December 2016 - January 2017

TN Brew Works Salutes the Chestnut; New Breweries in the Big Easy

By David Fowlkes

Tennessee Brew Works celebrates the revival of the American chestnut with “King Chestnut” American brown ale as their winter seasonal. In the early 1900’s, approximately 98% of American chestnut trees were destroyed by a devastating blight. Prior to that, the American chestnut was considered the King of the Forest and it was the dominant tree in the Tennessee forest. In the oak family, the wood looks like oak, but was soft and worked like pine. It was decay resistant and it was used to build cabins, barns and fences. Tree researchers and plant pathologists have worked for 100 years to bring the chestnut back to the Appalachian Mountains. Battling the chestnut blight, The American Chestnut Foundation has developed chestnut trees ready for testing in the forest. To celebrate this milestone, Tennessee Brew Works, and Treeborn, Inc. who developed the chestnut chip, recognize this long sought milestone by brewing an American chestnut brown ale with the mild, sweet nutty flavor that only the King of the Forest could provide.

In Columbia, TN owner John Porter and brewers Ryan Whitaker and Chris Davis have opened the new Asgard Brewing Co. The brewery logo and theme is centered on Norse traditions, and the name Asgard comes from Norse mythology. They plan to brew a good number of beers that are Nordic inspired, but will also create porters, IPAs, and other standard styles. You can also expect sours and Belgian inspired ales. Located at 104 East Fifth St. in Columbia, the brewery’s first release was Voyager Citra Wheat Ale. The brewery currently has a 15-seat taproom and has plans to expand in the next two years into a larger space directly across the street.

Another newcomer to the volunteer state is Southern Grist Brewing Co., founded by Jamie Lee, Kevin Antoon, and Jared Welch. Their Nashville brewery and taproom also has cans of their new beers available so stock up on Nashville Mule and Mixed Greens III while enjoying a special draft or two at the brewery! They utilized Toucan Mobile Canning to assist with packaging. Initial reviews are outstanding for the new brewery.

Mantra Artisan Ales in Franklin, TN celebrated one year of business Nov. 18 with a special release of Goo Goo Gish, their very popular Milk Stout brewed with peanuts, caramel and vanilla that is an homage to Nashville's famous Goo Goo Cluster candy. Mantra released their first beer in the 375-ml sour bottle series. Imli, Hindu for tamarind, is a Tamarind Fennel Brett Sour Ale. It's bright and bretty with notes of green apple and a touch of earthiness. Also check out the newest batch of Big Juicy Dank, a west coast style IPA that was originally brewed for the Southern Brewers Conference back in August.

East Nashville Beer Works has opened in East Nashville at 320 E. Trinity Lane between Ellington Parkway and Dickerson Pike. The brewery was started by Anthony Davis and Sean Jewett with a 15-bbl system. You can find local favorites on tap like Miro Miel, a 5.2% honey blonde ale made with local Tennessee honey, Swing Bridge IPA 6.2% 80 IBU that balances both fruity and floral notes with malt character, and East Bank Citra IPA 6.7% 74 IBU. The brewery also brews Young Hickory smoked porter and an Imperial Stout. The taproom features a full food menu that is run by local chef Jay Sowinski, and a variety of menu options can be enjoyed on their outside deck when the weather is nice! Currently beers are only available at the brewery but plans for distribution are progressing!

In Lexington, KY West Sixth Brewing has announced they are opening a 120-acre farm located just 35 minutes from town in Franklin County. The West Sixth Farm will be open to the public so that it can be used as an educational tool to teach about the ingredients grown to be used by the brewery in the production of beer. A small-scale production facility is in the works for the site as well. Fairhope Brewing on the coast of Alabama has started distribution in Georgia. You can find their beers in the "greater" Atlanta area as well as Augusta.

Good People Brewing Co., the oldest and largest craft brewery in the state of Alabama, announced El Gordo Day, a festival celebrating El Gordo, a limited release Russian imperial stout. The Dia Del Gordo Festival will take place Dec. 10 at 1pm at the brewery located at 114 14th Street. The brewery plans to have food trucks, live music, rare drafts, and other entertainment throughout the day. El Gordo clocks in at 13.9%, the legal limit in the state of Alabama! Notes of roasted malts, vanilla, bitter chocolate, and bourbon give this full-bodied stout its muscle and richness. In 2015, Paste Magazine named it the Best Non-Barrel Aged Imperial Stout in a blind taste test. A limited number of 750-ml bottles will be available for sale only at the brewery. The Good People Taproom will also be offering a variety of different beers on draft for full pours and samples.

Chase Medlin is leaving Twain's Brewpub & Billiards in Decatur, GA to begin work on his own endeavor, Locomotion Brewing that will be located in Chamblee, GA. The brewery will occupy a 21,000 sq ft space and Chase will start distribution with two brews yet to be announced. Mike Castagno replaces Chase at Twains. Mike is a BJCP Master Beer Judge and brings over 11 years of home brewing experience to the operation. Mike has a background as a commercial R&D Chemist. If the previous path of brewers at Twain’s has any indication of the future for Georgia craft beer then get excited, as the small brewpub has been a jump start for brewers like those at Athens Creature Comforts!

Jonathan Baker at Monday Night Brewing tells us that they are building a second location within the City of Atlanta along the BeltLine Trail, that will have a focus on barrel caging and souring, all with an on-site urban orchard along the pedestrian-friendly trail. Just five years after opening their doors on the Westside of Atlanta, the site is slated to open in the summer of 2017. “Our barrel-aged beers have won major awards at competitions like the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, and we’ve realized we’re pretty darn good at barrel-aging,” explains Monday Night Brewing co-founder Jonathan Baker. “Unfortunately we simply don’t have the room to do what we want to do at our current brewery.” 22,000 square feet of new space should change that, allowing Monday Night Brewing to install multiple barrel-aging and souring rooms as well as open fermentation vessels, which ferment beer using flora in the air around them.

Another Atlanta brewery is several months away from releasing the first beers brewed in its new barrel aged facility. SweetWater Brewing has completed building its new Woodlands facility that has been filled with six American Oak foeders, tons of barrels, a new pilot system, and will be the home of their barrel aging and sour program. It’s located right next door to the original brewery, and the space can even be rented out for events. SweetWater also introduced their new winter seasonal, Squeeze Box. This bottle-conditioned beer is an IPA brewed with grapefruit for its juicy citrus flavor and is bright and crisp with five tropical hop additions. Squeeze Box is available in cans, bottles and the Winter Variety Pack. Also returning in the variety pack for the winter season is LowRYEder. This GABF gold medal award winning beer was voted by fans to be brought back and can be found only in the Variety Pack.

Creature Comforts in Athens, GA released some pretty special brews! On Nov. 22 they released Oh, Fantastic Then! a 5.6% pale ale. The beer utilizes new hops from South Africa, called Southern Passion, along with Azacca and Mosaic. The result is a fruity, earthy, and funky beer. Also look for their ever-popular Koko Buni brewed with freshly toasted coconut. These follow the release of their new IPA Crescendo 7.2%. Crescendo is a very hoppy IPA with about 5-lbs of hops/bbl made with El Dorado, Galaxy, and a new hop varietal called Grungeist. Look for stone fruit, grapefruit, lemon, floral, and grassy notes.

Athens’ Terrapin Beer Co. has been selected to anchor a new development at The Battery Atlanta. The location of the new Terrapin Taproom is just outside the right field gate to the new stadium and home of the Atlanta Braves in 2017. Look for a few killer winter releases from Terrapin including Side Project release Smoke on the Porter 8.5% that uses beechwood smoked malt that beautifully marries to the dark malts in the grain bill and is aged on French oak spirals. Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout 9.4% is also available in cans! This year marks the 12th anniversary of this special brew, and as always it is velvety smooth with wonderful coffee notes from Jittery Joe’s local coffee roasters!

Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach, FL announced an extension to their brewing team with the hiring of Justin Rick, previous senior brewer at Brooklyn Brewery. Justin graduated from the Master Brewers Program at UC Davis in 2008, and over the past eight years has held top brewing positions at Stone Brewing, Leinenkugel and Brooklyn Brewery. Justin will continue the momentum as Saltwater's new head of brewing. Since the beginning of June, he has helped to standardize procedures, improve safety, and streamline operations. Dustin Jeffers will continue to manage recipe formulation and serves as Saltwater's director of operations.

JDub’s Brewing in Sarasota, FL is currently interviewing distributors in the Peach State and hopes to be on shelves in stores and on draft lines soon. The brewery has already built a solid relationship with Kroger that will be a focus of as they move into the new territory that is dominated by the grocery store chain. “Kroger is a giant account, for any brewer in America. We’ve been eager to get our beers in the Kroger stores for a long time and are thrilled to roll up our sleeves and work with them. They truly ‘get’ craft beer,” said owner Jeremy “JDub” Joerger.

New Orleans has several new breweries, including Royal Brewery owned by Raymond and Mandy Pumilia; it is located at 7366 Townsend Place. Brewing should start by the end of the year. Equipment has also arrived at Brieux Carre Brewing Co. located at 2115 Decatur Street. They should be pouring beers hopefully by years end or early in 2017. Tanks and buildout continue at Parleaux Beer Lab at 4224 Royal Street and at Wayward Owl Brewing Co. they mashed in their first IPA on Nov. 9! This large brewery took over a space once occupied by a local theater that they restored and is very spacious with a lengthy comfortable bar, and plenty of room to relax and enjoy conversation with friends. Look for their beers in cans very soon.

Highland Brewing Co., Asheville, NC released limited quantities of Black Watch Double Chocolate Milk Stout on Black Friday. Black Watch is part of Highland’s Warrior Series: big beers in small batches. “Black Watch was an overnight sensation last year. When the pilot batch was on tap, there was daily talk among our team. We had this totally natural and exciting staff engagement around this beer. Then the public release created an instant following,” said Leah Ashburn, president. Originally brewed in Highland’s Pilot Room as a staff collaboration with lead bartender J. Unger and pilot brewer Paul Rollow, the beer quickly achieved notoriety. Quite simply, it is the chocolatiest beer Unger and Rollow could make, and Highland’s regulars couldn’t get enough. Brewmaster Hollie Stephenson scaled up the recipe for the first time last year, combining one pound of cacao nibs per barrel with five malts, roasted barley, and flaked oats to create a rich, high-gravity ale reminiscent of brownie batter and marshmallows, with an aromatic nose and a lingering dark chocolate finish. This year, chocoholics are clamoring for the release. Four-packs and draft will be available in limited quantities throughout Highland’s 9-state distribution network. Highland also released their highly acclaimed Cold Mountain Winter Ale. This year is the brew’s 20th anniversary. In celebration of Asheville’s longest running seasonal, Highland released the beer alongside a 1-time special brew, Imperial Cold Mountain 8%.

Catawba Brewing Co. is adding a Charlotte, NC location. Billy Pyatt, co-founder of the Morganton brewery, told the Charlotte Business Journal that it will open a 10-bbl brewhouse and tasting room in the Belmont neighborhood, near the Plaza Midwood. The 10,000 sq ft location at 933 Louise Avenue is the former Kellogg’s bakery facility. It is expected to open in early 2017.

New to Concord, NC is Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co. The brewery is named after the original 26-acre plot that hometown Concord was founded on. Owners Joel Padgett and Wes Ports hired head brewer Eric Troutman to run the 15-bbl system. Their first brew on the system was Corban Avenue Honey Blonde Ale, and they also have an IPA that is full of tropical and citrus flavors.

