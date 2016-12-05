New Jersey

December 2016 - January 2017

Human Village, Eclipse and Wet Tickets, Uno’s Brewpub Closes, Guild Welcomes New Director

By Kevin Trayner

“I read somewhere that if you are making three barrels or less, that you are basically a homebrewer,” said Chris Mattern, owner of South Jersey’s newest nano, Eclipse Brewing in Merchantville. “I embrace that I am a homebrewer.” Mattern clearly loves the experimental side of homebrewing and its infinite variations, or as he puts it, “If you like a beer here that’s great, you just may never see that exact same beer again.”

Despite its small 1.5-bbl system, Eclipse sports a surprising 18 taps. When I spoke with Mattern, he had 12 beers on tap, and three homemade soda taps. (The remaining three are slated to be nitro taps). Mattern often splits batches and ferments with different ingredients, creating variations on a theme. For example, the popular Coconut Cream Ale, was a partial batch of Cream Ale that he added 25-lbs of coconut to in the fermenter.

Mattern has been very happy with the reception from the locals, which he is hearing first hand, since either he or girlfriend Beth Channing are pouring the beer. “As much as people like the beer, I think they like the space really,” he said. “It is sort of like you are in my living room.” Tasting room hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and as a bonus the brewery is a short walk from Blue Monkey, a great local beer bar.

The only Uno’s Pizzeria and Grill brewpub in existence will be closing its doors in Metuchen in December, and will be re-opening as a Tilted Kilt. The franchise owners have expressed an interest in maintaining the brewery, said brewer Mike Sella. However, there is the question of whether Tilted Kilt will allow a franchise to include a brewery, or vary its taps from the corporate formula (which includes a fair proportion of macros and macro crafts).

For his last brew, Sella made a Double IPA (his first ever there). “It is so strange. As a brewer you are just so conditioned to always keep the tanks full, and now I am watching them run out.” Selling off the 15-bbl brewery is not feasible without some major construction/destruction, as some of the tanks will likely not fit through the doors (Sella believes the equipment was probably lowered in before the roof was put on). ASN reached out to Tilted Kilt corporate offices, but have not heard back as of press time whether the brewing system can be used.

Double Nickel just celebrated its first year with an anniversary party that saw over 1,000 fans come through the 30-bbl brewery in Pennsauken. “We were really shocked by the turnout,” said brewer Drew Perry. The more the merrier though in this case, as the party also helped raised over $3,000 for the Food Bank of South Jersey and collected nearly that many pounds of food as well.

The brewery has expanded in many ways in 2016 – increasing the number of taps to 15 or more, adding new tanks, and extending open hours to seven days a week. Perry expects the brewery to hit the 10,000-bbl mark in 2017.

The barrel program is another growth area. Currently, Double Nickel has about 150 barrels, with a cellar capacity of 700 plus. The brewery will continue putting some portion of its imperial stout and rye ale into Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels, and has released its first beer in the sour barrel program – Deborah. (Deborah is a nod to Deborah Leeds, the supposed mother of the Jersey Devil.) By the end of the year, the brewery will have its four core beers in cans – with the Session IPA, IPA and Pilsner joining the Vienna Lager. Look for the Below Zero winter seasonal on draft and in 6-packs over the holidays as well.

Troon Brewing in Hopewell is open for business – in a manner of speaking. A separate tasting room is in the works, but for now beer lovers can walk to the Brick Farm Tavern, which is part of the same farm complex, and sample Troon’s farmhouse beers. “It is a little awkward for me not being able to talk to people directly and get their reactions,” owner Alex Helms said, although he added that for now it is a better experience for the customer. (Helms can often be found at the bar during the week as well.)

Beers served currently include an English Strong Porter, Double IPA, APA Wheat, and a Multigrain Saison. Helms is pretty dialed into his system at this point, and is planning to “bring on the hops” in his next brews. The Sourlands Spirits distillery, also in the same complex, should be opening by year’s end as well. Sourland Spirits is the brainchild of Ray Disch, one of the original owners of Triumph who was instrumental in passing the original craft brewery legislation in the 90s.

Long-term plans are to create a shared tasting room for the distillery and brewery, which would be covered by the Brick Farm's tavern license. For those who want the experience of visiting the cozy 5-bbl brewery, Helms advises: “listen for the loud music, and knock on the door.”

Referend Bier Blendery, a unique beer blendery also in Hopewell, will be opening its doors on Dec. 3. Owner James Priest will have four beers on cask, but the hours will initially be limited to the first and third Saturdays of the month, and no takeout beer. Expect traditional cork and caged 750-ml bottles to appear sometime in early 2017.

Priest’s first blended beers, which he is calling Berliner Messe style, will be spontaneously fermented Berliner-style beers. Alleluiavers will be aged on fruits like a traditional Lambic – but using New Jersey peaches and nectarines, whereas Gloria will be liberally dry hopped. Priest plans a total of seven Berliner Messe variants. Visitors may also get to sample Jung, a young Lambic-style beer, and a single varietal dry-hopped version of the same. Priest is keeping the identities of the breweries that he has visited with his traveling coolship a bit of a secret, but rest assured he plans to work with many local breweries.

The Referend’s cooperage includes 50 puncheons (132 gallons each) and 225 barrels (around 60 gallons each). Priest expects to busy over the winter brewing 500 barrels of wort to start filling up those fermenters, with the beer taking anywhere from four months to four years to come to fruition, depending on the style.

Wet Ticket will officially open its 10-bbl brewery in downtown Rahway also on Dec. 3. The brewery had just held a soft opening the Saturday previous, pouring beer for a few hundred people, said co-owner Tim Pewitt. The brewery is currently pouring two Double IPAs (one in the style of Heady Topper), two Kolsch style beers, and hopes to have a stout for the grand opening. Wet Ticket will self-distribute, and Pewitt expects to be on tap in a handful of local restaurants by end of year. The brewery is about a half block from the Rahway train station, and there is a parking deck across the street.

Jersey Girl Brewing in Hackettstown was excited to win the People’s Choice Award for its King Gambrinus Belgian Tripel at the recent Big Brew festival in Morristown. In addition to the tripel, you can expect to see a Northeast style IPA and Double IPA, and a Marzen style lager on tap at the brewery. Additionally, the brewery is looking to broaden distribution in the state, and plans to can its beers as part of that push.

The Garden State Craft Brewers Guild has a new Executive Director, Jason Carty. Carty came on in November, filling the spot left vacant by Don Russell (aka Joe Sixpack) this past July, when he left to become Editor-in-Chief at Philadelphia Weekly. Carty’s work as a fire chief, fire commissioner and union representative in Mt. Holly give him a strong background in fundraising, public relations, legislation and dealing with trade unions – all important skills for the leader of the GSCBG. Additionally, Carty worked with the Mt. Holly mayor to help pave the way for the town to host two craft breweries – Village Idiot and Spellbound. Carty is of course a big craft brew lover as well, having visited over 100 breweries throughout the world, including 30 breweries in the Garden State.

Flying Fish seems to be in a groove the past few years at the GABF, bringing home silver for Red Fish and bronze for its HopFish IPA this year.

Iron Hill maintained its amazing winning streak with a single bronze medal for its Bridge Street Bock from the Phoenixville, PA brewpub. That makes 20 years of consecutively medaling at the GABF, and represents the longest winning streak for any craft brewer at the GABF.

Look for three new seasonals from Alementary (Hackensack) on draft and in 750-ml bottles in the tasting room. First up is Figgy Pudding, an English Stock Ale fermented with 40-lbs of dried apricots, plums, figs, and dates. Next up is Eggnog, a spiced Blond Milk Stout aged in bourbon barrels, followed by Laniakea (“immense heaven” in Hawaiian), an imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels for four months.

River Horse will be bringing on some new beers by year’s end, including Hippo’s Hand Double IPA, and a special bottle release of Stouty Stout – an imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels. The brewery will hold its annual cask festival Jan 21. In other news, River Horse puts the beefcake back into brewing with its 2017 Men of River Horse calendar, available at the brewery, while supplies last. As the promo describes it: “Part goofy. Part sexy. And always uncomfortable.”

Spellbound has added a new canning labeler for blank cans. Expect to see tasting room favorites such as Cherry Belgian Tripel, Peach Citra Pale Ale, Vices Coffee Porter in cans soon, as part of the appropriately named “When are you going to can…” series. The brewery has also added a centrifuge, which will help clarify batches more quickly without impacting beer quality. As owner John Companick puts it: “It is like adding three 40-barrel fermenters to our production.” Look for the yummy Oatmeal Raisin Cookie on tap through the holidays.

Village Idiot, in downtown Mt. Holly, will release its top-rated Notafingah Winter Warmer Dec. 3. The beer will be served in a cinnamon-sugar rimmed glass. The release will also feature the second annual Lighting of the Leg. (Those of you who watch endless runs of Christmas Story during the holidays will get the reference to the kitschy leg-shaped lamp). Also, look for the Hoptimizer, a West Coast style IPA with tropical fruit flavors, and Monkey’s Breath Banana Bread Ale, served on nitro.

You may remember High Street Grill, a great little beer bar in downtown Mt. Holly that existed a decade or more before the recent explosion of breweries in the state. Well, the beer void it left when it closed a few years ago, has been filled by a new bar called The Local. The Local may have an even better selection, featuring 18 taps, with more than half of those New Jersey beers, including Spellbound and Village Idiot – the only place you can get it outside of the brewery.

In Asbury Park, Dark City marks its first year with a 4-day celebration, Jan. 5-8, which will include tapping Imperial Brown Ale aged in Four Roses bourbon barrels. December introduces a new beer – a cream Ale called “Circuit", named after a 4-lane loop between Ocean Ave and Kingsley Ave where hot rods would cruise and race.

“In its heyday it was the center of the Asbury Park universe,” said owner Kevin Sharpe.

A few blocks down the street, Asbury Park Brewing, which opened in the summer, is pouring from around a half dozen taps – recent offerings included Stout, Blonde, Pale Ale and IPA. The spacious brewery has a musical tie-in (the slogan is “Live Loud” and there is a big photo of one of the Ramones when you walk in). Note that the brewery, located at the dead end of Sewall Ave near the railroad tracks, is not at all visible from the street (but on the plus side does have parking).

Beach Haus brewing in nearby Belmar will be releasing its Krampus Spiced Ale for the holidays. Krampus will be featured in the taproom with limited distribution in draft and 750-ml bottles in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Other beers coming out include Toast Black IPA, Station 2 Station Porter and the new 7 Grain IPA – all three will be available in draft and 750-ml bottles.

In Hammonton, Tomfoolery will celebrate its first anniversary Dec. 3 as a ticketed event. Ticket holders will get a commemorative tulip glass, and a pour of Bromance Barleywine. Live music and light food will be provided as well. Rinn Duin in Toms River released Wassale, its collaboration beer with gypsy brewer Two Ton. The 9.1% Wassale, inspired by the holiday libation Wassail, is a Belgian-style ale spiced with cinnamon, clove, allspice, orange zest and roasted apples. In addition to its core gluten-free Black and regular IPAs, Departed Soles will be tapping Naughty List By Nature, a spiced dark Christmas Ale in cans and draft. Also, look for a gluten version of the award winning gluten-free GoodbIPA called Deedaleedee.

Cricket Hill will release its 7.5% Imperial Porter over the holidays. The porter, which was aged in Wild Turkey bourbon barrels for over 100 days, will be available in 4-packs and sixtels. In Roselle Park, Climax Brewing will feature two versions of its malt-forward English-style winter warmer, Snowplow, one fermented with cherries and one without.

Jughandle (Tinton Falls) got a great reception for its locally sourced Coffee Stout, brewed using beans from Booskerdoo in Asbury Park, and served with a splash of cold-brewed coffee straight from the tap. The beer sold out in the same day, reported owner Mike Skudera, and the brewery definitely plans to brew it again.

Jughandle has been cranking up the output of its 7-bbl system. Taps in the tasting room have doubled from six to a dozen, and their beer can be found in over 20 bars locally. They are open from Thursday through Sunday – check the website for hours.

Gypsy brewer 902 will be tapping Two, a malt-forward red ale brewed at Kuka Andean Brewing (Blauvelt, NY) to commemorate its 2-year anniversary. Look for cans of Black Dynomite, a Black IPA, also brewed at Kuka, and a rebrew of CollaborAle (with Trap Rock and Kuka) in the coming months. Lastly, 902 moves closer to getting its brewery under way – it has secured the lease for a taproom in Hoboken and hopes to start the build out in early 2017.

Gaslight’s Victorian Christmas dinner is coming up on Dec. 12 – reservations recommended. And of course in January, the brewpub will host its annual Robbie Burns supper (Jan. 25) featuring Scottish fare, pipers, and of course a reading of the Address to a Haggis. Upcoming beers will include Satan Claws, an Old Ale style, a wet-hopped Mosaic ale, and Ekunot IPA, highlighting the hop of the same name. Angry Erik Brewing in Lafayette is releasing two new beers for the holidays – Santa Lucia, a Belgian-style Golden Ale, made with saffron, lemon and honey; and Nisse Nog, a creamy eggnog stout named for a Norwegian mythical elf-like mischief maker.

Cape May has released the first-ever commercial beer made with all NJ-cultivated ingredients. Three Plows IPA included hops from Laughing Hops Farms in Pennington, floor-malted malt from Rabbit Hill Farms in Shiloh, and yeast from East Coast Yeast in Hillsborough. The name is inspired by the New Jersey State Seal, which features three plows emblazoned, representing the state’s agricultural and its precedence in the order of statehood.

Upcoming seasonals include Crusty Barnacle, a hoppy Brett-tinged brew; Concrete Ship, an imperial Stout; and Snag and Drop, an imperial IPA. Lastly, you may still be able to grab bottles of The Scupper, a saison-style beer aged in French oak wine barrels and then bottle conditioned with four different strains of Brett, the third beer in the brewery’s barrel-aged series.

Worth mentioning, about 5-10 minutes down the road from Cape May Brewing is Cold Spring Village, a living history museum – one of those places you can walk around an see actors in historical context in their profession and private lives. The village added a brewery this summer, which is in itself an interesting creature being the only not-for-profit brewery in the state.

The modern brewery has about four taps of beer and is located in a cozy remodeled barn, with a bonfire nearby – weather permitting. The brewery remains open Tuesday-Sunday (12-8pm) during the winter, although the rest of the village is closed mostly (although you can walk the grounds during daytime).

Tuckahoe recently released Seas of Grain, a collaboration with Screamin Hill. This saison was brewed with red wheat and rye grown on Bullock Farms (where Screamin Hill is located), and also included locally foraged sumac berries. Upcoming beers will include Parum Sole, a Citra dry-hopped table sour; Arboreal Display, a table sour with apples, cinnamon, and walnuts; New Brighton Coffee Stout and a session IPA.

On a related note, hop farms seem to be gaining a foothold in the state as the number of breweries rises. Climax released a wet-hopped IPA last month with hops from Bitter End farm in Morris County. Fir Farm, a hop farm in Colt’s Neck has been supplying hops to Dark City, Jughandle, Backwards Flag and Ship Bottom to use for wet hopping. (Varieties included Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Nugget and Mt Hood, with test batches of Sorachi, Tettnang, Columbia and Willamette.)

Fir Farm owner Bob Clarke was also at Czigmeister last week collaborating with members from Homebrew University, a homebrewing store in Hackettstown, on a fresh hopped beer.

Look for Carton’s School of Hops, an 8% Imperial Black Ale on draft only. Proceeds from the sales of this beer will support Sing for Hope, a New York charity which brings artists into volunteer programs on site throughout the city.

Pittman saw its second brewery open this past November, as Human Village opened its doors at the former Bus Stop Music café. The brewery took a somewhat novel approach to the opening, making it a ticketed event (tickets were free), with tickets for multiple 1-hour slots. “We wanted to try and make it a better experience for our customers,” said co-owner Megan Myers, noting that the 600 tickets went in 48 hours.

The brewery has seven beers on tap (plus a few more, as some of the same beers are also served on nitro). Opening beers included Beers and Bees, an ale made with local honey, Hefeweizen, session Scottish Ale, IPA, Porter and Pumpkin Ale. (Cream soda is available also). Myers and co-owner Emily Barnes are focused on European styles, with emphasis on older, traditional styles, which we will likely see more of further down the road. Myers loves that they are next door to fellow brewery Kelly Green, the other Pittman brewery, which opened in the summer. “It’s great. This way people can visit both of us and get to see everything in downtown Pittman as well.”

Ramstein Winter Wheat Doppelbock will be available at the tasting room, in draft and in bottles at select venues in NJ, NY and PA in January. Ramstein Ice Storm Eis Bock (12%) will debut at the brewery on Jan. 14

