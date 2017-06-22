Southern Brew News – June 22, 2017

By David Fowlkes

Bayou Teche Brewing has recently completed brewery expansion at their Arnaudville brewery by increasing the facility square footage by 50 percent, added new office space, and installing a new semi- automated keg washing system. The most exciting addition was the installation of a new fully-automatic brewhouse from Italian manufacturer Simatec. Bayou Teche’s new brewhouse is the first fully-automatic and scalable of its kind in North America. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Bayou Teche Brewing on June 15th.

Catawba Brewing released two new Small Batch beers in their Passport Beer Series. First, a Mango IPA 6.5% was tapped on June 15, at all Catawba locations. This is the final test batch in a new series of fruited IPAs that will go into production in July under the name Friki Tiki. Brewed with flaked wheat in the mash, a tropical hop profile utilizing Simcoe and Citra was selected to complement a huge addition of real Florida mango puree. The second release was an Apricot Grisette 4.9%, available exclusively in their tasting rooms. This Belgian-style session ale is a spinoff from a Peach Grisette, released earlier this spring, which was one of Catawba’s fastest-selling beers from their small batch program. This thirst-quenching golden ale showcases the fruity esters of its French Saison yeast strain, amplified by an addition of fresh apricots during secondary fermentation.

Seasoned Skillet, a bourbon barrel-aged version of Burial Beer in Asheville, NC Donut Stout released June 3rd as the culmination of their Asheville Beer Week events. Last year’s release saw nearly 300 attendees vying for 750ml bottles. In response, Burial had increased their production for the current release. “Skillet Donut Stout was on tap when we first opened our doors four years ago. It was one of only six beers we had available. To us, this beer represents a journey from that day, to our first canned beer to our biggest bottle release to-date,” states co-founder, Jess Reiser. The brewery’s annual beer week events historically center around the release of Skillet Donut Stout in cans, one of only two yearly can releases, and Skillet Six Ways, a draught only release of six variants of the breakfast stout paired with mini donuts. This year, however, a new addition from Burial’s recently launched hazy Double IPA series will release alongside Seasoned Skillet. A Paranormal Vibe DIPA features Citra, Simcoe, Centennial, and Mandarina hops with the addition of Simcoe Lupulin Powder. Move quickly because these won’t last long!

Riverbend Malt House announced it will expand its headquarters and manufacturing operations in Asheville. The expansion will create 15 new jobs and invest $9.5 million over the next four years in new facilities, machinery and equipment. Founded in Asheville, in 2010, Riverbend creates artisan malts for the craft beer and distilling industries. Riverbend’s Malt is sourced from regional farms throughout the Southeast, travels fewer miles in process and thus reduces the environmental impact of the craft beverage manufacturing process. Riverbend prides itself on extraordinary products that lead to great tasting beer for a growing clientele that includes over 120 of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries.

"With our expansion we'll be buying more grain from regional farmers and creating new manufacturing jobs in Asheville at above living wage levels, with healthcare benefits," noted Riverbend’s CEO, Scott Hickman.

I first visited Birdsong Brewing in Charlotte, NC several years ago at their first location in the area of the city known as NoDa. The neighborhood is home to several breweries and is a good place to start visiting Taprooms in Charlotte. Once a month my wife and I head to Charlotte and I have noticed that on Thursdays Birdsong brewer Coner Robinson has some interesting small batch releases each week. Two recent ones caught my eye. Fake Plastic Trees is a 6.4% hoppy wheat beer that was first brewed back in 2013. A mellow American wheat base helps to give Fake Plastic Trees some body while Columbus, Sorachi Ace, and Cascade hops are responsible for bitterness with some slight citrus and grassy notes. The great news from Birdsong is the beer will be available in cans so you can take this one with you all Summer long where ever you are headed! Birdsong also released a Double IPA dubbed Gravity Rides Everything 8.7% and 80 IBUs. The beer is loaded with hop varieties including Citra, Cascade, Chinook, Mosaic, Galaxy, Willamette, Fuggle and Idaho 7. The beer is brewed in the West Coast-style and is very aromatic with pronounced pineapple and orange citrus notes, and you'll detect a slight grassiness and perhaps some citrus on the finish.

Hi-Wire Brewing, Asheville, NC announced the addition of Atlanta, Northwest Georgia, and Southwest Georgia to their distribution network, which results in full geographic coverage in the state. Hi-Wire partnered with Georgia Crown Distributing Co, with rollout events the first week of June. The great success that High Wire had in smaller markets such as Athens, Augusta, and Savannah made the brewery feel confident in their decision to launch the larger Atlanta market, as well as the remainder of the state of Georgia. Hi-Wire will be launching Atlanta with their entire portfolio, including year-round, seasonal, specialty, and sour beers.

In Alabama fans of Straight to Ale will find the seasonal release of Monkeys Uncle 8% DIPA. This beer has big citrus flavors, huge hop aroma and a bitterness that will please all lovers of hops!

In Montgomery Railyard Brewing Co. has closed as a brewpub ceasing its restaurant operations but will remain as a brewery in the same space. Iconic barbecue retailer Dreamland BBQ moves in to the Railyard space and will resume its operations there, serving up its famous BBQ after closing a location just around the corner. Railyard Head Brewer Jamie Ray will continue to brew craft beers for the operation.

Carolina Bauernhaus Ales, Anderson, SC has two new special releases. 18 Mile Red Grand Cru 7.2% is their sour red ale brewed with North Carolina grown heirloom rye malt. This unique regional ale is fermented with a blend of native yeast strains and a pair of traditional brettanomyces strains and then aged for six months in a collection of regional wine barrels. Look for a bright acidity drawn from a locally collected strain of lactobacillus while the beer is full of rich dark fruit notes balanced by an oaky barrel character. At the end of June the brewery releases Kuningilin, dry hopped sour ale made with a blend of Vic Secret and Amarillo hops.

In Spartanburg, SC RJ Rockers adds their spin to the summer time beer releases with Pool Boy 7% IPA. The beer is available in the brewery taproom. Pool Boy delivers a cannonball of tropical fruit, citrus, and resinous hop character. Bitterness and malt character take a back seat in this refreshing golden ale allowing the flavor and aroma of Citra and Mosaic hops to shine through.

Jacksonville, FL has a new brewery as Hyperion Brewing Co. held their Grand Opening, on May 19. Co-owner and CEO Alexandra McKeown thanked everyone in attendance saying “All of us at Hyperion Brewing Company are overwhelmed by and so thankful for the support we received from the Jacksonville community, and especially our Springfield neighbors. The brewery located at 1740 Main Street N, is the first craft brewery in historic Springfield. Hyperion is Jacksonville’s first nanobrewery, serving a variety of beer styles, traditional and innovative, on a 32-gallon 1BBL system, ensuring plenty of variety for patrons to sample.

Bold City Brewing has opened a new location in downtown Jacksonville at 109 East Bay Street. The second location opened up with three of brewer Jeremy “Big Jerms” beers online including an English Rye IPA with an American twist as it's aggressively hopped. An English Special Bitter, and Oatmeal Stout. The brewery now keeps around twelve beers on tap that include a great variety of styles from IPAs to Saisons to fruited wheat beers. Check them out on your next trip through the city!

