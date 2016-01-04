Dec 2015/Jan 2016

Mill Creek and Bearded Iris to Open in TN; The Tank in FL

By David Fowlkes

In Nolensville, TN, just south of Nashville, Mill Creek Brewing Co. has broken ground on a 27,000 sq ft facility that was formally a gymnastics center. All but 6,500 sq ft will be dedicated to a full production facility that will package both draft and canned product for Mill Creek. A taproom will occupy the remaining space. Founders Chris Going and Michael Krewson are brothers-in-law. The two share a love of homebrewing that dates back to a family trip in the Smokey Mountains. Chris had home brewed a batch that he hoped the family would enjoy for the entire vacation, not too strong or over the top but full of flavor and “just tasted good!” Who knew that would lead the duo into business together, with a goal to brew “a variety of beers that are full of flavor, never overwhelming, and perfect for just about anything.” Becky Hammond is the Brewmaster and she is assisted by Head Brewer Adam Bickers.

In Germantown, TN, Bearded Iris Brewing is opening a 10,000 sq ft space with a large taproom that owners Paul Vaughn and Kavon Togrye hope will become a favorite with the locals! The two partners have been friends since elementary school. Look for five core beers and a variety of seasonals. Bearded Iris will do saisons, hop forward IPAs, and barrel-aged beers. They plan interesting beers to come out of the two Hungarian oak wine tanks that will be used in fermentation and aging as well. Paul previously worked at SweetWater Brewing in Atlanta.

Talking with Carl Meier of Black Abbey Brewing Co. in Nashville, TN, he tells me their winter seasonal Wicket Gate, a London-style stout, will be released in late November and will be available through January. The beer is robust, roasty, and has lactose sugar added during the boil to give it a velvety mouthfeel!

Black Abbey is teaming up again with Beer & Hymns Nashville to host Beer & Carols at the Mercy Lounge on Dec. 3 at 7 pm. Carl explained that “drinking beer and public singing have gone hand in hand since the invention of language and alcohol. We have partnered with Beer & Hymns for over a year now, raising our glasses and voices quarterly.” They will be singing traditional Christmas hymns, sharing holiday cheer, and “probably figgy pudding.” The event normally sells out the venue.

Black Abbey has begun packaging its barrel-aged beers in 750-ml corked bottles and releasing them at select bars and liquor stores as well as in the taproom. These beers are very rare, extremely unique and, truthfully, amazing. The selection is always changing. Plan to attend the Third Annual “8 More Beers of Winter” celebration on Feb. 6 from 12-8 pm at Fellowship Hall when the brewery replaces all of its normal draft offerings with barrel-aged versions of those same beers. This event is hugely successful, very busy and incredibly fun.

Carlos Padron, owner of Family Tobacco Traders, has opened The Tank Brewing Co. in Miami-Dade County. The businesses share the same building, and have a combined taproom and cigar shop. Brewmaster Matt Weintraub told Miami’s Craft Commander he expects a December or early 2016 opening. Their first release will be a Saison named La Finca Miami. The beer is described as “Dry, slightly tart, yeast forward, citrus, and a nice foamy head, a beautiful beer from start to finish. “The beer is dry hopped and uses a single yeast strain in fermentation. Core brands include the saison, a session IPA, and an amber ale. Look for wild ales and barrel-aged specialty beers to round out the offerings.

Terrapin Beer Co. has partnered with Georgia craft distiller Richland Distilling Co. to create the first release in Terrapin’s Ales from the Wood series, Richland Reserve Double India Pale Ale 12%/20 IBUs made from Vintage 2014 Hopzilla-filled, newly-emptied Richland Rum barrels. Expect aromas of dark stone fruit, mellow pipe tobacco, oak, and rich alcohol, followed by flavors of caramelized sugar, plums, figs, and unrefined cane syrup. The finish brings a bitter hop presence, wood tannins, and alcohol warmth. Richland Reserve is available in 22-oz bottles in very limited quantities in the state of Georgia only.

Another limited release is Cinnamon Roll’d Wake-n-Bake! Cinnamon Roll’d W-n-B first appeared in 2013, and the response was so overwhelmingly positive that Terrapin decided to bring it back. This brew starts with an enticing coffee aroma backed by a touch of cinnamon, which gives way to a sweet buttery nuttiness reminiscent of the icing on top of a warm cinnamon bun.

In January, Terrapin will release W-n-B Single Origin Series – Terrapin’s ever-popular W-n-B Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout gets even more artisan with a series of beers using the W-n-B formula, and a single varietal of bean sourced from a single origin, expertly roasted by Jittery Joe’s Coffee. Terrapin will release four brews in the series, named for the bean’s place of origin: Hawaii, Guatemala, Ethiopia, and Papa New Guinea. W-n-B Single Origin brews will be released in 12-oz bottles in mid-January.

Crawford Moran of 5 Seasons Westside, and 5 Seasons North, Atlanta, GA, brewed a small batch Stout with Siberian Sturgeon caviar that was farmed in Georgia by The University of Georgia. He made one keg for each location back in October and the fancy beer was wildly popular and gone quickly!

Gate City Brewing, Roswell, GA, is close to opening and is led by Head Brewer Pat Rains who is joined by Brian Borngesser and Garrett Nail. The trio will bring north Atlanta some new and tasty beers including their 1864 American IPA 6.3%. 1864 is smooth and self-described as an “approachable beer that delivers a flavor that both IPA novices and hopheads alike will enjoy.” The beer is named after the year Atlanta began to rebuild after being razed. Copperhead American Amber 5.2% pairs malt body with Northwest hops to create a crisp beer that has a smooth finish.

Service Brewing Co., a veteran-owned and operated craft brewery based in Savannah, GA, announced their winter release of Lincoln’s Gift Oyster Stout. The event back in November also served as the kickoff fundraiser for SBC’s winter charity, Stop Soldier Suicide, the first national civilian not-for-profit organization dedicated to preventing active duty and Veteran suicide. The Stout’s recognizable name stems from the infamous march of Union General William Tecumseh Sherman who torched most of the Confederate South on his 1864 March to the Sea. His swath of destruction met its end when he came upon the lovely city of Savannah, GA. Overcome by its beauty, tough old Sherman presented an unscathed Savannah to President Abraham Lincoln as a Christmas gift. Service Brewing also honors the 16th president of the US in the beer based on one of Lincoln’s other favorite gifts – the kind that comes from the sea. Lincoln’s Gift is a sweet stout brewed with over 3,000 locally harvested May River oysters, giving this traditional dark beer a slightly briny character.

NOLA Brewing, New Orleans, LA, and 7eventh Sun Brewing, Dunedin, FL, have collaborated to release House of the Rising American Sour Ale in December. Jamie Montero of NOLA Brewing tells me “This beer is first and foremost experimentation in fermentation. The fermentation utilized 14 strains of Brettanomyces in different barrels, two of which were house strains for 7eventh Sun, along with the NOLA Funk house strain for Lactobacillus. The addition of raw mayhaw fruit also introduced more wild yeast and bacteria, making this truly a wild beer. Each barrel had unique flavor profiles, which we blended for a balanced, well rounded, funky, fruity, and sour ale that is quite quaffable.” Look for NOLA’s Prytania Porter 8.8% to release Jan. 1. Brewed in the traditional British style, Prytania Imperial Porter is big, bold and rich, reminiscent of high-quality bittersweet chocolate both in color and in sweetness.

At Great Raft Brewing, Shreveport, LA, owner Lindsay Nations tells me their Belgian program build-out is nearing completion, and they took delivery of a 30-bbl foeder earlier this month. “This is the first foeder in the state of Louisiana and will be the heart and soul of our program that will focus on barreling aging, sour beer, and mixed fermentation. We are waiting on a few more traditional stainless tanks, but hope to have our first beer from this program released by year's end.” Great Raft’s holiday seasonal was released in late November. Awkward Uncle, is a Belgian Dark Strong Ale with sweet cherries, cinnamon, and ginger. This year the brewery increased the amount of cherries to over 14 pounds per barrel. The beer is big and boozy just like the best and worst family gatherings!

In North Carolina, Front Street Brewery, Wilmington, has started offering whiskey and bourbon barrel-aged beers in the Oak Aged Series. Head Brewer Kelsie Cole has an Oak Aged Cascade Saison brewed with local muscadine grapes available in December. On Black Friday they release Tiny Tim’s Christmas Porter, an Imperial Vanilla Java Porter made with rich, cold-steeped French Vanilla Coffee.

Catawba Brewing, Morgantown, will have shipped over 7,000 barrels of beer out of the Morganton factory by the end of the year. All produced on their old 10-bbl brew house. Catawba is spending well over $1 million on new equipment and factory modifications to triple their capacity in the Morganton facility. They now have a new Sprinkman 30-bbl brewhouse, Marks’ Manufacturing 120-bbl fermenters, and a host of other production upgrades. The brewery has added Jim Birch as Director of Wholesale Operations to their team. The winter seasonal, King Winterbolt Winter Ale, is rolling out and is available in kegs and cans across their distribution area.

Highland Brewing Co. released Black Watch, a double chocolate milk stout, and the second brew of its high-gravity, limited release Warrior Series on Black Friday. “The Warrior Series expands some definitions and expectations of Highland beer,” said Leah Wong Ashburn, president. “The talent of our brewing team allows us to push the boundaries of what we can do very well. Black Watch is a perfect follow-up to our debut Warrior beer, King MacAlpin Double IPA. It’s totally different, yet follows the vision of the series.” Born in the Highland’s pilot room, this beer is the brainchild of bartender J Unger. A confirmed chocoholic, Unger said, “I drink stouts year round, and I’m constantly searching for the most-chocolaty beer I can find. When it was my turn in the brew house, I figured why not make a beer that is rich, velvety and chocolaty?”

Erik Lars Myers tells me that at Mystery Brewing, Hillsborough, NC, their new canning line is up and running. In December they are releasing some special beers including a wine-barrel-aged, spiced saison named Barrett, a Russian Imperial Stout w/rum-soaked raisins, apples, and cranberries, and two new barrel-aged sour beers. They are also in the process of expanding the public house, adding 40 plus new seats, six more taps, and a full kitchen.

