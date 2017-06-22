Pennsylvania Brew News – June 22, 2017

Hot weather, cool beer in Pennsylvania

By Bryan J. Kolesar

Summer's heating up both in the weather forecast and at the following breweries. Bill Zimmer, co-owner at Blue Canoe Brewery (Titusville), wants us to know that some summertime quenchers are on tap including a traditional hefe-weizen, Miami Weiss (5%), and a raspberry ale, Jam Session (4.2%), in addition to Nimblog's Massacre (8.5%), a much "bigger and juicy Double IPA brewed with a ridiculous amount of Citra, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops". Keep an eye open for a new special monthly Sunday brunch and their upcoming Drake's Folly Beer Festival hosted at the brewery Aug. 12. It will feature live music and showcase their beers plus twenty other breweries.

The Adventure Series 2 is due out in late June from Straub Brewery (St. Marys). The limited-release sampler 12-pack (draft, too) is part of the brewery's 2017 Peter Straub Signature Brews craft beer sampler trilogy and this one includes Stellar Night (Dunkel), Helles Highway (Helles), Smooth Eddy Ale (Hefeweizen), and Oktoberfest Elchland (Märzen). The trilogy is an homage to brewery founder, Peter Straub, and the final installment of the series is due out in late fall/early winter and is expected to include the Dobbelbock, Pilsner, Altbier, and 1872 Lager beers.

Always something new happening around East End Brewing in Pittsburgh. Owner/Head Brewer Scott Smith is "stoked" to have Andy Krohn recently join the brewing team from Rivertowne Brewing and says, "he is a passionate beer nerd who complements our existing skill sets very nicely. Look for a beer from Andy later this year". New out of the brewhouse thus far this summer include a fresh batch of Big Hop, a second batch of Pedal Pale Ale, and the first release of the new Green Giant, an all Citra IPA. Unconfirmed, unannounced, but published here nevertheless is another brand new beer to be called Partly Clahdy, a "hazy, juicy, hop bomb that the kids are all excited about these days". Their funky beers (or, "sahrs" for the yinzers, if you prefer) in wine barrels are expected mid- to late-summer in large format bottles. Look for names like Saison La Seconde, Brett Hop, Cherry-brett Moonstomp, and possibly a few others. For those on the eastern side of PA, Smith reports that there may be a day coming soon – given the added capacity now being utilized – that East End beers make their way across the PA Turnpike; stay tuned!

Four Seasons Brewing continues its growth in Latrobe and co-owner/head brewer Mark Pavlik passed along some brews news. This spring they released 22-oz bottles of a Belgian tripel aged in bourbon barrels as well as a brettanomyces version. On July 29, the brewery will host the family-friendly JamBrewzle 3, an outdoor concert with food trucks, vendors, and plenty of Four Seasons beers.

Marzoni's Brick Oven & Brewing Co. continues to takeover Pennsylvania as May marked the opening of its fifth location, this one in the Rossmoyne Business Park just west of Harrisburg in Mechanicsburg. Brewmaster Bill Kroft checked in to report two new beers – one an IPL brewed with Hallertau and Mosaic and another a Belgian IPA brewed with a new experimental hop 0723, both due in late June. Also, expect to see a new saison later in July.

Construction continues in a big way at Molly Pitcher Brewing a few blocks away from the original production brewery in downtown Carlisle. Mike Moll, Co-owner/Operations Manager, says the additional location is targeted to open in early fall this year and will feature a full-size kitchen and menu, a 3-season outdoor patio, a second floor music stage, and the potential for future rooftop seating. He expects the new location at 139 W. High St. to "more than double" current capacity and, when fully operational, will allow the original brewing location to add three new 15-bbl fermenters.

Co-owner Bill Collister shared that his Columbia Kettle Works continues to hum along quite nicely in downtown Columbia along the mighty Susquehanna River. CKW is always pairing something with head brewer Chad Rieker’s beers. Live music happens upstairs on a weekly basis. East Coast oysters are once again being featured at the recurring Oyster Night & Live Music on June 23 and Trans Heritage Tobacco Company stops by on July 28 with live hand-rolled cigars (in the Cuban tradition). There will also be live "mountain soul" music and likely a new beer release or two with announcement to be made in days leading up to the Cigar Night.

