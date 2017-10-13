Oktoberfest Bethlehem, Pa (2nd Weekend)

Brewers Village: From German-style marzens to autumn-inspired pumpkin ales, the hand-crafted beers of the Keystone State’s award-winning craft breweries take center stage as the Brewers’ Village at Oktoberfest returns for its fourth year. Guests enjoy a diverse array of Oktoberfest’s, limited-edition and seasonal offerings. All attendees receive a commemorative sampling mug and have the opportunity to meet the breweries’ staff and brewers, as well as enjoy the delicious food, fun, and games of Oktoberfest, now in its seventh year.
Dates: Oct. 13-14
Friday | 7 pm
Saturday | 1, 4 and 7 pm
Ticket price for Brewers Village Passports are $20 for ArtsQuest Members and $25 for non-members. Each passport will be good for one (1) 2-hour tasting and will include tastings for all of that day’s craft beers as well as a commemorative sampling mug.
Confirmed breweries include:
Angry Orchard
Colony Meadery, Allentown
D.G. Yuengling & Son, Pottsville
Doc G’s Brewing Co., DuBois
Hardball Cider, Bethlehem
HiJinx Brewing Company, Allentown
Hop Hill Brewing Company, Bethlehem
The Lion Brewery, Wilkes-Barre
Lost Tavern Brewing, Hellertown
North Country Brewing Company, Slippery Rock
Old Forge Brewing Company, Danville
The Proper Brewing Company, Quakertown
Saint Benjamin Brewing Company, Kensington
Samuel Adams Brewery, Breinigsville
Saucony Creek Craft Brewery, Kutztown
Susquehanna Brewing Company, Pittston
Traveler Beer Company, Breinigsville
Tröegs, Hershey
Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, Hawley
Weyerbacher Brewing Company, Easton
Yards Brewing Company, Philadelphia
The festival itself runs Friday, October 13, 14 and 15th. Don’t miss the Dachshund races Oct 14th at 4:30PM and Oct. 15th at 3PM. Championship Stein holding Championship Octo 15 starting at 2:30PM. There is so much more to enjoy you just have to see it for yourself! Bring the kids. We did. You will have a great time!
SaveSave