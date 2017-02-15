Southern News Feb/March 2017

Tradesman Brewing Co., Charleston, SC is ready to expand. With the growth of the brewing industry in Charleston the owner/operators at Tradesman Brewing have found themselves undersized, needing more space and larger equipment to support demand. Currently, Tradesman Brewing produces almost 1,000 barrels per year on their small system, which can’t keep up. The brewery has signed a lease for a 7,000 sq ft warehouse and a 2.5-acre lot at 1647 King St. Ext. The new location will allow the brewery to more than quadruple brewing capacity, expand its taproom space, add a larger patio, and accommodate much more parking. The new brewhouse will be able to exceed 4,000 barrels per year, and will allow the growing company to expand into some package beer. The move also puts Tradesman Brewing Co. in the middle of Charleston’s burgeoning brewery district. They will be less than a mile from Lo-Fi, Cooper River Brewing, Fatty’s Beer Works, Revelry, and Edmunds Oast. “We feel very fortunate that our beer has been so well received,” says Chris Winn, of the brewery.

Scott Shor, owner of Edmund’s Oast, announced that Timmons Pettigrew is joining the team in the newly created position of Director of Group Operations. Pettigrew, who began officially on Jan. 2, will oversee a wide variety of responsibilities with the ever-expanding company. Duties include strategic planning, procurement, reporting, and more for the restaurant, the brewery, the exchange, and any other future endeavors.

Nantahala Brewing Co. in Bryson City, NC is releasing the first beer in its new Firetimes series. This series is especially important to the brewery as each beer pays homage to the important and influential friends the staff at Nantahala has made over the last six years. Each beer will reflect the preferences and tastes of the collaborator and will be brewed with each of them in the brewhouse. Nantahala is kicking off the series with Tall, Dark and Randy 7% Belgian Dubbel fermented with 55 gallons of pressed apples sourced from Western North Carolina. The beer’s namesake, Randy Truitt, is a lover of Belgian ales and claims Dubbels as his favorite style of beer. Randy is also a longtime advocate of not only Nantahala Brewing but the craft beer movement as a whole. Joe Rowland, owner of Nantahala Brewing, knows how invaluable it is to have a strong proponent of your brand and beer and has counted Randy as a dear friend for years.

Wicked Weed Brewing announced that their Head of Sour Production, Rich Kilcullen is leaving the Asheville brewery to take on a similar role with Brewdog in Scotland. The move creates an opportunity for Andrew Zinn, formally Head Wood Cellarman, to take on the role Rich leaves behind, while at the same time Eric Leypoldt gets promoted to Head of Brewing Operations. “Although it's always hard to see someone in the family go, the effect Rich has had on our program will forever be seen and felt here at Wicked Weed. Thank you for all you've done, Rich. We will miss you. Cheers.”

Catawba’s Peanut Butter Jelly Time 5.7% certainly didn’t take the easy road to its near legendary status among craft beer enthusiasts. It returns March 3. This hard-earned liquid lunch is the result of blue-collar brewing. Aging beer on whole roasted local WNC peanuts presented a unique challenge in 2012, when Catawba brewed their first 3-bbl batch of PB&J. Five years later, and now slated for 4-state distribution, this one-of-a-kind beer has required some innovative engineering and a proprietary brewing process. While other beers have tried to simulate the flavor of whole roasted peanuts, there is no substitute for the real thing. Likewise, the bold complementary flavor of fruity jam is achieved only through weeks of aging on real Oregon raspberries. A light brown ale with a touch of wheat in its malt bill provides the bready base for the star ingredients. Although production of PB&J has more than doubled from last year, it isn’t expected to last much beyond April 2, which happens to be National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day 2017.

Lakeland Brewing Co., Lakeland, FL has lots of stuff going on this time of the year. On Feb. 18 the 3rd Annual Hops for Heroes Craft Beer Festival is at Ferg’s on Central Avenue, in St. Petersburg, FL and they will be pouring. They recently hired another brewer to join their team, Anthony Chacon. Anthony is a Seibel graduate and brewed with Brew Hub prior to joining the Lakeland team. In early February you can look for their release of JR Pierce’s Smoked Porter! On Fat Tuesday Feb. 28 join the brewery with Mardi Gras festivities to include beer specials, Cajun food, and lots of beads. In March they will celebrate on the 17th with firkin Friday a little early this month with a green beer firkin (made with Japanese Macha tea) and a menu to feature corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, and other Irish treats. The manatee is a special animal to the state of Florida, and while November in Florida is Manatee appreciation month, the rest of the nation celebrates the day on the last Wednesday in March. Lakeland Brewing is going to add to the celebration with all day beer specials and they hope to have representatives from manatee conservation groups like the Florida Fish & Wildlife conservation commission present to raise money for manatee protection.

Hourglass Brewing, Longwood, FL is expanding. They have added an additional 5,045 sq ft of space to be used for long-term sustainability of the brewing operation. This will give them an immediate increase in tank space to accommodate additional distribution to both the Hourglass and Sourglass brewing lines. The expansion means Hourglass will be able to produce more beer for the taproom as well as state-wide distribution. Additional parking will also be available at the brewery to accommodate guests. The brewery has a host of new specials and events planned including Tuesday Cask Night where a new cask is tapped every Tuesday at 4pm! Wednesday is Randall Night, and check out Speakeasy Sundays where you must follow their Facebook page for new passwords, which entitle you to various specials and prices. There is always something going on at Hourglass Brewing whether it is live music or an art show (check out their FB events page) or a Food Pairing event like on Feb. 12 when they feature Chef Bob Aungst in a Valentines Beer and Dessert pairing.

Crooked Thumb Brewery in Safety Harbor, FL is into its second year of brewing and will be releasing the first bottle release from their "Abbey of the South” series in early February. The two bottles are the Trippel that is commonly on tap at the brewery, and then their Singel aged on plums and with the addition of Brett B. The plums were added towards the end of primary to continue fermentation and bring out the character of the fruit while also allowing to ferment away some of the sugars for a drier end result. In addition, Crooked Thumb will have its first canned offerings in February. Look for Shade Tree IPA, a modern West Coast style IPA 7.2% with big hop flavors and aromatics derived from both modern and classic hop varietals. Spicy mango and pine dominate with a dry finish, and the light malt character keeps you coming back to it. The second canned product is their Florida Grapefruit Gose 4.2%. This is a classic tart wheat beer coupled with Safety Harbor’s historical link to grapefruit. Citrusy, refreshing, and lightly tart, this beer is unique to Crooked Thumb. Later in the spring look for their Grandpa Jack’s Pils to be the next canned offering.

On Feb. 25 Crooked Thumb will have their second annual release of Girl Scout Cookie inspired brews! This event coincides with the yearly release of the cookies you can never get enough of! Travis Kruger told me, “to show our undying affection we start work in December crafting brews and devising treatments to make 3-5 beers that are inspired by the flavors of our favorites! Last year’s brews included a Thin Mint Stout and a Tagalong Porter, this year we will have some of the old favorites and add a new one or two!”

In March Crooked Thumb will host the official kick-off event for Tampa Bay Beer Week with the Ultimate Brewer Challenge. An Iron Chef for brewers, the competition will involve secret ingredients unique to each of the breweries participating to use in crafting a beer for the competition. On March 4 the breweries will come together to share these beers and kick off a week’s worth of events to highlight the craft beer community in Tampa Bay! During Tampa Bay Beer Week the brewery will also be releasing the third bottle for the Abbey of the South series which is a barrel-aged Dubbel that has been quietly resting in bourbon barrels for months.

Robby McClung and Florida Keys Brewing Co. will be celebrating their second anniversary on Feb. 19 with a special bottle release of their Smelly Butt IPA brewed with Pineapple. Robby tells me they are only releasing 100 bottles with limited edition artwork and each bottle will be numbered and signed. The anniversary party will have food vendors, live music featuring Micah Gardner and the Barstool Sailors who are local favorites returning after a hiatus. Also in early February look for a release of their first run of 16-oz. Florida Keys will be selling 4-packs of Kritter IPA with limited edition artwork by local artist Pasta Pantaleo as well as the popular Iguana Bait also only available at the brewery. On March 16 The Morada Way Arts and Cultural Districts 3rd Thursday Artwalk will coincide with the St. Paddy’s Day Party and Robby tells me they are releasing Shenanigan’s, a Jack Daniels barrel-aged red ale. A small quantity will be available for distribution. Look for these February/March beer releases as well, Dram Alter Saison brewed with Lactobacillus, golden raisins, cinnamon, and oak; Braemar Milk Stout; Leonard Croon Oatmeal Stout; and Celtic Gold, a crisp, refreshing ale brewed with light malt and American hops. Lots of fun going on in Key West where it is always warmer than where you are!

Dunedin Brewery, Florida’s Oldest Microbrewery, will be hosting their 16th Annual Stogies & Stout celebration on Feb. 25. This yearly ticketed event attracts beer enthusiasts across the greater Tampa Bay Area and abroad to share in their love for rich, dark brews. Attendees will receive a commemorative tasting glass for sampling over 35 local and national selections. Dunedin Brewery’s kitchen will be offering a special menu of French-American fare, cultivated for the occasion and included in the ticket-price. To top it all off, guests will receive a complimentary cigar to accompany the brisk February weather and robust stouts. Tickets went on sale Jan. 2.

Due South Brewing, Boynton Beach, FL will be traveling to Boston to pour at the Extreme Beer Festival – beers like Manuel's Dojo (a Margarita-styled Berliner weisse full of fresh limes), Mexicana Trench (our award-winning Mariana Trench Imperial Stout brewed with extra cinnamon and habanero peppers), and Electric Relaxation (a lovely bitter Black IPA with chocolate, vanilla, coffee, coconut, and cinnamon). This will be the fourth year in a row that Due South has been invited to pour at Extreme Beer Festival. In other news, Due South will release Hopicana as their spring seasonal release. Doug Fairall tells me, “Every year, we get excited to brew and release this Rye India Pale Ale that's created with the addition of fresh oranges, and honey from a local apiary in Loxahatchee. The honey and oranges help to create an incredibly juicy beer that's full of great tropical hop character. It's a beer we get asked about often!”

Big Storm Brewing Co., Tampa, FL, announced that Joel Moore has been promoted to head brewer of all brewing operations. Joel joined Big Storm in December of 2015 and spent much of the year focused on research and development at Big Storm’s Odessa location. Joel is responsible for some of Big Storm’s more popular offerings in the taprooms like the Merchant Porter, the Belgian Quad and Quintuple and the Palm Bender Gulf Coast IPA.

Bousa Brewing is to begin distributing beers from their taproom located in the Little River District in Miami, FL in February. As reported by David Minsky, the co-owners Juan Pablo Vergara and Enrique Garcia opened their brewery at 7235 NE Fourth Avenue in Miami's Little River District. They hope to open the adjacent tasting room in February 2017 but will begin distributing beers first through Miami's Eagle Brands. They are brewing with a 20-bbl system.

JDub’s Brewing Co. will host their 3-year anniversary at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on Feb. 11. Guests will get to sample beers from Florida and nationally renowned craft breweries. Additionally, this year’s festival is going to feature a “Pros versus Joes” theme with home brewers on site serving their creations and guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite beer of the day.

Eric Tollison from Below the Radar in Huntsville, AL has some exciting things in the works and at the top of the list is the return of their Dark Strong Ale called 4XL and their DIPA, Crytpic. He tells me “The recipe for Cryptic was completely overhauled from last year and is now brewed with about four pounds of hops per barrel and came in at 9.5% and 180 IBUs. This is one of our rarest brews and is a favorite among our hop enthusiast visitors.”

