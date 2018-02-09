Brewers from Kings County Brewers Collective and Fifth Hammer at Defiant’s Abominable Snowfest Jan. 27

By Cat Wolinski

beeraffair@gmail.com

Get ready for a season of change.

Brooklyn

New York, it’s finally happening: Grimm Artisanal Ales will officially be opening its first brick and mortar brewery. The much-awaited brewery will grace Brooklyn with its as yet ephemeral, imminently permanent presence in East Williamsburg in late March. The specs: 7,500 sq ft total; 900 sq ft taproom, 30-bbl brewhouse; 200 oak barrels and foeders; 10 taps. For food, Samesa, a new shawarma shop in Williamsburg, will be offered during taproom hours. It’s going to be awesome.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. and North Brooklyn Farms have partnered to open a new restaurant and bar called Annicka, located at 544 Manhattan Ave. at the Northeast tip of the sprawling McCarren Park in Greenpoint. Annicka will focus on local, seasonal produce and butchery, aiming to balance a “healthy and indulgent, ambitious and approachable” dining experience. The “lovechild of Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. and North Brooklyn Farms” is the first restaurant to open under Governor Cuomo’s Farm Brewery license. It will exclusively serve New York beer, wine, and spirits.

Greenpoint recently released two outrageous brews: Publicity Stunt (8%), a double dry hopped DIPA brewed with Peter Pan donuts (the best in Greenpoint!) and lactose, hopped with Citra and Mosaic, and dosed with the adoringly bombastic attitude only a post-2015 brewer can have. We love you, Greenpoint. “This beer embodies controversy, insensitive marketing ploys, and our natural anti-establishment tendencies. Take a close look at the can, you’ll see what we mean. And to add to the mystique and exclusivity, this will be a BREWERY ONLY RELEASE!,” Greenpoint’s announcement read. Also released is Down on the Street (7%), a DDH IPA with coriander and rye brewed in collaboration with Beer Street of East Williamsburg. “No lines, no BS, just good beer and good times.”

Queens

Transmitter Brewing is about to hop the boroughs. That is, the Long Island City-based brewery will be moving to the Brooklyn Navy Yard in 2018. “The rumors are true,” Rob Kolb, Transmitter owner/brewer, told me in an e-mail. “We will relocate from LIC to the Brooklyn Navy Yard after signing a lease for an 8,165 sq ft space at the newly renovated Building 77.”

Construction was set to start in February, with an expected opening date of late spring/early summer.

Transmitter’s new brewery will be located in Building 77’s ground floor, sharing an overall 60,000 sq ft space with tenants such as Russ and Daughters, Food Sermon, Pizza Yard, Rustic Tavern, and Brooklyn Roaster. The brewery will feature a full service tap room, retail sales and increased production capacity, Kolb said.

Transmitter also recently released JW1 DDH Sour Wit, a collaboration with J. Wakefield Brewing of Miami, a tart, DDH wheat beer brewed with tangerine peel and coriander. JW1 is fermented with a wine yeast for extra acidity, and a saison yeast for a dry finish. Transmitter describes the new brew as “delicious, dank and citrusy with a notable grapefruit pith vibe.”

Also upcoming sometime in the near future with no dates in sight at the moment are Mikkeller in Citi Field in Queens; Stillwater in Greenpoint, Brooklyn; Evil Twin in Ridgewood, Queens; and Torch and Crown in Manhattan.

Bronx

In more solemn NYC beer news, Chelsea Brewing Co. has filed for Chapter 11 and will be auctioned by a trustee. Chelsea’s assets include a 30-bbl brewhouse, taproom with 12 taps, 12 fermentation tanks, nine brite tanks and a 2.1 million BTU boiler, along with a 7-year lease on the building, 15 beer brands, permits, licenses and a distribution agreement with Union Beer Distributors. Chelsea Brewing Co. opened in New York in 1995, closed its brewpub location in 2014, and reopened in the Bronx in late 2015.

Bronx Brewery co-founder, Chris Gallant has announced he will be stepping down from the company as his family moves to California. He will maintain an ownership stake in the business and a seat on its board, but will no longer be involved in the brewery’s operartions. Damian Brown, co-founder will take over as president.

Staten Island

Kills Boro Brewing Co. has started releasing their tasty beers in cans. Look out for Window Creep Double IPA and Cheat to Win DDH Pale Ale. All Kills Boro beers are available fresh at Craft House Staten Island.

Manhattan

Heartland Brewery released the latest in its New York Historic Beer Series. Now on tap is Jacob Ruppert Brewery Doppelbock, a dark amber lager with malt sweetness and a warm finish. The historic brew clocks in at 7.3% and is available at Heartland Brewery.