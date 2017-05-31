Southern Update 6-1-17

By David Fowlkes

thelostbeers@gmail.com

Creature Comforts Brewing Co. released Tritonia Gose 4.5% brewed with cucumber and lime in 12-oz cans for the first time. Tritonia is a tart and refreshing Gose with hints of coriander, sea salt and features the addition of cucumber and lime. “Tritonia is one of my favorite of our limited release beers,” said Co-founder and Head Brewer David Stein. “It’s extremely refreshing and perfect for the spring months as the weather starts to warm up.”

Tritonia is available on-site at Creature Comforts as well as in the Athens and Atlanta markets. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed legislation allowing breweries to sell directly to consumers! The new law allows brewery patrons to purchase beer in taprooms and a case of beer for offsite consumption. The law permits breweries to annually sell up to 3,000 barrels of beer, which is equivalent to approximately one million 12-oz bottles. Finally consumers in Georgia can enjoy beer at breweries without the silliness of have to purchase a “tour”, and can finally buy beer “to-go” to enjoy at home. “On behalf of the association, I would like to thank Governor Deal for signing Senate Bill 85 and his continued efforts to keep Georgia as the top state in which to do business,” said Martin Smith, executive director of the GBWA. “Our state leaders have been committed to ensuring Georgia remains a great state in which to brew beer and that local economies benefit from the industry’s steady growth. We are excited to have worked alongside our brewer partners and retailers in supporting the bill and look forward to the positive impact the new law will have on the industry.”

Brewery buy-outs continue to be a topic of discussion and in Florida the Punta Gorda-based Fat Point Brewing has finalized a deal to associate with Big Storm Brewing Co. based in Tampa Bay. The two breweries will be associated together under Big Storm’s parent company Seaboard Craft Beer Holdings. Earlier this year, Fat Point Brewing announced it would be closing its production facility and taproom. But under the new partnership, the brewery and taproom will remain open and Fat Point will continue production of its fresh, local handcrafted beers.

“We believe in protecting and nurturing the local craft beer industry and it was vitally important we preserve the quality beers Fat Point is producing,” said Seaboard co-founder L.J. Govoni. Bill Frazer, who founded Fat Point, will remain with the brewery. Fat Point will continue producing the company’s four signature craft beers which include Big Boca Ale, Ryeght Angle IPA, the Belgian-style tripel Bru Man Chu and Going Mintal, a Belgian-style wheat beer featuring subtle hints of lemon and mint. Earlier this year Fat Point celebrated its 2-year anniversary. The company’s beers are available throughout southwest Florida including Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples and Cape Coral.

Proof Brewing Co. in Tallahassee, FL has brought back its bourbon barrel-aged Glass Emperor Imperial Stout in bottles! This year they also introduced a special hazelnut, coffee, and vanilla barrel-aged version as well. Look for a new Island Lime Margarita Gose from Mastry’s Brewing Co. in St. Petersburg. This Margarita-style ale has become a craft brewery favorite seasonal in the last few years and this one utilizes Florida Pure Sea Salt, and fresh limes. Island Lime Margarita Gose is the brewery's first bottle release!

Tank Brewing Co. finally opened its taproom in Miami in late April. The 5,000 sq ft space is located near the Miami International Airport so make a stop as you are traveling in or out of the city. The space includes a ton of flat screens, leather furniture to lounge on, and a 500 sq ft cigar bar! Look for Head Brewer Moh Saade to have beers like his hoppy and citrusy El Farito IPA, Freedom Tower American Amber, and La Finca Miami Saison.

In Mississippi HomeGrown Brewing Co. has opened in Downtown Oxford! John and Marie Powers have both beer and food made in house. Look for local favorites Oxford Ale 4.5% cream ale, as a light bodied starter, or try Johns Ruck-a-chuck IPA (6.7%) brewed with Galaxy hops. The brewery has six core beers that also include a stout, brown ale, wit, and amber ale that are always on tap and then four rotating seasonal taps. Clifton Booth runs the kitchen and offers a tight but varied menu that includes starters like wings, fries and charcuterie, as well as salads, burgers, bbq pork, a number of pasta dishes and homemade desserts.

Southern Prohibition Brewing announces the grand opening of their onsite, full service, no longer prohibited by Mississippi law taproom! On July 1 they will fully open the doors for the first time and celebrate with limited can release IPAs, and brewery-only tappings under the backdrop of their newly renovated courtyard. The ability to sell beer directly to customers for both home as well as onsite consumption at the brewery will radically change the landscape and possibilities for the breweries of Mississippi beginning July 1st 2017!

In Greenville, SC Blue Ridge Brewing will reopen this fall after closing in 2015 when it lost the lease on its former downtown space on North Main Street. The 19,000 sq ft brewery will be back downtown in the former White Horse Paper Company location on Westfield Street. Blue Ridge owner Bob Hiller opened a second location in Greer, SC and is currently adding a brewery to that location as well.

Commonhouse Aleworks announced they will be opening a production brewery and tap house in the Park Circle neighborhood of North Charleston, SC. Business and brewing partners Hank Hanna and Pearce Fleming, will soon break ground on a brand new 7,200 sq ft facility on the corner of O’Hear and Empire Avenues. The new brewery will have an initial annual capacity of 5,000 barrels which enthusiasts will be able to enjoy in a rustic, yet comfortable 1,100 sq ft tap house. Future plans include packaged bottles and cans both onsite and in distribution. “Our desire is to produce an experience and a product that people want to congregate around,” said Fleming. “We will make beers that the everyday beer drinker will enjoy while also impressing the most knowledgeable enthusiast.” Commonhouse Aleworks plans to offer several core beers, including Wise One Hefeweizen, along with an array of hop-forward beers, rustic and historic beers, and some special and barrel-aged releases.

Great Raft Brewing out of Shreveport, LA relaunched its Southern Drawl Pilsner with a new recipe that includes the addition of Louisiana rice and a change in hop varieties! The new formulation gives the beers name true meaning with the addition of regional Louisiana rice, "southern" flavor that adds crispness to the beer. In another change, the use of Cascade and Mosaic hops as a dry hop gives the beer an American hop forward flavor. “The goal is to create a delicate but hoppy nose without the typically associated bitterness,” says brewery founder Andrew Nations, likely to the relief of those turned off by some hop-forward styles because of the bitter finish. “Most people like the aromatic qualities of hops but not the bitterness and often confuse the two. This beer challenges that perception.”

Mountain Layers Brewing Co. in Bryson City, NC held its Grand Opening and had numerous beers on tap including a Black White Ale that utilized 100% local malt from Riverbend Malt House in Asheville. Along with the traditional coriander and bitter orange peel, they added black peppercorns and black lemons. Other offerings included Sugar Lime Saison, Nydee Effret IPA, Mid-day Monk Belgian Table Beer, and Tuck & Roll Double Pale Ale among others.

Catawba Brewing announced the Grand Opening of their new Charlotte brewery, located on the edge of the Plaza-Midwood neighborhood, at 933 Louise Avenue. The tasting room will opened its doors to the public May 6. In addition to bringing their extensive lineup of innovative yet approachable beers directly to the Queen City, the new location offers a scenic view of Uptown Charlotte, with indoor and outdoor seating, and an entirely unique view of the beer-making process. The brewhouse features open fermenters, which have commonly been used for many traditional European and English ales, but are rarely seen in American breweries. However, these open-top vessels will be unlike their historical forebears in that the tanks actually have thin glass walls for viewing fermentation as it happens. Customers will be able to enjoy a beer and observe the spectacle of bubbling CO2, yeast colonies rising and falling, and the rolling krausen in the fermenters!

Lincoln Brewing Co., in Fuquay-Varina is opening two more Triangle locations and a new distillery. Lincoln Brewing & Distilling will be in North Raleigh and the third location will be on the Raleigh-Cary border near PNC Arena. The brewery announced they plan to keep the original location in Fuquay-Varina open as a taproom and cellar space for a new wild and sour fermentation project.

Look for Highland Brewing in Asheville to release Hawaiian Lounge Juice Extra IPA 8% this summer season. The sweet-tart blend of fresh passionfruit and mango pair well with the pineapple and orange aromas of Azacca and Citra hops. Holly Stephenson continues to create some of the best IPAs in NC that I have had over the past six months!

Wicked Weed Brewing in Asheville, NC was purchased by AB-InBev and joins it’s The High End division, Anheuser-Busch’s business unit focused on its craft and import brands. Wicked Weed has seen fantastic growth since it opened five years ago by brewing hoppy IPAs, Belgian Ales, and creating a facility that is fully committed to producing sour beers. They are a brewery that became loved and well respected in the craft beer community all across the Southeast and beyond. However the backlash from craft beer fans and craft brewers alike on social media has been mostly negative. Brewers such as Jester King, Birds Fly South and many others pulled out of the companies July Funkitorium Invitational Festival. That festival has been moved to September. In a Press Release the brewery co-founder Walt Dickinson said “This is an exciting time for the entire brewing team, our ability to create a wide range of really well executed beers that are focused on creativity, quality and drinkability is what makes Wicked Weed great. We have chosen to partner with The High End to position ourselves to make Wicked Weed what we imagined it could be when we first sat at a craft beer bar and talked about opening a brewery. As a brewer, giving our team more resources to continue innovating our portfolio and the ability to reach more craft drinkers, allows us to keep putting the beer and the people first.” The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval; terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Related Posts via Categories