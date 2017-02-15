PA News Feb/March 17

The new year is underway and Valentine's Day is approaching. With that in mind, let's hop around the Commonwealth looking at new (-ish) breweries that beer drinkers are loving. Plenty to cover, so let's get right to it moving west to east. All real, no fake, news. Sorry, couldn't resist.

Grist House in Millvale recently hired its first full-time sales rep, Zach Rock, formerly of Bar Louie in Pittsburgh, to expand its presence in beer bars throughout Pittsburgh and immediate suburbs. Co-owner Brian Eaton shared news of the newest beer called Make America Dank Again, a Double IPA that registers 9% ABV and 85 IBUs with "big hop resin aroma and a hint of citrus".

Across the river in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Full Pint will soon be marking the first anniversary of its Wild Side Pub expansion. The brewery in North Versailles is out with the wildly popular and limited annual draft and bottle release of HOPism Imperial IPA. Next up in early February is Milk Plus, a milk stout aged on wormwood available on CO2 and nitro draft only. Social, a grapefruit session IPA, is due out on March 20th.

Just south of Pittsburgh is where we find Spoonwood in the midst of its second anniversary celebration, which began on January 31. Anniversary Week is featuring bomber bottles of barrel-aged Cold Drip Doppio, a double version of Cold Drip City, which is a coffee-infused blonde. Not only was Doppio aged in Wigle Straight Wheat barrels for six months, it was blended with a Sulawesi cold brew from Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange prior to bottling. Cold Drip City, coincidentally, is being released in 12 oz. cans in March. Head brewer and co-owner, Steve Ilnicki, shared that hops and Belgian are the two dominant themes for February. Featuring the hops will be Dragon Chaser Imperial IPA and a lower-ABV one called Screamin' Danger. The latter was originally a collaboration with the band Coheed and Cambria and is being promoted to an annual release. The Belgian theme is playing out in Lorna, a Belgian Strong Dark, and Ambellina, a Belgian Tripel dry-hopped with Mosaic.

More anniversaries. Jarrod York’s Yorkholo is celebrating its sixth on February 11 in Mansfield, north of Williamsport. Live music and a special bottle release of Afreet, a 10.5% Belgian Quad, will mark the occasion. The next bottle releases are planned for April 20 (Ralph, an imperial bourbon barrel-aged porter) and Memorial Day (PA Wilds Ale, a peach sour). In April, look for Yorkholo pouring beer at the Hyner View Trail Challenge.

Four 150-bbl fermenters were added to the new outdoor tank farm at Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown. Plus, there's room for four more according to owner Steve Groff. This will help support their into North Carolina and Georgia (first quarter), New York (fourth quarter), and an increasing presence in Harris Teeter, Food Lion, and Whole Foods. The addition last summer of industry veteran Tom Bradford - VP of Business Development - should certainly help. Wyndridge also recently began international sales in France and UK.

Sean Raney, brewer, came to Mad Chef Craft Brewing in East Petersburg outside Lancaster from Bonfire Brewing in Colorado. Prior to the Craft Brewers Conference last year in Philly, he reconnected with his former colleagues and brewed a collaboration Black IPA. A few weeks later, he and owner/chef Francisco Ramirez brewed the same beer at Bonfire. They intend to make this an annual brewing event. Speaking of which, they'll be part of a Harrisburg Beer Week collaboration in April. Finally, they recently added a Tripel to the Belgian Series, which already includes a Blonde and a Dubbel.

Funk is gearing up for Lehigh Valley Beer Week (February 18-25) by participating in the LV Brewer's Guild collaboration Belgian IPA. No word yet on when Project HAZE 004 will appear, but version 003 sold out in 41 minutes in December. Look for 365 Double Dry-hopped Rye Pale Ale in mid-February, Tumbleweed Pale Ale in 16 oz. cans and Silent Disco in mid-March, and Double Citrus in mid-April. Recently, Scott Adams was promoted from the tasting room staff to assistant brewer. And, finally, brewer Ryan Mock is marking the one-year anniversary of the Elizabethtown location by upgrading from a 1/2-bbl to 3-bbl system.

Dain Shirey, co-owner, checked in from his St. Boniface Craft Brewing in Ephrata to report on last year's taproom renovations, the addition of Tyler Upton as Head Chef, and the small menu of appetizers, sandwiches, and brick oven pizza. Also, 3LB IPA was added to the canned product line joining Paideia Pale and Libation DIPA. New in 16 oz. cans were Mosaic IPA, Hegemony Stout, and a collaboration Double Dry Hopped Kettleface with Columbia Kettle Works. Looking ahead, the brewery will be celebrating six years on February 11 with the bottle release of Hegemony Anniver6ary Stout [sic], to be followed later with a barrel-aged version.

Co-owner and brewer Jeremy Burke weighed in on behalf of his founding partners Clint Tichnell and Andy White at Tuned Up in Spring City. Their first anniversary in early March will feature various events of live music, catered food, special release beers like Big Booty bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout, and a raffled guitar. In keeping with the dominant music theme, on March 11 the brewery will be hosting an album and special beer release for local heavy metal band Corners of Sanctuary. Nabbing the fifth spot on a Philly.com year-end top 25 beers of 2016 list was the Double IPA. The Session IPA is getting a production schedule where each version will feature a single, and different, hop each time; next up is Jester. All that, plus taproom and fermentation room expansions will be keeping the guys busy this coming spring.

Levante continues to grow and be found regularly on tap in Philadelphia and neighboring counties. According to co-founder and brewmaster Tim Floros, Cloudy and Cumbersome is a "cloudy, juicy, and smooth Northeast IPA that has really been taking off for us. The Philly market really wants more beers like this and it's been fun brewing to keep up with demand." Bullitt Train Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Vanilla Stout, aged for 6 months in High West Bourbon barrels, was recently released. The upcoming schedule includes monthly IPA releases in cans and bottles of barrel-aged Le Marche Quad in late February and Queen In The Hive, a chardonnay barrel-aged brett saison, in the spring. Recent staff additions include brewer Breanne Ingargiola from Pleasure House Brewing in Virginia Beach, assistant brewer and sales rep Spencer Holm, and Andie Bicho from Victory now in the taproom. Levante is continuing to grow its 60+ barrel collection for everything from fruit beers to sours to stouts and Belgian styles and has added a small lab to support the QA/QC program.

Generating buzz in Malvern is the soon-to-be-new Locust Lane Craft Brewery. By the time you read this, longtime friends Tom Arnold, Jason Cartwright, and Bryan Brockson should have beer in the tanks of their 15-bbl brewhouse and preparing for opening day. Out of the gates, they're focusing on four core beers - ESB, IPA, Pale Ale, and Stout. The address is 50 Three Tun Road, Malvern.

Brian McConnell left his longtime position at Rock Bottom to open Sterling Pig in Media in 2015 with business partner Loïc Barnieu. They have installed three new 30-bbl fermenters to roughly double output. Bottled-conditioned Big Gunz Double IPA was recently released and cans of Snuffler IPA is upcoming. In addition to the Single Hop Series, February can expect to see Curly Tail Pale Ale, Piggy The Bruce Scotch Ale, and The Professor IPA and March brings Mediator Doppelbock. The barrel-aging cellar continues to come along, currently with Napa chardonnay barrels holding a Brett Lambicus Saison and a Biere de Garde in Napa cabernet barrels. On the personnel side, Andrew Taggart joined Ryan Sakal in sales to help move all this new beer and increase Sterling Pig's presence in Philly and surrounding counties.

Expect to see a lot more from 2SP as 2017 chugs along. The brewery in Aston, near Chester, recently added another centrifuge and four 90-bbl fermenters. This will no doubt help as they expand distribution farther into Lehigh, Lancaster, and Northampton counties.

Wrapping up this cross-state tour of young and in love breweries and their fans is Conshohocken Brewing Company. They have a new draft-only Motherload Russian Imperial Stout out and are busy brewing up the popular Blood Money Blood Orange IPA for a late winter/early spring release.

And at Conshohocken is where this issue's Pennsylvania Personality can be found. He's Glen Macnow - author, journalist, talk show host, and Phila. Jewish Sports Hall of Fame inductee - and many will recognize him from his career spent in sports. He was approached to invest in Conshohocken Brewing Company, which opened in early April 2014. After not biting previously on similar overtures, he accepted this one saying "...there are a lot of ways to lose money, this seemed like one of the more fun ones. If nothing else, I'd get a seat at the bar".

But he got a lot more than that. Conshohocken has been creeping up on the regional beer scene, first establishing its brewery in its namesake town and, just a few months ago, opening a brewpub in neighboring Bridgeport. In between they took home a medal for the excellent Puddler's Row ESB and continue to push the brewery in creative ways. Even though Macnow does not have a hand in running the business, nor the brewery, it was his idea that brought Ghost Bear Golden Ale to market. The beer takes its naming inspiration from the Flyers hockey player Shayne Gostisbehere. Macnow loves the beer, has other similar ideas to contribute, and doesn't think it will be the last sports-related connection to the brewery.

As you might imagine, in addition to making appearances on behalf of the brewery and promoting via his various media outlets, Macnow has brought countless sports figures out to the brewery and brewpub and got the beer into hands of local athletes.

For Macnow’s taste, he favors the more hop-forward beers, naming ones from The Alchemist, Ballast Point, Bell's, Lagunitas, Lord Hobo, and New Belgium amongst his favorites outside of CBC's Type A IPA. On the other side of the coin, he refers to sours and goses as "hipster swill".

With the spectacular industry growth of the past decade, Macnow's day job in sports would have running into great beer around the country. The long suffering Philadelphia sports fan will appreciate that one of his favorite sports-beer travel stories comes during an unfortunate time in Phillies history. As he tells it, "...when the Phillies lost to the Giants in the playoffs a few years back, I drowned my sorrows at the 21st Amendment Brewery, surrounded by cheering Giants fans. They took pity on the guy from Philly, at least, and picked up my tab."

Related Posts via Categories