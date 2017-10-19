Philly October News

The BOMB (Band of Media Brewers) Homebrew Club tap their firkin with Philly Loves Beer’s Hammer Of Glory (The HOG) at the Philadelphia Homebrew Club’s 11th annual Made On American Street barbecue & homebrew fest!

Philly Football & Basketball Beers!

By Lee Porter

lee@retropeel.com

Conshohocken Brewing Co. collaborated with Misconduct Tavern on a special beer for this upcoming 76ers season. Hinkie’s Sweet Revenge is a Belgian Witbier, brewed with ginger and black currants. It was inspired by Sixers superstar Joel Embiid’s love of Shirley Temples. The first tapping will be at Misconduct’s Locust Street location for the Sixers’ season opener on Oct. 18 (plus trivia and even a raffle for two sets of two tickets to the home opener on Oct. 20). After the opening game, you can sip this Sixers-inspired beer at both Misconduct locations and Conshohocken Brewery throughout the season. Go Sixers!

More big news from Conshy, as they plan to open two new Pennsylvania spots by the end of the year. Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be opening in Havertown, with a similar concept/menu to their Bridgeport pub location. Rec Room by Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be opening in Phoenixville, featuring food, two bars, and ping pong and shuffleboard tables. For more info on both new projects, visit www.ConshohockenBrewing.com.

If you haven’t heard (or sipped) by now, Weyerbacher Brewing collaborated with Jose Pistola’s on a pigskin-inspired beer, as well. Dallas Sucks is a Pale Ale, inspired by the Eagles-Cowboys football rivalry (or more so, the dislike of the Cowboys pretty much everywhere). You can get Dallas Sucks at all three Jose Pistola’s locations (yes, they recently opened their third, Pistola’s Del Sur, in South Philly – Congrats, guys!), and look for it on draft and in cans around the Greater Philly area, as well. Fly Eagles Fly! E-A-G-L-E-S!

Urban Village will be hosting a happy hour book signing with local author Amy Strauss on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5-7 pm. Strauss’ debut book, Pennsylvania Scrapple: A Delectable History, was recently released and is an ode to the iconic Pennsylvania Dutch food. Strauss will be on site to meet, greet, talk all things scrapple, and sign books. Urban Village’s chef, Chris Davis, will prepare a one-night-only special scrapple pizza featuring the beloved breakfast meat, and happy hour will be in effect, too! Congrats, Amy!

Urban Village will be hosting a special six-course beer dinner on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 pm. Enjoy the bounty of the season with locally sourced ingredients for a harvest-inspired six-course meal paired with six fresh, tank-to-table craft beer pairings, plus a welcome beer.

Congrats to all the Philly Great American Beer Festival (GABF) award winners this year! Iron Hill Brewery won silver medals for Solzhenitsyn (Aged Beer) and their Russian Imperial Stout (Imperial Stouts). These were their 46th and 47th medals at GABF, extending their record-setting consecutive winning streak to 21 years, the longest by an independent craft brewery in GABF history. Amazing! Dock Street won bronze for Man Full Of Trouble (Brown Porter). Yards Brewing Co. won silver for their Extra Special Pale Ale (Extra Special Bitter). Congrats, everyone! And stay tuned for big news from Yards very soon …