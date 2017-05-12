Sharing America’s Craft Culture – One Beer at a Time

#beeritforward During American Craft Beer Week, May 15-21

For the 12th consecutive year, small and independent brewers across all 50 states will be participating in American Craft Beer Week (ACBW), May 15-21. In the spirit of America’s craft beer culture, camaraderie and collaboration, beer lovers everywhere are encouraged to #beeritforward and share a craft beer.

Presented by CraftBeer.com – the beer lover site published by the Brewers Association – American Craft Beer Week celebrates America’s 5,300 small and independent brewers through a host of events encouraging beer enthusiasts everywhere to engage in simple acts of craft beer kindness. “Small, independent brewers are known for their commitment to their communities. They beer it forward year-round through grassroots initiatives and charity work that in turn have a significant impact on our local economies,” said Julia Herz, publisher of CraftBeer.com and craft beer program director at the Brewers Association . “This American Craft BeerWeek, we invite the beer-loving public to embrace the theme, and find ways to ‘beer it forward’ as part of the fun.”

To help beer lovers make the right sharing choices, CraftBeer.com put together a handy chart to guide them through the expansive selection process. CraftBeer.com has you covered, simplifying the decision making into a few easy to follow steps. For help in choosing the right craft beer to share, visit CraftBeer.com’s Guide to Sharing . To find a brewery to celebrate near you with CraftBeer.com’s Brewery Finder , join the conversation on Twitter with #beeritforward and #ACBW and look for updates on the CraftBeer.com Facebook page and find ways to celebrate on the official ACBW calendar .

