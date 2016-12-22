Shmaltz Celebrates 20 Years of Shtick

Asked how he felt after 20 years of beer shtick Shmaltz Brewing Co. founder Jeremy Cowan had but one word – "tired". Launched in San Francisco, at Channukah in 1996, Shmaltz' Hebrew – the Chosen Beer brand has schmaltzed its way through the craft brewing world with an impressive array of beers and tongue-in-cheek marketing.

The brewery is celebrating the milestone with Genesis 20:20, a mighty barrel-aged tart barleywine (17.7%) which percolates from its 40,000 sq ft brewery in Clifton Park, NY, opened in 2013, and travels to nearly 40 states across the country; over 30 professional tribe members comprise the Shmaltz efforts. Other seasonal releases include Chanukah, Hanukkah...Pass the Beer (Golden Strong Ale with Cocoa Nibs, 8%); Jewbelation 20 (Dark American Strong Ale, 16.8%), and Shtick in a Box (Holiday Variety 12-Pack).

Shmaltz is celebrating with events across the country, including with fellow Class of '96ers brewers: Three Floyds Brewing in Illinois and ThirstyBear Organic Brewery in San Francisco. In Denver at GABF, Shmaltz joined Bear Republic, Coronado, and Ballast Point at iconic Falling Rock Tap House.

Says Cowan, "After all these years, there's still a lot to do in craft beer. It's still fun and meaningful." Once a contract brewer himself, Cowan now brews for several other brands including the NYC Heartland Brewery chain and Bronx Brewing. In 2017 they will be expanding their unfiltered Alphabet City line and their hyperlocal 518 and 538 brands. For a Shmaltz event near you, check http://shmaltzbrewing.com/calendar/

