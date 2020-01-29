Sam Adams Spices Up Winter With Cold Snap

by ecteam

By Tony Forder, tony@alestreetnews.com

The brewers at Samuel Adams plan to spice up the winter season with a new, brighter, and smoother Cold Snap recipe. The new Cold Snap showcases the brew’s signature blend of 10 exotic spices, fruits and florals: orange zest, vanilla, lemon zest, coriander, rose hips, hibiscus, plum, grains of paradise, anise, and tamarind.

To complement the season’s brisk weather, Samuel Adams brewers made purposeful adjustments to the spice and malt characters while maintaining the Cold Snap recipe’s original warming notes. In adjusting the ratio of Cold Snap’s 10 exotic spices, brewers specifically amplified the orange and vanilla ingredient profiles for added brightness. With a lightened body and amplified flavor profile, the recipe is even more drinkable and refreshing, perfect for warming up after hitting the slopes or staying cozy by the fire.

Fans of this Samuel Adams limited release will enjoy the new recipe’s crisp, sweet, cereal-malt impression and medium body that delivers a subtle and refreshing mouthfeel. The slight sweetness of the fruit and vanilla are balanced by the spicy-herbal, complex aroma of Hallertau Mittelfrüh noble hops for a beautifully brighter and smoother white ale.

Samuel Adams Cold Snap is available nationwide now through March in 6-pack and 12-pack bottles and cans as well as on draft. Cold Snap is also available alongside an all-new style for the season, Mountain Berry, in Samuel Adams Spring Variety Bottles and Spring Can Mix Pack -12-packs. To find Cold Snap near you, visit SamuelAdams.com/find-a-sam.