Skylands Christmas Light Show, NJ

The kids’ll love it! It’s the Christmas Light Show at Skylands Park in Augusta, NY. It’s $20 a carload to drive through displays of 2 million Christmas Lights – Dec. 20-23 and 26-30, starts at 4:30pm. Inside the park, there’s a Christmas bazaar, but more importantly there is the Wheelhouse Kitchen and Bar. Craft beer and cocktails and farm-to-table food – what’s not to like. Be sure to make reservations.

But before you go, why don’t you stop in at Angry Erik’s brewery in nearby Lafayette. Brewer Heide and husband Erik (not that angry), will serve you a flight of carefully crafted brews, several with interesting botanical additions.