Philly Update 8/23/17

Finishing (The Summer Beers) Strong

By Lee Porter

lee@retropeel.com

Dock Street Brewing Co. will be releasing a special 10th West Philly Anniversary can of West of Center on Aug. 31. Yes, it’s been 10 years in their West Philly firehouse already. Congrats!

Lots of cool stuff coming up at Evil Genius Beer Co.’s The Lab tasting room in Fishtown. There’s a Crowler Release of a new “Dude, They Totally Find The Car!” on Aug. 25 from noon til close. This is a Double IPA brewed with American 2-row malt and British malted oats and hopped aggressively with Simcoe, Amarillo, Chinook, and Columbus (8%). The Lab will release 50 crowlers at lunch with a “The Nooner” Lunch Special (lunch sandwich, pint & a crowler all for $25) and then 200 crowlers will be released at 4 o’clock.

Evil Genius is excited for their first can release. “The Floor Is Lava” is their 6th anniversary beer – a New England-style Nectarine IPA, brewed with American barley and British malted oats and hopped with Centennial, Motueka, Simcoe and Mandarina Bavaria (6.7%). It’s even conditioned on local nectarines that are lovingly processed in house. Lava cans will be released on Sept. 6 at 4 o’clock, plus Game Night begins at 7 o’clock in the evening.



Evil Genius’ official 6th Birthday Party will be held on Sept. 9 from noon til six o’clock, featuring a street party, carnival games, a DJ, live music, and food from Mike’s BBQ. Congrats!

The doors at Fermentery Foam are now open open from 2-6pm every Saturday, where they currently have three bottle-conditioned beers available to go. They’re also now in rotation at a few bars around town. Keep an eye out for them on draft at: Local 44, Martha, South Philly Tap Room, Strangelove’s, and more!

Manayunk Brewing Co. head brewer Evan Fritz has brewed up a lot of cool stuff for wrapping up the summer. Hopgasm is their “leg-trembling juicy and sticky IPA,” brewed with three pounds of hops per barrel and dry-hopped for two weeks with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe. This is one of their best-selling IPAs to date, which you can score in 16-oz cans and on draft in August.

Brand new Swan Dive cans and draft will be in distribution in August. Fritz describes: “This piña colada Gose is chuck full of tropical pineapple and coconut notes – but with a slightly savory and briny finish from the imported sea salt.” It’s the perfect way to “finish up the dog days of summer” for sour lovers.

Keep a look out for their brand new limited edition Yunk O’Lantern in 22-oz wax-dipped bottles in early-August. “Bourbon. Bourbon. And more Bourbon,” Fritz says proudly. This Imperial Pumpkin Ale is brewed with loads of 100% real roasted pumpkin and ground spices and is then aged in freshly-dumped Heaven Hill oak bourbon barrels on whole Madagascar vanilla beans.

Manayunk’s crowd-pleasing Yunkin’ Pumpkin is back for this fall with a fresh, new look. 12-ounce cans and draft will be available starting in August.

With hand-picked Cascade and Nugget hops from local farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Wet Dreamin’ Wet-Hopped IPA is brewed within 24 hours of hop-picking. The “super-fresh and earthy hop aromas provide a unique and delicious flavor that can only be achieved during the fall hop harvest.” Look for 16-oz cans and draft.