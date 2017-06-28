Philly Brew News June 29, 2017

By Lee Porter

lee@retropeel.com

Sippin’ & Sweatin’ in the Summer

Guest chef David Ansil will be cooking up Jamaican-themed food at St. Benjamin’s Taproom on July 26. A special firkin of rum barrel-aged Export Stout will be on tap. Aww yeah! St. Ben’s will release two new cans in August: RiverCity Oktoberfest and Hopligation IPA. RiverCity is a traditional lager, which was first brewed in honor of Fishtown's RiverCity Festival that takes place annually in early-October in Penn Treaty Park. Founder Tim Patton describes Hopligation as an east coast IPA, “harkening back to craft beer's early IPAs in the region.” It’s brewed with English and west coast hops and has a good malt character, weighing in at 7%.

In July, Crime & Punishment will be releasing Popular Manipulations, a collaboration India Pale Lager with the rock band The Districts. Co-founder Mike Wamboldt tells me that this collab beer will be poured exclusively at The Districts’ upcoming shows at Union Transfer and Johnny Brenda’s later this summer.

Manayunk Brewing Co. head brewer Evan Fritz has brewed up a lot of cool stuff to look forward to this summer. Hopgasm is their “leg-trembling juicy and sticky IPA,” brewed with three pounds of hops per barrel and dry-hopped for two weeks with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe. This is one of their best-selling IPAs to date, which you can score in 16-oz cans and on draft in August. Brand new Swan Dive cans and draft will be in distribution in August. Fritz describes: “This piña colada Gose is chuck full of tropical pineapple and coconut notes – but with a slightly savory and briny finish from the imported sea salt.” It’s the perfect way to “finish up the dog days of summer” for sour lovers. Keep a look out for their brand new limited edition Yunk O'Lantern in 22-oz wax-dipped bottles in early-August. “Bourbon. Bourbon. And more Bourbon,” Fritz says proudly. This Imperial Pumpkin Ale is brewed with loads of 100% real roasted pumpkin and ground spices and is then aged in freshly-dumped Heaven Hill oak bourbon barrels on whole Madagascar vanilla beans. Manayunk's crowd-pleasing Yunkin' Pumpkin is back for this fall with a fresh, new look. 12-oz cans and draft will be available starting in August. With hand-picked Cascade and Nugget hops from local farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Wet Dreamin' Wet-Hopped IPA is brewed within 24 hours of hop-picking. The “super-fresh and earthy hop aromas provide a unique and delicious flavor that can only be achieved during the fall hop harvest.” Look for 16-oz cans and draft.

Big news from Conshohocken Brewing Co., which will be opening two new spots – one in Havertown and the other in Phoenixville. Co-founder John Remington tells me each location will have a different concept and to stay tuned for more exciting details.

Congrats to Yards Brewing Co. on winning “Best Dark Beer of the Year” award for their great Love Stout at the recent Philly Beer Scene awards!

