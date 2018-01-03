By Bryan Kolesar

Carol Stoudt continued the year-long celebration of her Adamstown brewery’s 30th anniversary by joining a special event of beers, food, and giveaways in Philadelphia on December 13 at London Grill. Left, Carol Stoudt. Right, Terry Berch McNally (co-owner, London Grill).

Quite a few miles to cover with this update; let’s begin in the Lehigh Valley’s borough of Hellertown with Lost Tavern, another brewery in the region’s blossoming hotbed of new breweries. Robert Grim, President & Co-founder, reports a handful of new beers that have the locals clamoring. Fair Skies (NEIPA), 8 Minutes Early (a double cream ale with coffee, cocoa, and vanilla in collaboration with Bonn Place), Whistle (American Strong Ale), Hampton & Main (Ordinary Bitter), and Apricot Gose Too Fast are all new to the Lost Tavern lineup. Winter Galley (Bourbon Barrel-aged Imperial Stout) is being readied for bottle release very soon. And they’re also working on the collaboration beer for Lehigh Valley Beer Week set to take place from February 18-25.

Crooked Tongue is nearing its third anniversary (March 13, to be exact) and they’ve begun looking at locations for a second taproom. Closer to home in Edinburg, they’ve purchased the neighboring property and are working to build out space to hold a 7-bbl brewing system plus room for special releases. In the taproom, they recently welcomed Judi Emery (formerly of Rust Belt Brewing) and have been rolling out a series of New England IPAs. First, Hop Crusher (with Bravo, Citra, and Mosaic). Then Aloha Haze (with Amarillo, Simcoe, and Equanot). Winter Haze is next to be released in time for New Year’s Eve. Wigle figures into a couple upcoming releases in the new year. Bombers of a Quadrupel aged in a Wigle Grappa barrel and an Imperial IPA aged in a Wigle Gin barrel (with mangoes) are nearing release, as are close to 40 different barrel-aged beers spanning the spectrum from barleywine to sour. Stay close to their social media!

In Pittsburgh’s North Side, War Streets is brewing up a storm on its 3-bbl system. Five of its drafts, plus one guest brewery, are featured in its pub as they continue to ramp up production. January expects to be a busy month for the brewery as it rolls out three barrel-aged beers – a Bourbon Stout, an Imperial Brown Rye Whiskey, and a Gin IPA. On February 3, they’ll be in good company at the Mattress Factory, which will be hosting “Imbibe North Side” and featuring North Side-local breweries, distilleries, and cideries.

Farther up the Allegheny River in Springdale, Leaning Cask Brewing opened in June with a 13-bbl system and is continuing to grow its cask ale production. Owners Josh and Stefanie Lipke have been happy to see the “rather large comfortable space” that seats more than 100 people and is dog-friendly serving up their “unique English-style ales.” Sounds different and exciting indeed. Recently released beers include Hoppin Mad Viszla for the weekly Tap That Cask Thursday event and Christmas Cur Holiday Ale.