Southern News 5-11-17

By David Fowlkes

thelostbeers@gmail.com

In GA news the owners of Max Lagers Brewpub in downtown Atlanta are planning a new brewpub project in the Westside district. Westside has seen a number of new brewery projects take shape in 2017. The concept will include a brewery, restaurant and beer garden in a renovated warehouse. The new brewpub will be called The Bold Monk, and will utilize partner John Roberts as the head brewer. John has been at the helm of Max Lagers for the past twenty years and has served on the GA Brewers Guild. Amy Wenk of Atlanta Business Chronical reports that The Bold Monk will take up 12,000 sq ft and is designed by ASD/SKY; its interior “will have an eclectic mix of stone, wood, concrete and steel that will create a contemporary representation of the monastic breweries of Belgium,” says an announcement. Look for The Bold Monk to have bottling capabilities as well. In other news John recently revived Helenbock at Max Lagers. Helenbock was the flagship beer of Friends Brewing, a small microbrewery that operated in the 1990s out of Helen, GA. The beer was brewed as a one-time offering at the downtown Atlanta pub!

Wild Heaven Beer announced plans to open a second brewery and taproom location at the Lee + White development in Atlanta adjacent to the Beltline’s Westside Trail. Wild Haven Westside will be located in a freestanding building, including over 21,000 sq ft of space with room for expansion, includes a large area overlooking the Atlanta Beltline perfect for patrons to enjoy being outdoors on over 10,000 sq ft of decks and patios, while sipping beer and nibbling food made onsite. “We plan to create an incredible beer and food destination in an area of Atlanta whose time has come,” says Wild Heaven President, Nick Purdy. “Beyond that, this facility provides space for our ongoing growth and expansion.” Wild Heaven Brewmaster Eric Johnson explains, “We’ll start with a 15-bbl brewhouse allowing production of new beers plus smaller run beers from our lineup, followed by a 60-bbl system that will take over production of our mainline beers. Then our Avondale Estates facility can become focused on sour and barrel-aged beer production.” The company is looking to make an investment of over $5 million dollars in the project. Look for a 2018 opening. Brewmaster Eric Johnson is already planning a taproom lineup worthy of a visit, including variants on core Wild Heaven beers, a stream of new experimental beers and new taproom-only beers. “Eric’s brewing creativity and innovation has blown me away for over twenty years, and so I personally cannot wait to see what this new context allows him to do,” says Purdy.

Mitch Steele is also bringing a new brewpub project to the Westside of Atlanta. New Realm Brewing will be located in a 20,000 sq ft space located at 820 Ralph McGill Avenue. In addition to a production brewery there will be a restaurant, rooftop bar, and outdoor beer garden. The project is headed by three partners, Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and former Head Brewer for Stone Brewing Mitch Steele. The Westside of Atlanta is quickly becoming a beer destination in 2017! In Greensboro, GA the Oconee Brewing Co. opened back in May. Owner Taylor Lamm opened the brewery in a 6,000 sq ft space in an old mill that was built out utilizing beautiful old brick and full length glass walls that really bring the space to life. OBC looks to package in bottles right from the start. Just north in Athens, GA the new Akademia Brewing Co. is building out a space near the old Georgia Square Mall. They took delivery of equipment late April, to include 10- and 20-bbl fermenters from Deutsche Beverage Technology.

Terrapin Beer Co. in Athens, GA has several new beers that I am excited about. Released in selected markets Cumulus Lupulus 8.1% Imperial IPA brewed with Amarillo, Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic is dank and juicy! A slight haze from the addition of flaked oats and wheat, this one pours with a nice dense head and is full of all of 101 IBUs! Seasonal Maggie’s Farmhouse Peach Ale is back, and at 5.5% and available in cans this is a great one for the warmer weather that is upon us in the South. Golding hops complement the malt and let the flavor of the acidulated peaches shine in this favorite. Lastly in their Side Project series I had the winner of their employee homebrew competition, Chubby Bunny 8.5%. This imperial S’mores Milk stout is available in bombers, and is brewed with Graham crackers, Lactose, Vanilla, and Condor Cocoa Nibs. I should have saved the bottle and let it age but it was too much to resist not opening it with friends! Scofflaw Brewing in Atlanta is growing adding three 90-bbl fermentation tanks and a 90-bbl brite tank. Demand for their beers has outpaced their ability to brew and keep up!

In Alabama, Good People Brewing Co., in Birmingham has a new summer seasonal, JUCO Southern IPA 4.2%. The brewery tells me that the beer is named “after those summers spent in the classroom.” This session IPA has notes of pine and lemon zest and features Columbus, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Equinox hops. JUCO Southern IPA is available on draft and in cans through the summer. In case you missed it Good People also put out a fantastic West Coast IPA called Hitchhiker back in the Spring. The 7.8% IPA was brewed with Columbus, Cascade and Simcoe hops, and had great notes of pineapple, grapefruit, orange and tangerine in the nose. If you can find a 6-pack it is well worth the purchase!

Trim Tab Brewing Co. released its fourth beer in cans this past spring. The Bankston 88 Belgian Blonde 4.5% is Bankston 88 is a wheat-based belgian blonde ale that combines light citrus flavors with a blend of belgian yeast and west coast, and Japanese hops. Centennial and Sorachi Ace hops, contribute to aromas dominated by lemon verbena, grapefruit, cedar, and gardenia flowers. Flavors include fresh bread, lemongrass, a variety of acidic fruits such as meyer lemon and grapefruit. Mouthfeel is both crisp and mouth-coating due to a large proportion of wheat. In the end you have a complex, balanced beer that proves that a session beer can have incredible depth of flavor all while remain light and undeniably drinkable.

Related Posts via Categories