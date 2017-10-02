Oktoberfest in Bethlehem, PA

It’s Oktoberfest season folks! But you don’t have to travel to Munich to get your lederhosen on. One of the biggest and best Oktoberfest celebrations is located in Bethlehem, PA. Presented by Artsquest, Oktoberfest at SteelStacks kicks off this weekend, Oct. 6-8 with an impressive merry-go-round of entertainment, food, and of course beer.

Featuring three different beer gardens – the Yuengling Biergarten, the Samuel Adams/Weyerbacher Biergarten and the Banco Tour of Europe & More Biergarten – there’s beer to satisfy every taste. Of course, Marzen Lagers and Pumpkin Ales will be in vogue. A variety of authentic German foods will be available.

Featuring three different beer gardens – the Yuengling Biergarten, the Samuel Adams/Weyerbacher Biergarten and the Banco Tour of Europe & More Biergarten – there’s beer to satisfy every taste. Of course, Marzen Lagers and Pumpkin Ales will be in vogue. A variety of authentic German foods will be available.

Whether it’s watching acts like the ax-wielding Lumberjacks of the Great Lakes Timber show, participating in the Hasselhoff-off look-alike contest, watching the Dachshund Races or dancing to Philadephia’s number one polka band, Polkadelphia, you’re sure to have a blast!

Local artisans abound, the Hoffbrau girls are on site and beautiful fall weather is in the forecast. The festival continues the following weekend Oct. 13-15. Entrance is free – for more info go to http://www.steelstacks.org/festivals/oktoberfest/. If you’re looking for accommodations, the Sands Hotel and Casino is just a stone’s throw away.