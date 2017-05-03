Philly Brew News 5-4-17

By Lee Porter

Brewery ARS recently brewed a collaboration Saison with Highway Manor Brewing for Philly Beer Week at ARS’ great South Philly location. Highway Manor recently picked it up, and it is now resting on their house culture in oak barrels in Camp Hill. It'll be packaged by Highway Manor and tapped at Brewery ARS June 8. ARS is even going to have some Highway Manor brews on tap, too.

Manayunk Brewing Co.’s Mango Daydreamin' IPA will be back by popular demand in 16-oz cans in June. “Ripe and juicy mangoes complement the Citra, Centennial, Cascade and Columbus hops,” head brewer Evan Fritz says.

Keep a lookout for new wax-dipped 22-oz bottles of brand new Rise & Grind Mexicake. This is their imperial stout brewed with decadent chocolate and lactose, then aged in freshly dumped Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels on whole Madagascar vanilla beans, spicy cayenne peppers and whole cinnamon sticks.

The Manayunk team is excited about a fresh batch of Coconut Crunch 12-oz cans in July. This “delicious robust porter is spiked with real coconut.” Fritz recommends taking some cans to the beach or kicking back with them at your next family BBQ this summer. Keep an eye out for 12-oz cans of Cannonball, their brand new “bright and citrusy” lime Gose this July. Fritz describes this beer as “a perfect beer to quench your thirst on a hot summer day.” It offers “intense lime aroma and flavor balanced by the briny and savory sea salt.”

St. Benjamin Brewing Co.’s Bayside Saison will be canned in June/July, and they have a yet-to-be-named saison brewed with English hops that they will be releasing for Philly Beer Week.

Look for Evil Genius Beer Co.’s beer garden – at their gorgeous, new Fishtown brewery location – to officially open for the summer during May.

It’s baseball season! So make sure to keep a lookout for 16-oz cans and draft at Phillies games from the likes of Philly breweries: Conshohocken Brewing Co., Evil Genius, Philadelphia Brewing Co., Yards Brewing Co., plus many more craft selections from the Greater Delaware Valley and around the country! You can always find out where the craft drafts are located at Phillies games via my food/beer blog ChocolateCoveredMemories.com! Play ball & Cheers!

