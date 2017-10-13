Oktoberfest Bethlehem, Pa (2nd Weekend)

Still making plans for this weekend? Take our advice! Ale Street News recommends you go to the SteelStacks Oktoberfest in Bethlehem, PA! We did! Last weekend. It was Fantastic! It is not just a beer fest. Don’t get me wrong there is plenty of beer to go around. Check out the Brewer’s Village for the full tasting experience (See more below)

The difference here is the great, happy, uplifting, Bavarian oom-pagh MOOD of the festival. The beer stein races, the authentically perfectly dressed German dancers, the music, ritual chopping of the wood, the great selection of authentic German foods, deserts and other styles and the beer. Before long you can’t help but sway to the music and start humming, singing dancing along..

Brewers Village: From German-style marzens to autumn-inspired pumpkin ales, the hand-crafted beers of the Keystone State’s award-winning craft breweries take center stage as the Brewers’ Village at Oktoberfest returns for its fourth year. Guests enjoy a diverse array of Oktoberfest’s, limited-edition and seasonal offerings. All attendees receive a commemorative sampling mug and have the opportunity to meet the breweries’ staff and brewers, as well as enjoy the delicious food, fun, and games of Oktoberfest, now in its seventh year. Dates: Oct. 13-14

Friday | 7 pm

Saturday | 1, 4 and 7 pm Ticket price for Brewers Village Passports are $20 for ArtsQuest Members and $25 for non-members. Each passport will be good for one (1) 2-hour tasting and will include tastings for all of that day’s craft beers as well as a commemorative sampling mug. Confirmed breweries include:

Angry Orchard

Colony Meadery, Allentown

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Pottsville

Doc G’s Brewing Co., DuBois

Hardball Cider, Bethlehem

HiJinx Brewing Company, Allentown

Hop Hill Brewing Company, Bethlehem

The Lion Brewery, Wilkes-Barre

Lost Tavern Brewing, Hellertown

North Country Brewing Company, Slippery Rock

Old Forge Brewing Company, Danville

The Proper Brewing Company, Quakertown

Saint Benjamin Brewing Company, Kensington

Samuel Adams Brewery, Breinigsville

Saucony Creek Craft Brewery, Kutztown

Susquehanna Brewing Company, Pittston

Traveler Beer Company, Breinigsville

Tröegs, Hershey

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, Hawley

Weyerbacher Brewing Company, Easton

Yards Brewing Company, Philadelphia The festival itself runs Friday, October 13, 14 and 15th. Don’t miss the Dachshund races Oct 14th at 4:30PM and Oct. 15th at 3PM. Championship Stein holding Championship Octo 15 starting at 2:30PM. There is so much more to enjoy you just have to see it for yourself! Bring the kids. We did. You will have a great time!

