December 2016 - January 2017

Yards Crosses The Delaware (Ave)

By Lee Porter

Congrats to Yards Brewing Co., which officially announced a new site for its brewery and headquarters in Philadelphia. Yards will occupy approximately 70,000 sq ft in a warehouse located at Fifth and Spring Garden Streets.

We “couldn’t imagine ourselves anywhere else,” says Yards COO Trevor Prichett. “This city embodies our personality – we’re independent, hard working underdogs, fighting the good fight everyday against breweries hundreds or thousands of times our size. Philly’s our home and we’re damn proud of it,” adds Yards Founder and Brewmaster Tom Kehoe.

To commemorate the occasion, Kehoe reenacted the Crossing of the Delaware (Avenue) with Yards employees, friends and fans towing him in a boat on wheels as they proceeded from the brewery’s current home to its future location.

The new, larger location will allow Yards to increase its brewing capacity and expand the tasting room. Yards will have an initial brewing capacity of 100,000 barrels, with additional fermentation space to double that amount. Yards also plans to add a canning line and open a unique tasting room and private event space that allow visitors to experience all aspects of brewing, packaging and production while enjoying Yards beers.

Manayunk Brewing Co.’s head brewer Evan Fritz tells me that two variations of their fastest-selling beer, Rise & Grind, will hit shelves in December: “Both Rise & Grind Maple and Rise & Grind Chili were barrel-aged for nearly a year. The maple version sat in freshly dumped bourbon barrels, while the chili version relaxed in oak rum barrels.”

Their second installment of SRP (Sour Resin Project) will hit shelves in December in 16-oz cans and on draft. “This dry-hopped sour ale experiment has not only been fun, but also wildly successful,” Fritz says. “SRP#2 was brewed with both red wheat malt and flaked wheat before being dosed in the kettle with some super-sour lactobacillus. It undergoes primary fermentation with a London Ale yeast to give it a fruity nose and hazy complexion. No bittering hops are used in the kettle but we dry-hopped twice with tons of Huell Melon, Mandarina and Citra hops.”

Manayunk’s all-time crowd favorite and best-selling Dreamin' Double IPA will also make its final appearance in 2016. They will be releasing a small amount of 16-oz Dreamin’ cans, just in time for the holidays, with an entirely different malt bill, hop schedule and yeast before “retiring her number to the rafters for good.” Fritz says, “We've loved every version of Dreamin' that has been brewed over the past 20 years and thank her for all she has done for MBC.” Cuvée de Yunk, their Belgian-inspired sour blonde with apricots will be released in a new 750-ml format in December and January. Fritz says, “Our house mix of wild Brett yeasts do a real number on the stone-fruit apricots while the lactic sourness provides a mouth-tingling sensation. Some draft will also be available.”

Big news at 2nd Story Brewing…new head brewer, Jason Ranck! Ranck has a great Pennsylvania brewing pedigree, having brewed for Yards and Neshaminy Creek. Expect “a great blend of traditional styles mixed with fun experimentation moving forward!” Great addition to the 2nd Story team!

It was a wonderful summer/fall for Evil Genius Beer Co., as they hosted their inaugural beer garden in Fishtown. Founder Luke Bowen hints that we should be ready for big news later on this winter. In the meantime, enjoy their recent 5th Anniversary IPA, #Adulting, brewed with Citra, Cascade, and Warrior with tons of Guava.

Look for St. Benjamin Brewing Co.’s Heart in Hand, their bock-style rauchbier, and Pennyworth, an English-style oatmeal stout, the first week of December. Franklin's Abbey Dubbel and Tripel were recently released in 750-ml cork and cage bottles for the first time. Electric, a winter DIPA, weighing in around 8.2% and on the deep red side color-wise, will be released in December. Bonne Annee 2016 will be released in bottles and kegs for the holiday season. Founder Tim Patton says, “As always, the beer is made as a strong Belgian golden ale and is meant to be light and effervescent like champagne.” Keep an eye out for limited 2015 bottles, too.

Dock Street Brewing Co. will be releasing a few special 22-oz bottle-conditioned beers in December with a tripel two ways: bourbon barrel-aged and tequila barrel-aged. They also will have their annual champagne yeast fermented Bubbly Wit witbier aged in Chardonnay barrels. Always a treat for New Year’s Eve!

Conshohocken Brewing Co. is releasing Life Coach, a new 5.1% session IPA in 16-oz cans. It’s brewed with Calypso, Bravo and Citra hops. Gordon Grubb, formerly of Nodding Head, joined the Conshohocken brewery team recently. Great addition – Congrats to all!

All Iron Hill Brewery locations will be featuring Russian Imperial Stout and Reindeer’s Revenge (American Tripel) cans on Black Friday and throughout the new year. Iron Hill-Ardmore will be releasing their DIPA, Kryptonite, in early December, and a German Pilsner and La Flama Blanca (a Berliner aged in tequila barrels) mid-December.

Iron Hill-Huntingdon Valley has a lot of good IPAs in the next couple months: Sweet Leaf IPA and Redshift IPA, a red IPA brewed with Galaxy hops. In addition, Scrooge IPA is a Christmas favorite that will be on tap at a few locations, as well.

Philadelphia Brewing Co. is releasing their Shackamaximum Imperial Stout in mid-December. “The Shack” is 8%, made with chocolate and Munich malts and aged on French Oak. Kilty Pleasure Scotch Ale (aka “The Kilty”) is 10%, made with six malts along with heather to mellow, and is released in January. Nice cold weather brews!

During these winter months, Crime & Punishment will be tapping Myth Of The Expert (their Mango DIPA), Gulag Uprising, (their Russian Imperial Stout), and a seaweed gose. Cheers!

