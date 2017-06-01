Pennsylvania Update 6-1-17

By Bryan J. Kolesar

Let's begin with a triple play of Iron Hill. The storm clouds ruled the sky on Saturday, May 13, but Iron Hill's location in Media provided plenty of tented cover for festival goers at one of the region's annual favorites – the 17th Brandywine Valley Craft Brewers' Festival that continues to benefit the Media Youth Center. Twenty-five breweries poured beers to go along with live music and food and made everyone forget about the weather. Andrew Johnston, Senior Head Brewer, checked in to report the arrival of new Lead Brewer, Eric Boice, who came over from Stewart's Brewing Co., in Bear, DE. Johnston also happily reports the renovation completion this past winter of the dining and bar rooms and upgrade of the entire draft system and brewery's glycol and steam lines. When in Media, be sure to look for recently canned 16-oz releases of Mahalo, Apollo! and Rising Sun IPA.

Just a bit west at Iron Hill in West Chester, Head Brewer Matt Gundrum has a similar update where he describes their own recent remodel as "almost as if we're getting a brand new restaurant in a brewery that's been a cornerstone in West Chester for the last 18 years." At the reopening May 4, he and his assistant brewer, Nadine Banks, released Bohemian Pilsner, Honey Saison, Grapefruit Orehouse IPA, Mahalo, Apollo! and Golden Ram IPA. The kitchen has also expanded its menu, brought back some old favorites and has new beer-inspired dishes.

Still farther west at Iron Hill in Lancaster, Head Brewer Pim "Dutch" Harmsen has sent the last Iron Hill update. He's brought a Texan, Dan Petersen, via the company's Phoenixville location to work as his assistant brewer and to show off his "glorious mustache." New to their beer menu are Walter White IPA ("dosed with loads of Mosaic and Citra to punch hops into your world,"), Maibock Lager and the Kryptonite Imperial IPA, which was released at their multi-tap event May 20.

In the Lehigh Valley, Josh Bushey has things humming nicely at Two Rivers in downtown Easton. There is no new equipment, but no staff turnover either. More importantly, four new beers are on draft. He describes the Simcoe Dutchtown DIPA (8.1%) as "brewed exclusively with Simcoe hops and Simcoe lupulin powder," and served up as a "super hazy, juicy and dank" beer. It was named for the area surrounding the brewery that was originally a Pennsylvania Dutch community. Nevin's Blind Eye Wild Ale (7%) is an oak-aged wild ale blended with 150 lbs of Italian merlot grapes in an open top foudre for one year that Bushey calls flavors of "grapes, black cherries and plums with a balancing acidity." Brewniversary II (8.1%) is a hazy oat DIPA brewed and double dry-hopped with Mosaic, El Dorado and Hallertau Blanc hops, and aged on Sauvignon Blanc must. Lastly, the Nouveau Hallertau Pilsner (5.1%) is his "modern take on a traditional pilsner with loads of late hopping and dry hopping with hallertau mittelfrüh.”

Over at Saucony Creek in Kutztown, founding owner Matt Lindenmuth passed along that Alice Schneck joined as Executive Chef of Saucony Creek's gastropub, replacing Tim Howells who opened Trè Locally Sourced food truck. She was previously at Apollo Grill in Bethlehem. On the brewery side of the business, Leroy's Rockin' Chair Pale Ale (4.5%) was recently released, and Lindenmuth notes that it was brewed with toasted wheat and pilsner malts and generously hopped with Liberty, Nugget, Columbus, Chinook, Simcoe and Cascade. Supporting increased small, gastropub releases, new 10-bbl fermenters were recently purchased and are being bought online to supplement the current 30-bbl system. A crowler machine is next up on the horizon.

Speaking of the crowler business, Sterling Pig got its own machine up and running this spring and Brian McConnell, owner/brewer, is excited about it. He's also excited about the Leaning Jowler IPA with white fir that was part of a brewer-for-a-day auction, where proceeds went to Tyler Arboretum. Planning is underway for Philly Beer Week pig-themed events with some of the brewery's favorite bars in the city including Prohibition, Martha and American Sardine Bar. In addition, McConnell promises cans of Snuffler IPA on store shelves in the near future.

In Phoenixville, Crowded Castle is very close to opening across the street from the historic Colonial Theatre. As of this column's deadline, Memorial Day weekend is the best approximation offered. Watch their social media. A group of 10 investors/owners are backing head brewer Mark Sofio, and his 7.5-bbl brewhouse is unveiling at least five fresh drafts on day one. The brewery also includes a reverse osmosis water system that allows Sofio to build/create his own water as specific styles dictate. The brewery's address is 242 Bridge Street.

Spring House is looking forward to its tenth anniversary party June 17. The brewery is planning two special beer releases, giveaways, live music and food specials. Collaborations are in the kegs at Zeroday in Harrisburg and on the mind of Brandalynn Armstrong, co-owner. The big one, Collab Beer (9% DIPA), involving twelve area brewers, was shown off for Harrisburg Beer Week in April. Also tied into HBW was a unique collaboration on a "juicy, hopped saison" named Marketing Gimmick that was brewed independently at both Molly Pitcher (Carlisle) and Tattered Flag (Middletown), as well as Zeroday, and then cross-promoted amongst the three.

Finally, keep your eyes open for a limited supply of bottles (a rarity at this mostly draft brewery) of the Midnight Angel (11.3%) Russian Imperial Stout aged in bourbon and rye barrels, available in the tasting room and a few area bottle shops.

