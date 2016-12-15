A Sip of History: Carlsberg Debuts 1880s-Era ‘Rebrew’ at Brooklyn Brewery

December 2015 - January 2016

By Cat Wolinski

Coming all the way from Copenhagen, Denmark, Carlsberg Group paid the Brooklyn Brewery a visit last month for the special U.S. debut of “Rebrew,” a project that recreated the Danish brewery’s 1880s-era lager, as it would have been decades ago.

The project, helmed by the Carlsberg Research Laboratory on behalf of the Carlsberg Research Foundation, began with the discovery of an old bottle containing living yeast cells dating back to 1883 in Carlsberg’s old cellars in Copenhagen. With Carlsberg’s 140th anniversary coming, the scientists decided to embark on a project to recreate the lager in commemoration of the company’s brewing history.

The Rebrew debut began with an introduction from Brooklyn Brewery CEO, Eric Ottoway, who commended Carlsberg for their partnership with Brooklyn Brewery (Carlsberg distributes Brooklyn Brewery products in Europe), as well as their commitment to the advancement of brewing science, technology and culture. Central to the afternoon was a detailed presentation from Birgitte Skadhauge, VP Carlsberg Research Laboratories, who showed a video about the Rebrew project, then delved into the historical significance of Carlsberg in the brewing industry—no small example of which is their 1883 discovery of the purification of yeast, which revolutionized the brewing industry as we know it.

In her presentation, Skadhauge explained that the laboratory was able to analyze and regrow the yeast cells found in the old beer bottle, track down ingredients close to those that would have been available in 1883, and recreate a lager “our great-grandfathers would have been drinking.” She also spoke about the company’s current research endeavors, which encompass the future of raw materials, yeast and fermentation, new ingredients, and brewing technology. The event also featured small bites from Danish chef and Noma co-founder, Meds Refslund.

Carlsberg’s Rebrew is not likely to hit the market any time soon – according to beer historian, Bjarke Bundgaard, who also spoke at the event, although the original beer would have been a “volume beer” consumed in large quantities, today’s Rebrew would retail at $10,000 each – but, Bundgaard said, an adapted version is certainly possible.

The “Taste of History,” as the event was called, concluded with Carlsberg thanking the Brooklyn Brewery and awarding Chairman and Co-founder Steve Hindy and Brewmaster Garrett Oliver with the “Rebrew Award,” a bottle of the Rebrew, for their culinary innovation and ambassadorship to the beer industry.

“I still refer to lager yeast as Saccharomyces Carlsbergensis,” Oliver said.

