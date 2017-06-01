Philadelphia 6-1-17

By Lee Porter

lee@retropeel.com

The South Philadelphia beer scene sure is picking up! Meet Ben Potts, head brewer at Second District Brewing Co., a new brewpub in the heart of South Philly, which focuses on both traditional and experimental beer.

Second District, which opened in February, is a project that teams up Curt Decker (Nodding Head) and John Longacre (South Philadelphia Tap Room and American Sardine Bar). This Newbold/Point Breeze brewpub is named after its city council district and is located in the former J&B Eastern Saw & Tool Sharpening. (Yes, that’s a saw and tool sharpening shop.) It makes for a really cool atmosphere, especially when the weather is nice and the garage doors are up, welcoming the sunshine and fresh air.

Head brewer Ben Potts started homebrewing back in 2003. Eventually, his beer landed in the hands of Michael Fava (currently head brewer at Oxbow Brewing Co.), who was working for Dock Street Brewing Co. at the time, and Fava asked Potts to lend a hand at the brewery in 2007. “It was my first foot in the door,” Potts fondly recalls. He then went on to work at Dogfish Head and Tired Hands Brewing Co.

While some of the beers at Second District can lean towards “experimental” (for example, Meta Shepherd is a smoked porter, conditioned on pineapple puree), Potts says that Sierra Nevada Pale Ale has “a special place in [his] heart.” Saison and Lambic are his all-time favorite styles. “I could drink Saison Dupont and Cantillon Gueuze for days,” he says. “I’ve always been a big fan of well-done hoppy beers, as well. Pilsner has become one of my favorite styles over the years, ever since I started brewing Bohemian Pils at Dock Street. Nothing beats a crisp hoppy pilsner these days.”

Potts describes the Philly beer world: “Growing up in Philly had a huge impact on how I view beer. We have a huge German brewing heritage in this city/state and are fortunate enough to have some of the best lagers brewed in the US here in the Philly area. Back in the early 2000’s, one could find Cantillon on the shelf any given day at The Foodery on 9th Street, old and beautifully aged bottles of Fantome or De Rank Guldenberg and XX Bitter or any number of gems on tap at Monk’s Café – house-aged 10-year-old Bigfoot barleywine, anyone?”

Potts has witnessed how the Philly beer world has exploded over the years: “Well, the aforementioned days are long gone now that social media and websites like Ratebeer and BeerAdvocate have driven demand insanely high for beers that were once easily found on the shelves around Philly. That, coupled with the massive influx of breweries sending beer to this market and the rapidly growing number of breweries over the last few years, has certainly made things interesting in this area.”

In an awesome, yet crowded “beer city,” Second District Brewing Co. is a fantastic addition to Philly.

Crime & Punishment Brewing Co. will be celebrating their second anniversary on Saturday, July 15. They will be releasing their first bottled beer, a Saison that they have had aging in both Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc barrels for the past nine months. The “Sofya” version will be a straight-up offering, and the “Raskolnikov” will be conditioned on raspberries. Congrats to the C&P team!

Congrats to St. Benjamin Brewing Co., who won not one, but two awards recently at Craig Laban’s A Taste of the Brewvitational at the Reading Terminal Market. Amongst Greater Delaware Valley breweries, St. Ben’s won first place for both their Pilsner Prosim (lager) and their Abbey Dubbel (new beer). Cheers!

Over at Conshohocken Brewing Co., Island In The Sun DIPA 16-oz cans are coming in June, along with three new beers – Heaps of Green IPA, Blueberry Berliner Weisse and conshoHOPFEN Hull Melon Helles. It should be an awesome summer for Team Conshy!

The Hammer of Glory arrives at 7pm June 2 for Opening Tap at The Fillmore in Fishtown to kick off 10 days of beer mayhem in the City of Brotherly Suds. Other Philly Beer Week highlights include The Great Beer Expo at Navy Yard June 3, the Fishtown CarnivAle on Frankford Street June 10, and the Dock Street Music Fest in West Philly June 11. For more info, go to www.phillylovesbeer.org/

