Brouwerij Lane GM, Kimberly Mercado for bringing this one to our attention.) As for Other Half, where do we begin? Perhaps with their upcoming collaboration with Transmitter, which was in the works in early May? Or with the Double Mosaic Daydream Oat Cream Imperial India Pale Ale (8.5%), “a fun mash up of Daydream in Green and Double Mosaic Dream,” according to Other Half. Then there was Swedes in Heat, a Kolsch-style ale (4.8%) made with lactose, oats, pineapple and coconut, “like a piña colada, only hopped with Citra and Kohatu hops,” the brewery said. As the name might suggest, this one was brewed in collaboration with Swedish brewer, Stockholm Brewing Co.

Keg & Lantern may not be canning in the traditional sense, but they’ve sure been keeping up with those releases (which, don’t forget, you can always take away in a Crowler). On tap this month are two new “New York” pilsners made using New York ingredients, Daydreamer (4.7%) and Long Walk to Freedom (4.8%), and Push Me, Pull Me (6%), a Biere de Garde offering flavors of whole wheat bread, honey, pear, melon and light cracked pepper.

Along with being chosen to pour beer at the UN delegates lounge beer tasting recently, news from KelSo includes an upcoming passionfruit Berliner weisse this June. KelSo will also be running their Carrollgaarden Wit (5%) made with ginger, chamomile and orange peel in cans all summer long. According to co-founder, Kelly Taylor, they’ll also be bottling up 750s of a Flemish red this July, born of barrels from their former location in Brooklyn. The new location may not be far off: they’re working on their lease and will have more definitive information soon, Taylor told ASN.

From Strong Rope Brewery, look for The Ripe & Ruin" (7.3%), an IPA made with 100% New York ingredients. Somehow, brewer Jason Sahler has managed to turn these young ingredients into a big, juicy, citrusy, fruity IPA. Its hops come from Weathertop Farm & Hopyard in Palmyra, New York, and Crooked Creek Hops Farm in Addison, New York. Said Sahler, “This is what a truly regional beer looks like. Come get some!”

Wartega will be releasing the first Wartega Family bottle in May, available only to those who join the Wartega Family, their version of a CSB. The bottle will contain Catawampus, an ale brewed with corn, green tea and nutmeg. Learn more about the Wartega Family at www.wartega.com/family. Wartega also announced a homebrew competition, the Bold Beer Brew-Off, which invites homebrewers to compete with herb, spice and fruit beers using a broad list of ingredients. The best bold brewer will win the chance to produce their beer commercially at Wartega. The competition will take place on July 15.

QUEENS

Big news from SingleCut Beersmiths in Queens: In addition to moving all packaging to cans, the Astoria brewery has expanded distribution to New Jersey and the UK. “New Jersey was a long time coming, and we're proud to partner with our friends at Sarene Craft Distributors NJ to bring day fresh beers to the Garden State. Draft is available now, and cans will be starting in June,” said GM, Dan Bronson. In the UK, kegs have been sent to BrewDog pubs in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Bridge and Tunnel Brewery is following the spring bloom with a return of their 1642 Mespeatches Honey Spruce Gruit-ale, brewed using freshly picked 2017 spruce tips harvested from the beautiful Catskill Mountains, said founder/brewer, Rich Castagna. “The beer name references the first settlers that came to Queens in 1642, and the Mespeatches Indian tribe who kicked their asses back to Manhattan within the first year,” he said. Bridge and Tunnel will also be pouring a farmhouse-style ale made with locally harvested “spring bloom wild yeast.”

For those who enjoy some activity with their brews, Bridge and Tunnel is forming a softball team which aims to play Saturday games at Highland Park. If interested, drop an email to: ryan.ogilvie@gmail.com.

A new offering from Rockaway Brewing is an interesting one: a collaboration with BeerMenus.com, Needle in a Hopstack (6.5% ABV), a “juicy, double dry-hopped IPA.” Transmitter Brewing recently celebrated its third anniversary with a party at Fool’s Gold in Manhattan. In other “firsts,” the Long Island City brewery is working on its first collaboration with Other Half Brewing, although details were not available at press time.

